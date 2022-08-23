Belle Vernon broke a 15-year-old scoring record Monday afternoon with the Leopards defeating visiting Frazier, 175-226, for a Section 8-AA victory at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course.
The Leopards (4-0, 4-0) lowered the mark for a 9-hole match score of 186 set in 2007.
Belle Vernon’s Jordan Mocello was medalist with 2-under 33. Patrick Bush and Seth Tomalski both shot 34. Rogan Maloney finished with 35, and Jack Edwards and John Bellisimo both carded 39.
Nixen Erdely was the low man for the Commodores (0-4, 0-4) with 39. Jay Thompson (45), Dylan Keilbach (44), Tyler Morrison (49), and Kacie Lombard (49) also scored for Frazier. Mason Ritz’s 53 was not used.
Elizabeth Forward 224, Charleroi 225 — The Warriors edged the Cougars for a Section 8-AA road victory at Mon Valley Country Club.
Logan Monzak was the low golfer for Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 3-0) with 4-over 40. Nate Siesky (47), Louie Kite (42), Blake Hvozdik (48), and Brice McLaughlin (47) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors. Mitchel Vuick’s 50 was not used.
Nick Summers was the medalist for Charleroi (2-2, 2-2) with even-par 36. Nico Rongus (47), Elliot Lenhart (44), Colton Palonder (48), and Gage Patterson (50) closed the scoring for the Cougars. Jake Corrin’s 54 did not count in the final score.
Laurel Highlands 223, Ringgold 258 — Nate Schwertfeger played to medalist honors in the Mustangs’ Section 2-AAA victory against visiting Ringgold at Uniontown Country Club.
Schwertfeger finished with 4-over 40 for Laurel Highlands (2-0, 2-0). Jaden Ringer was a shot behind at 41. Colin Crawford (43), Koldren Furajter (51), and CJ Gesk (48) rounded out the Mustangs’ scoring. Austin Koposko’s 56 was not used.
Dylan Callaway was the low man for the Rams (0-2, 2-2) with 7-over 43. Clay Benson finished with 44. Matt Wagner (54), Nate Lawrence (57), and Noah Windber (60) also counted in Ringgold’s final tally.
Carmichaels 196, Bentworth 280 — Liam Lohr shot 2-under 35 at Chippewa Golf Course to lead the Mikes to a Section 3-AA road victory over the Bearcats.
Mason Lapana (36) and Dustin Hastings (39) also broke 40 for Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0). Dom Colaruso (42) and Zachary Murphy (46) closed out the scoring for the Mikes. Nathan Dursa’s 51 was not used.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (1-3, 1-3) with 10-over 45. Nathan Coski (46), Zeek Malanosky (65), Colton Baldauf (63), and Jacob Burt (61) also counted in the Bearcats’ final score.
Beth-Center 260, Brownsville N/S — The Bulldogs won by forfeit in Section 3-AA action with Brownsville unable to field a full squad.
The Falcons’ Matthew Sethman was medalist at Chippewa Golf Course with 4-over 35. Matthew Sethman shot 41 and Ethan Olesko finished with 55 for Brownsville (0-2, 0-2).
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center (1-3, 1-3) with 10-over 45. Sonya Peterson (49), Karson Keys (53), Nick Wrenshaw (56), and Luke Amon (56) also had scoring rounds. Vince Setaro’s 59 was not used.
