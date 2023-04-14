Nora Lindley had two hits, including a two-run triple, and threw a two-hitter as host Bentworth rolled past Beth-Center, 11-1, in a five-inning Section 3-AA softball game Thursday.
Local roundup: Lindley stars as Lady Bearcats top B-C
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Community Foundation of Greene County announces new memorial scholarship
- Uniontown men charged for January robbery
- Inmate pleads guilty to threatening attorney, secretary in jail phone call
- Charges filed in 2020 killing of Uniontown teen
- Vandals damage buildings on Greene County Historical Society Museum property
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.