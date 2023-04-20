Caleb Yanosky had three hits and three RBIs to help Laurel Highlands fend off visiting Belle Vernon, 9-7, to complete a two-game sweep in Section 2-AAAA baseball battle Wednesday.
The Leopards (2-4, 5-6) took an early 2-0 but the Mustangs fought back to tie it with single runs in the second and third then went ahead with two runs in both the fourth and fifth.
Belle Vernon put together a four-run rally in the sixth to tie it at 6-6 thanks to a two-run single by Austin Hoffman and John Bellissimo’s run-scoring grounder along with an error.
Laurel Highlands (4-2, 4-6) went back on top to stay with a three-run rally in the bottom of the inning.
Noah Lion scored the go-ahead run when he reached on an error, took second on C.J. Gesk’s sacrifice bunt, went to third when Tyler Sankovich reached on an error and came home on a wild pitch. After Frank Kula was intentionally walked, Deven Krivosky had an infield hit and Yanosky followed with a two-run single to make it 9-6.
Lion got the win in relief of starter Paxton Patronas who allowed three runs in five-plus innings.
Krivosky had two hits and Kula doubled for the Mustangs.
Hoffman and Jake Gedekoh both had two hits for Belle Vernon which also got a double from Martin Marion and two RBIs from Jaxson Bozek. Seth Tomalski took the loss.
The Mustangs, who have won four of their last five, sit one game in back of frontrunning Uniontown and Latrobe in the section while the Leopards are tied with Ringgold for fourth place. The top four teams qualify for the postseason.
Uniontown 5, Ringgold 2 — The Red Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 lead and hung on for a Section 2-AAAA victory over the visiting Rams.
The win keeps Uniontown (5-1, 6-3) tied with Latrobe for first place.
Wyatt Nehls had two hits and two RBIs, Clay Dean singled twice and had on RBI and Tyler Hawk knocked in two runs for the Red Raiders.
Uniontown scored twice in the first inning and three times in the third.
Ringgold (2-4, 4-7) got an RBI single from Micah Petrosky and an RBI from Andrew Mackey in a two-run fifth to slice the gap to three but could get no closer.
The Rams’ only other hits off winning pitcher Christian Thomas, who struck out 12, were singles by Hunter Mamie and Brad Banaszak.
Austin Grego had the Red Raiders’ lone extra-base hit with a double.
Gianni Cantini took the loss.
California 5, Carmichaels 4 — Ricky Lawson’s two-run double ignited a three-run sixth inning that propelled the Trojans past the host Mikes and gave California a sweep of the two-game set.
California (6-2, 7-6) moves into a first-place tie with Avella while Carmichaels (4-2, 8-2) drops into third place but remains even in the loss column with both the Trojans and the Eagles.
The Mikes fell behind 2-0 but surged in front with a three-run third inning and tacked on another run in the fifth. California went ahead to stay with its rally in the sixth.
Lawson had two hits and three RBIs and Kris Weston doubled for the Trojans who also got an RBI from Aidan Lowden.
Winning pitcher Caden Monticelli gave up two earned runs in five innings. Dom Martini got the final six outs to earn the save.
Tyler Richmond had two hits and three RBIs and Aydan Adamson singled twice and drove in one run for Carmichaels which also got two hits from Patrick Holaren.
Losing pitcher Liam Lohr surrendered two earned runs and just one hit with three walks and three strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Yough 22, Southmoreland 5 – Gavin Roebuck and Matt Sanner both had two hits and four RBIs and the Cougars exploded for 16 runs in the sixth inning in rolling past the host Scotties in a Section 4-AAA game.
Blake Ulander tripled, doubled and singled, Dom Maroney also had three hits and Jack Sampson doubled twice for first-place Yough (6-0, 9-3), which also got two hits from Zander Aird.
Nate Bell was the winning pitcher.
Kadin Keefer and losing pitcher Ty Keffer each had two hits for Southmoreland (1-7, 1-10).
Frazier 11, Monessen 6 — Noah Bachinski drove in four runs with a double and a single as the Commodores stormed back from a six-run deficit to defeat the host Greyhounds in a non-section game.
Dylan Keilbach hit a pair of doubles and Tyler Monack had two hits and three RBIs for Frazier (4-6).
Josh Walters had two hits for Monessen (1-8).
The Greyhounds tallied a run in the first and five in the second but the Commodores countered with four in the third and five in the fourth to take the lead for good.
West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Winning pitcher Daren Knight struck out 13 with just one walk in leading the Pioneers to a Section 1-A victory over the host Rockets.
Knight gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings before being relieved by Lane Allison in the sixth who got the final four outs to earn the save.
Johnny Lampe had a double, single and an RBI and Jackson Grimes singled and drove in two runs for West Greene (3-3, 7-5) which also got a pair of RBIs from Kameron Tedrow and two hits and an RBI from Colten Thomas.
John Woodward and Drew Adams both doubled and singled and Mason Sisler also had two hits for Jefferson-Morgan (2-6, 3-8) which also got a two-run single from Brody Ross.
Losing pitcher Brock Bayles gave up four runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.
