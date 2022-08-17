The boys golf season is just a few days old, but Belle Vernon scored an early, key Section 8-AA victory Tuesday with a 201-207 win against visiting Uniontown at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Golf course.
Belle Vernon improves to 2-0 in the section and overall. Uniontown goes to 1-1 in the section and overall.
The Leopards’ Patrick Bush was the medalist with 3-over 39. Rogan Maloney and Seth Tomalski both finished with 40. Jordan Mocello and Jack Edwards both shot 41.
Logan Voytish and Clay Dean shared scoring honors for the Red Raiders at 4-over 40. Colton Mathias finished with 41, and Wade Brugger and Greg Fox both shot 43. Trevor Uphold’s 59 was not used.
McGuffey 215, Bentworth 258 — The Bearcats’ Nathan Coski was the medalist, but the Highlanders were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 3-AA road win at Chippewa Golf Course.
Jacob Ross, Logan Crowe and Brody Wagner all shot 40 for McGuffey (2-0, 2-0). Joel Sovich finished with 46 and Devan Wilson shot 49.
Coski was the low man with 3-over 38. Ross Skerbetz (48), Aaron Woodhouse (42), Zeek Malanosky (64), and Wyatt Snyder (66) rounded out the scoring for the Bearcats (0-2, 0-2).
Carmichaels 197, Brownsville N/S — The Mikes posted five scores under 43 and the Falcons were unable to field five golfers in Carmichaels’ Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana led the way for Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) with a 1-under 36. Liam Lohr shot 37. Dustin Hastings (40), Nathan Dursa (41), and Dominic Colarusso (43) rounded out the scoring in the victory. Zach Murphy’s 50 was not used.
Daniel Sethman shot 3-over 40 for the Falcons. Matthew Sethman finished with 43 and Ethan Olesko closed with 55.
Jefferson-Morgan 249, Beth-Center 260 — The Rockets opened Section 3-AA play with a road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Club.
Brock Bayles led the way for Jefferson-Morgan with 6-over 41. Clay Wilson shot 43. Brendan Wood (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (54), and Maci Marion (58) also factored in the final score.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center (0-2, 0-2) with 46. Luke Amon (47), Sonya Peterson (53), Karson Keys (57), and Vince Setero (57) rounded out the scoring. Nick Wrenshaw’s 59 was not used.
Charleroi 220, Geibel Catholic 274 — The Cougars pulled even in Section 8-AA play with a victory over the visiting Gators at Mon Valley Country Club.
Nick Summers and Elliot Lenhard shared scoring honors for Charleroi (1-1, 1-1) at 6-over 42. Nico Rongus scored 44. Gage Patterson (45) and Colton Palonder (47) closed the scoring. Jake Corrin’s 47 was not used.
The Gators’ Evan Bower was the medalist with 4-over 40. Seth Dolan (41), Michael Miller (59), Luke Shumar (62), and Aiden Holt (62) rounded out the scoring for Geibel (0-1, 0-1). Cru Kazmierczak’s 63 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 196, Chartiers-Houston 276 — The Raiders broke 200 for the second match in a row for a non-section victory over the Bucs.
Mason Switalski was the medalist for Waynesburg (2-0) with a 4-over 37. Braden Benke finished with 40. Chase Phillips and Dom Benamati both shot 40. Joe Kirsch closed out the scoring with 41. Derek Turcheck’s 42 was not used.
Jake Bookman was the lone Chartiers-Houston golfer to break 50 with 48.
Ringgold 247, Chartiers-Houston 288 — The Rams opened the season Monday with a non-section road victory at Washington Country Club.
Ringgold’s Dylan Callaway was the medalist with a 9-over 45. Eli Callaway and Clay Benson both shot 47. Tim Masters (51) and Brice Kowall (57) closed out the scoring. Noah Windber’s 64 was not used.
Jake Bookman was the low man for the Bucs with 49.
