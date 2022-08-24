Charleroi’s Nick Summers was medalist, but Belle Vernon counted five scores under 40 for a 184-204 victory Tuesday afternoon in a Section 8-AA match against the Cougars on Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course.
Patrick Bush and Seth Tomalski shared low man honors for the Leopards (5-0, 5-0) with 1-over 36. Seth Tomalski shot even par, while Jack Edwards and Rogan Maloney carded 38. Mark Toth’s 39 rounded out the scoring. Jordan Mocello’s 41 was not used.
Summers led the Cougars (2-3, 2-3) with a medalist round of 1-under 34. Colton Palonder shot even-par 35. Nico Rongus (48), Elliot Lenhart (46), and Gage Patterson (41) rounded out the scoring. Kaden Woods’ 62 did not count.
Fort Cherry 233, Jefferson-Morgan 287 — The Rangers returned home from Greene County Country Club with a non-section victory over the Rockets.
Alan Parolli had medalist honors for Fort Cherry (2-2) with 6-over 42. Sam Schuman finished with 43. Brayden Dombrowski (47), Manny Diaz (52), and Parker Maga (49) also factored in the final score. Bryce Gilbert’s 54 did not count.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (1-2) with 13-over 49. Clay Wilson (50), Brendan Wilson (59), Jaxon Silbaugh (64), and Grant Hathaway (65) rounded out the scoring. Cole Burkett’s 75 was not used.
Connellsville 191, Gateway 252 — The Lady Falcons won in Section 3-AAA play for the second time in as many days with a road victory over the Lady Gators at Murrysville Golf Club.
Gabby Miller, playing at No. 2, secured medalist honors for Connellsville (2-1, 3-2) with 9-over 45. Paiton Ulery and Abby Tikey both shot 48, and Elle Crislip closed the scoring with 50. Mia Martray’s 51 was not used.
Abigail Sech was the low golfer for Gateway with 57. Lindsay Storey (61), Alyssa Castelli (71), and Kyden Hill-Lee (63) rounded out the scoring. Sarah Harper’s 72 was not used.
Elizabeth Forward 188, Bethel Park 224 — Mya Morgan fired a 1-under 35 to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 2-AAA home victory at Butlers Golf Course.
Alex Kelley shot 43, Rylee Brawdy finished with 53, and Mara Timko closed out the scoring for Elizabeth Forward with 57.
The Willigs, Liv and Ally, both shot 51 for Bethel Park. Career Omara carded 58 and Sarah Jakel finished with 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.