Charleroi 6, Washington 0 — Kaden Woods and Jake Beveridge combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Cougars topped the host Pexies in a Section 1-AA game.
Woods allowed seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in five innings to earn the win. Beveridge got the final six outs.
Joey Campbell singled three times and drove in a run and Tyler O’Neil had two hits and two RBIs for Charleroi (6-2, 8-3) which also got a double and two RBIs from Ben Shields.
Lucas Burt doubled for Washington (1-5, 3-7) which also got two hits apiece from Iain Callan and William Callan. Wayne Sparks-Gatling took the loss.
High school softball
Connellsville 10, Peters Township 3 — Kirra Davis knocked in seven runs with a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, as the Lady Falcons beat the visiting Lady Indians in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Morgan Adams contributed a two-run homer for Connellsville (2-3, 2-7) which also got a double from Maggie Orndoff.
Winning pitcher Iris Burd tossed a two-hitter with three walks and six strikeouts.
Makenzie Morgan homered for Peters Township (1-4, 3-7). Elena Tylka took the loss.
Carmichaels 11, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Bailey Barnyak threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and had a triple, single and two RBIs in the host Lady Mikes’ Section 2-A win over the Lady Rockets.
Sophia Zalar homered and singled and Carys McConnell had three hits for unbeaten Carmichaels (7-0, 11-0) which also got a double and two RBIs from Ashton Batis, two hits from Ali Jacobs and a double from Kaitlyn Waggett.
The only run Barnyak allowed was unearned.
Payton Farabee tripled for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 5-5). Jillian Katruska had J-M’s only other hit with a single in the fifth that drove in Addalei Larkin. Kayla Larkin was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 21, Avella 1 — Emily Wise knocked in five runs with a pair of doubles and Lexi Six also had five RBIs with a double and a single as the Lady Pioneers trounced the host Lady Eagles in a three-inning Section 2-A game.
West Greene scored four times in the first inning, twice in the second then erupted for 15 runs in the third.
Ali Goodwin doubled and drove in three runs and Payton Gilbert also had a hit and three RBIs for West Greene (4-2, 7-5) which also got a double, single and two RBIs from London Whipkey, a double from Lilly Melodia and three runs from Emmaline Beazell.
Gilbert allowed four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in earning the win.
Avella (0-7, 1-9) scored its only run in the first inning when Sydney Strope singled in Katie Dryer. Laurel Bongiorni took the loss.
Belle Vernon 12, Ringgold 0 — Talia Ross fired a no-hitter and Lauren VanDivner and Mia Zubovic each had a double and two RBIs as the Lady Leopards pranced past the visiting Lady Rams in a five-inning Section 4-AAAA game.
Ava Zubovic added two hits and two RBIs for Belle Vernon (5-1, 8-3) which also got two hits and an RBI from Gracie Sokol and a single and an RBI from Olivia Kolowitz.
Ross struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter.
Dani Vecchio took the loss for Ringgold (0-7, 1-9).
Elizabeth Forward 10, Laurel Highlands 0 — Julia Resnik knocked in four runs with four hits and Shelby Telegdy threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Lady Warriors triumphed over the visiting Fillies in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Bella Gimiliano doubled and singled for unbeaten Elizabeth Forward (7-0, 10-0) which also got doubles from Telegdy and Lauren Vay and two hits from Carlee Soukup.
Telegdy struck out 13 and walked none.
Harlie Dirda was the losing pitcher for Laurel Highlands (2-5, 2-6). Kayla Howell was LH’s only baserunner as she reached first on an error.
Yough 9, Derry 6 — Sidney Bergman had three hits, two RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 advantage and held on for a Section 3-AAA victory over the host Lady Trojans.
McKenzie Pritts singled three times and drove in a run and Abbey Zuraw doubled, singled and knocked in one run for Yough (3-2, 5-2) which also got RBIs from Adoria Waldier and Kylee Odelli.
Bergman gave up one earned run on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Waldier came on in relief and allowed one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts to finish up.
Rebecca Huss was the losing pitcher for Derry (0-5, 1-7).
Bentworth 17, Washington 2 — Nora Lindley doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs and Sofia Gaussa had two RBIs with a triple, double and single as the Lady Bearcats cruised past the visiting Lady Prexies in a four-inning Section 3-AA game.
Zoie McDonald also had a big day with the bat for Bentworth (5-1, 5-3) as she went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jaclyn Tatar had two hits and two RBIs and Sydney DiNardo also had two hits for Bentworth which scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Willow Eckels was the winning pitcher.
Simone Ivery and Taraysia Finley both doubled for Washington (0-6, 0-7). Amari Oakley was the losing pitcher.
Mount Pleasant 3, Franklin Regional 0 — Sophia Smithnosky’s two-run double was the key blow as the Lady Vikings blanked the visiting Lady Panthers (5-5) in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Gianna Stanek threw six scoreless innings for Mount Pleasant (8-5).
Monessen 17, Bishop Canevin 9 — Lillie Mackey had three hits as the Lady Greyhounds (4-2, 4-3) beat the visiting Lady Crusaders (1-4, 1-4) in a Section 3-A game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.