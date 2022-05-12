The Mapletown baseball team closed the season on a positive note Wednesday afternoon with a 16-2 non-section victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley.
The Maples scored four runs in the bottom of the first and third innings, one in the second inning and seven in the fourth inning.
AJ Vanata went the distance for the victory, scattering three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Vanata also was a star at the plate with a three-run home run in the fourth inning and a two-run double to finish with seven RBI.
Landan Stevenson had a pair of doubles in the victory. Roger Gradek finished with a double and two singles, and Jeremiah Mick doubled. Zack Brewer was 3-for-3 and Clay Menear went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
The Maples close Dave Bates' first season with a 4-13 record.
"You know I walked off the field tonight, ready to go home, and sat and talked with my assistant coaches for two hours," said Bates. "There is so much work to do. What they don't know is profound.
"We'd fix a lot of things with a couple wins."
Bentworth 5, West Greene 1 -- Landon Urcho and Lucas Burt hit home runs in the Bearcats' four-run first inning for a season-ending non-section road victory.
Urcho belted a solo home run and Burt smacked a two-run homer. Seth Adams and Zane Woodhouse both doubled for Bentworth.
Noah Martin went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits, including Corey Wise's solo home run, with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Wise took the loss for West Greene (11-6). The Pioneers await word Friday for the playoff pairing.
California 9, Brownsville 7 -- Fred Conard had a double, single and an RBI and Hunter Assad earned the win in relief as the Trojans rallied past the visiting Falcons in a non-section game.
Connor Vig and Aidan Lowden also had two hits for California (10-6).
Cole Rankin, Tyler Wible and losing pitcher Rylan Johnson each had a double and two singles for Brownsville (4-9).
Carmichales 10, Chartiers-Houston 6; Waynesburg Central 11, Carmichaels 7 -- The Mikes scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a non-section win over Chartiers-Houston then lost another non-section clash against Waynesburg Central.
Nick Ricco had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs in the win over the Bucs (10-7). Drake Long had three hits and three runs and Jacob Fordyce had a double and two RBIs for Carmichaels (12-2)
Rya Parise homered and doubled for Chartiers-Houston which also got doubles from Jake Mele and losing pitcher Anthony Romano.
The Raiders (5-12) held a 9-4 lead in their game with the Mikes and held on from there. Losing pitcher Peyton Schooley walked none with seven strikeouts and tripled for Carmichaels.
Avella 12, Monessen 8 -- Noah Markle had three RBIs, including a go-ahead two-run single in a five-run sixth inning, and Cole Jaworowski doubled and also knocked in three runs as the Eagles defeated the visiting Greyhounds in a non-section game.
Westley Burchianti was 3-for-4 and scored twice, including what proved to be the winning run, for Avella (5-10) which also got a double from Kenny Rush. Brian Martos earned the win in relief.
Losing pitcher R.J. DiEugenio homered and singled twice, Kody Kuhns contributed a triple and a pair of singles and Ben Speicher also had three hits with four RBIs for Monessen (2-14) which also got a run-scoring single from Jack Sacco.
South Park 5, Belle Vernon 4 -- Luke Rider had two doubles and two RBIs as the Eagles nipped the visiting Leopards in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Brandon Clifford gave up eight hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings for South Park (14-4).
Andrew Sokol doubled, singled and drove in a run and Ryan Hamer also had two hits and and RBI for Belle Vernon (5-12) which also got a double from Aidan Ochs and an RBI from Max Kostelnik. Colton Lee was the losing pitcher.
Derry 12, Southmoreland 6 -- Nick Thomas had a double and four RBIs as the Trojans doubled up the visiting Scotties in a non-section game.
Jake Weston added a hit and two runs for Derry (11-5). Brendan Mickinac was the winning pitcher.
Ty Keffer had three RBIs for Southmoreland (6-7).
High school softball
West Greene 12, California 1 -- The Lady Pioneers closed the the regular season with a non-section victory at California in five innings.
The Lady Trojans led 1-0 after two innings on Kayla Saeli's run-scoring single, but West Greene (12-3) came back with nine runs in the top of the third inning. The visitors scored two in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth inning.
Kiley Meek improved to 9-3. She scattered three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. She also had two hits and drove in two runs.
The Lady Pioneers' Katie Lampe had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Lexi Six finished with two singles and two RBI. BreAnn Jackson and Payton Gilbert both had two hits, and Gilbert, Jackson and Marissa Tharp all scored two runs.
Waynesburg Central 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 -- The Lady Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bucs.
Paige Jones led Waynesburg (12-4) with two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Kylee Goodman and Hannah Wood both drove in a run. Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
Ellen McAvoy tripled for Chariters-Houston (15-3) and Nicolette Kloes doubled. Meadow Ferri took the loss.
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 -- Hannah Hartley knocked in four runs with three doubles and Macee Cree threw a three-hitter as the Lady Maples blanked the visiting Lady Rams in a non-section game.
Taylor Dusenberry also doubled for Mapletown (10-7). Cree walked one and struck out four.
Payj Hostetler and Kya King both doubled for Turkeyfoot. Nicole Snyder was the losing pitcher.
Connellsville 10, Gateway 0 -- Kirra Davis and Mallory Orndorff both had three hits, including a triple and a double, and knocked in three runs as the Lady Falcons (4-5, 6-9) trounced the visiting Lady Gators in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Deanna Gratton had two hits for Gateway (0-10, 1-11).
Beth-Center 5, Jefferson-Morgan 4 -- The Lady Bulldogs pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge the visiting Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
Alyria Montgomery tripled and Katilynn Signorini and Shayla Peterson doubled for Beth-Center (4-10). Winning pitcher Gianna Peterson walked none and struck out nine.
Kayla Larkin homered for J-M (6-7). Jasmine Demaske took the loss.
McGuffey 6, Ringgold 2 -- Julia Barr had three hits, including a double, and Roxanne Painter doubled and singled as the Lady Highlanders beat the host Lady Rams in a non-section game.
Caydence Jack and Mckenna Crothers also doubled for McGuffey (4-8). Katelyn Henderson was the winning pitcher and knocked in two runs.
Emma Nolff and Olivia Vecchio each had two hits for Ringgold (2-14). Cassie Kunkel took the loss.
College baseball
Millersville 10, California (Pa.) 0 -- The Vulcans were eliminated from the PSAC Tournament with a loss to the Marauders at Slippery Rock's Jack Critchfield Park.
California finishes with a 31-17 record. Millersville improves to 38-12.
The Vulcans were held to four hits and committed three errors.
Jacob McCaskey (6-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and four walks in 5.1 innings.
California grad Louden Conte and Laurel Highlands' Santino Marra both reached base twice. Mike Landry finished with two singles.
