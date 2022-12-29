It was billed as a possible WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball championship game preview and Thursday afternoon’s game matched the hype.
Local roundup: Lincoln Park wins showdown with Mustangs
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, December 29, 2022 11:11 PM
Thursday, December 29, 2022 11:11 PM
It was billed as a possible WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball championship game preview and Thursday afternoon’s game matched the hype.
Rodney Gallagher poured in a game-high 35 points but it wasn’t enough as Laurel Highlands fell to Lincoln Park, 70-66, in the Central Valley Roundball Classic at the Beaver County Golden Dome.
Maleek Thomas made three of four free throws in the closing seconds to help the Leopards hang on for the win and improve to 6-0 while putting an end to the Mustangs’ 37-game regular-season winning streak.
Laurel Highlands’ last regular-season loss came at Chartiers Valley, 58-54, on Jan. 22, 2021.
Brandon Cummings led Lincoln Park with 23 points and Thomas followed with 20. Dorian McGhee added 11 points.
The Mustangs led 18-15 after the first quarter but the Leopards outscored LH 21-10 in the second to grab a 36-28 halftime advantage. Gallagher scored 16 points in the third quarter as Laurel Highlands fought back to within 53-52 heading into the final frame.
Keondre Deshields, who followed Gallagher in the Mustangs’ scoring column with 19 points, scored with 32 seconds left to get LH within 67-64. After Thomas made one of two foul shots, Deshields scored again with 22 seconds left to make it 68-66. Thomas was fouled once more and this time made both shots to seal the victory.
The Mustangs face another tough challenge Friday with a 5:30 p.m. game against West Philadelphia at the same site.
Monessen 63, South Park 61 — Lorenzo Gardner rang up a game-high 27 points to help the host Greyhounds hold off the Eagles at the Delvin Miller Christmas Tournament.
Monessen (7-1) jumped out to leads of 14-7 after the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime. South Park (3-4) outscored the Greyhounds 43-35 in the second half but fell just shrot.
Jaisean Blackman contributed 14 points and Davontae Clayton chipped in with 10 points for Monessen.
Luck Scorff tossed in 21 points for the Eagles who also got 12 points from Anthony Deporspo and 10 points apiece from Jack Ozimek and Harper Conroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.