Noah Martin pounded out three hits, including a double and a grand slam, as Bentworth kept its grip on second place in Section 1-AA with a 10-6 win at Frazier in Thursday baseball action.
Colton Brightwell also had three hits for coach Shawn Chory’s Bearcats (5-3, 5-4) who sit one-half game ahead of third-place Beth-Center and California.
Landon Urcho was the winning pitcher. John Scott added a double for Bentwoth.
Connellsville 16, Kiski Area -- Jake Puskar and Jake Lee both drove in three runs as the Falcons snapped a 5-game losing streak with non-section victory at Kiski.
Lee also had two doubles and Puskar finished with a double and single for Connellsville (5-9). JimBob Domer legged out a pair of triples and scored three runs.
Jared Hough had a double, drove in two runs and scored twice. Zak David, Mason May, and Kace Shearer all had a double.
May started and pitched three innings for the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Jacob Smith had a home run and single and drove in all four runs for the Cavaliers (4-9).
Carmichaels 12, Washington 0 -- Jacob Fordyce knocked in three runs with a pair of doubles and scored three runs as the Mikes blanked the visiting Prexies in a five-inning Section 1-AA game.
Tyler Richmond had two hits and an RBI and Liam Lohr contributed two RBIs and two runs for first-place Carmichaels (7-1, 8-1) which also got a double from Trenton Carter.
The Mikes exploded for 10 runs in the second inning.
Michael Shallcross took the loss for Washington (2-6, 3-8).
Ringgold 6, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Gianni Cantini doubled and was the winning pitcher as the Rams topped the Lions (3-7, 4-7) in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Hunter Mamie, Mason Suss and Joe Pasatere had two hits apiece for Ringgold (3-5, 5-6).
Cantini came within one out of a complete game before hitting the 100-pitch count. He allowed five hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Elizabeth Forward 8, South Park 2 -- Luke Alvarez had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs as the Warriors defeated the Eagles in a non-section game.
Nate Ratica and Logan Cherepko also had two hits for Elizabeth Forward (6-4) which also got two RBIs from AJ Wardropper. Charlie Nigut gave no earned runs on two hits in four innings to earn the win.
Luke Rider homered and Austin Lafferty doubled for South Park (9-3). Ryan Bywalski was the losing pitcher.
Bishop Canevin 11, Mapletown 1 -- Kole Olszewski doubled and was the winning pitcher as the Crusaders defeated the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Olszewski struck out seven and walked none. Dominic Varley tripled and Luke Andruscik doubled for Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-2).
Losing pitcher Spencer Yeager walked four and struck out two in four innings for Mapletown (0-7, 3-8).
University High (W.Va.) 13, Albert Gallatin 2 -- Noah Braham drove in six runs with three hits, including a home run and a double, as the Hawks beat the host Colonials (1-11) in a five-inning non-section game.
Cody Thomas was the winning pitcher for University (9-10).
Highlands 9, Yough 5 -- Jett Slepak homered and Seth Helgert hit a two-run double as Highlands (8-5) knocked off the visiting Cougars (6-5) in a non-section game.
McGuffey 10, Southmoreland 4 – Jake Ross had three hits, including a triple, as theHighlanders triumphed over the host Scotties in a Section 4-AAA game.
Logan Carlisle doubled and singled and Logan Hatfield also had two hits for McGuffey (4-4, 6-4).
Brok Potoka had two hits and an RBI for Southmoreland (5-3, 6-4).
High school softball
Elizabeth Forward 19, Uniontown 4; Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0 -- Shelby Telegdy homered and doubled as was the winning pitcher in the first game and Julia Johnson pitched a four-hitter in the second game as the Lady Warriors swept the Lady Raiders in a Section 2-AAAA doubleheader.
Lauren Vay tripled and singled and Grace Smith doubled twice in the first game for Elizabeth Forward (8-1, 11-) who also got two hits apiece from Brooke Markland, Bella Gimiliano, Carlee Soukup, Alivia Grimm and Johnson.
Jordan Hoover led the Lady Raiders (2-6, 2-7) in the opener with a home run and two singles.
Soukup had three hits in the second game, including a home run, and Johnson walked one, struck out seven and added two hits with the bat. Abby Blank, Telegdy, Vay and Gimiliano each also had two hits.
Mount Pleasant 24, Derry 7 -- Sophia Smithnosky had strong performances on the mound and at the plate to lead the Lady Vikings to a non-section victory at Derry.
Smithnosky was a triple away from hitting for the cycle, drove in five runs and was the winning pitcher.
Ally Jones finished with a home run, two singles and five RBI for Mount Pleasant (5-7). Krista Brunson added a home run and single, and Kaylee Hutchinson and Emma Scanlon both drove in four runs. Addison Reese had three RBI.
Sophia Doherty hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Lady Trojans (1-7). Sarah Dettling doubled and drove in two runs.
California 15, Beth-Center 7 -- Kera Urick, Kayla Saeli and Kendall Griffin had three hits apiece as the Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Lady Bulldogs in a Section 3-AA game.
McKenna Hewitt chipped in with two hits, including a home run, for California (2-4, 3-5). Amaya Owens was the winning pitcher.
Gianna Peterse was the losing pitcher for Beth-Center (2-6, 2-6)
Mapletown 9, Avella 0 -- Mekenzie Reda and Hannah Hartley both ripped two triples and a single as the Lady Maples (3-3, 6-4).soared past the visiting Lady Eagles in a Section 1-A game.
Sydney Strope had two hits, including a double, for Avella (1-5, 1-6).
