Abby Beinlich scored two goals to help Elizabeth Forward close the girls soccer regular season with a 4-0 victory at Charleroi in a non-section match Wednesday night.
Giovanna Ferraro had a goal and an assist and Mia Valerio also netted a goal for the Lady Warriors who head into the postseason with a sparkling 15-2-1 overall record.
Elizabeth Forward, which was 12-1-1 in Section 2-AAA to finish just behind first-place Thomas Jefferson (13-1), also got assists from Julianna Welsh, Rhyan Smith and Olivia Guadalupe.
The Lady Cougars (10-7), who also qualified for the playoffs, close the regular season with a 10-7 overall record.
Waynesburg Central 3, Trinity 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger had a hand in all three goals as the playoff-bound Lady Raiders wrapped up the regular season with a non-section shutout of the visiting Lady Hillers.
Basinger scored two goals and added an assist for Waynesburg which enters the postseason with a 14-3 overall record.
The Lady Raiders also got an assist from Ella Miller. Goalkeeper Peyton Cowell recorded the shutout.
Trinity ends its season with a 1-15-1 mark.
Seton LaSalle 1, Charleroi 0 -- The Rebels (12-3-1) scored the lone goal in the second half in a non-section victory at California.
Trojans goalkeeper Alex Merritt played well in defeat with 14 saves.
Both teams are head for the playoffs. California (5-11) will be making its first appearance in the postseason in 10 years.
Other scores: Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0; Mount Pleasant 2, Hempfield 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.