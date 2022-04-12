Mapletown's AJ Vanata, Landan Stevenson and Clay Menear combined for an 8-1 non-section Turkeyfoot Valley on Monday afternoon.
Vanata started and went three innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Stevenson came on in relief for the win, striking out six without a walk in three innings. Menear pitched the seventh inning with two strikeouts and one walk.
Stevenson sparked the offense with a double and triple. Jeremiah Mick and Menear both doubled.
Bethel Park 7, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Colonials were only able to muster two hits off winning pitcher Evan Holewinski in a Section 4-AAAAA loss to the visiting Black Hawks.
Holewinski struck out eight in the victory. John Chalus and Bo Contrad both drove in two runs for Bethel Park (3-0, 5-0).
Albert Gallatin slips to 0-3 in the section and overall.
Charleroi 10, Waynesburg Central 7 -- Kaden Woods was one out away from going the distance to pitch the Cougars to a Section 4-AAA victory.
Nico Rongus sparked Charleroi (3-0, 5-0) with two singles and three RBI. Joey Campbell and Ben Shields both had a single and double.
Lincoln Pack, Derek Turcheck and Matt Ankrom all doubled for the Raiders (1-2, 1-5).
Connellsville 5, Trinity 2 -- The Falcons' Beau Bigam went the distance and drove in a run in the Falcons' Section 4-AAAAA win at Trinity.
Bigam scattered three hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Logan Kemp, Logan Thomas and Jared Hough all drove in one run for Connellsville (1-2, 1-3).
Aidan Metts had a single and triple for the Hillers (0-3, 0-4).
Derry 12, Mount Pleasant 3 -- Ryan Hood led the Trojans with his bat and arm to a Section 3-AAA victory over the Vikings.
Hood struck out 12, had two singles and drove in three runs as Derry improves to 3-0 in the section and 4-1 overall. Roman Fridley drove in three runs.
Aaron Alakson finished with a single and double for Mount Pleasant (0-3, 3-3).
Softball
Albert Gallatin 13, Gateway 3 -- The Lady Colonials belted six doubles in a Section 2-AAAAA victory against the Lady Gators.
Avery Walls had two doubles and Hayden Chips, Ashley Metts, Alexis Metts and Rylea Hlatky all had one for Albert Gallatin (1-2, 1-2).
Gateway slips to 0-3 in the section and overall.
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 3 -- The Lady Wildcats fended off the visiting Lady Falcons for a Section 2-AAAAA home victory.
Hayden Kraynick sparked Latrobe (3-2, 3-2) with a double and two singles. Bailey Watson drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Kayla Williams added a single and double.
Jackie Younkin had a double for Connellsville (0-2, 1-4).
Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 1 -- Briana Hunt went the distance with 12 strikeouts to lead the Fillies to a Section 2-AAAA victory against Ringgold.
Peyton Vitikacs had a double for Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-3).
Danielle Vecchio struck out 10 for Ringgold (1-2, 2-3).
Mount Pleasant 11, Brownsville 3 -- Sophia Smithnosky had a double, triple and drove in two runs and struck out seven to lead the Lady Vikings to a Section 3-AAA win at Brownsville.
Katie Hutter legged out a triple and Addison Reese had a double for Mount Pleasant (1-1, 2-4). Kaylee Hutchinson drove in two runs, and Reese, Lynsey Breth, Ally Jones and Krista Brunson all had one RBI.
Kendra Franks drove in two runs for the Lady Falcons (0-2, 0-2).
