Quinton Martin had a double-double to help Class AAAA Belle Vernon defeat Class AAAAA Franklin Regional, 66-52, in the Shootout at Seton Hill in boys basketball action Saturday.
Martin scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots for Belle Vernon (9-7).
The Leopards’ Zion Moore finished with a team-high 23 points, and Alonzo Wade (14) and Tommy Davis (12) also reached double figures in a balanced attack.
It was Belle Vernon’s fifth game this season against a team in a higher classification and the Leopards were set to play another one Sunday evening against North Hills.
“Ever since I’ve been coaching I’ve always looked for the best competition we could possibly have,” Leopards coach Joe Salvino said. “I think that helps you going into the playoffs.”
Moore agreed.
“That’s how you improve, when you play better competition against bigger schools,” Moore said.
Belle Vernon was up 33-30 at halftime before widening its lead to 53-42 by the end of the third quarter and remained in control from there.
“I think we have the talent to do good things and today was one of the first games where we actually played as a team, and that was very important for us coming up to this point in the season,” Salvino said. “Hopefully that carries over.”
Salvino was especially pleased with his team’s defense.
“Defense was one of the things we were lacking but today I thought we played very good defensively,” Salviino said. “And we ran an offense as a team, it wasn’t an individual-type of thing.”
Fin Hutchinson led the way for Franklin Regional (9-8) with a game-high 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Jake Kimmich scored 11 and Bryson Pavlik added 10.
Mapletown 90, Hundred (W.Va.) 73 — Mapletown scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters in rolling to a non-section victory over visiting Hundred (W.Va.).
The Maples (6-9) led 23-17, 45-25 and 71-44 at the quarter breaks.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown with a game-high 27 points. Braden McIntyre finished with 18 points.
Terry Higgins led the Hornets (5-9) with 15 points.
Girls basketball
Mapletown 39, Propel Montour 32 — Krista Wilson finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Maples to a non-section home victory.
Wilson scored 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, plus dishing out five assists, for Mapletown (6-10).
Propel Montour (7-8) led 20-18 at halftime. Mapletown moved into the lead at the end of the third quarter, 27-24.
The Lady Maples’ Treslee Weston just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Isabella Garnek added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Janai Green led Propel Montour (7-8) with a game-high 22 points.
Boys wrestling
Thomas Automotive Tournament — Frazier’s Rune Lawrence and Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish won titles in the tournament hosted by Bedford High School.
Lawrence finished first at 189 pounds after he pinned Tri Valley’s Jacob Scheib in 1:47. Berish edged the Commodores’ Ryan Celaschi, 3-2, to win the 152-pound crown.
Frazier’s Jackson Angelo finished second at 160 pounds. Teammate Jonah Erdely placed third at 145 pounds by injury default against Beth-Center’s Tyler Debnar.
Beth-Center’s Mason Wright and Jacob Layhue, along with West Greene’s Colin Whyte, finished fifth. The Pioneers’ Seth Burns placed sixth.
Chestnut Ridge won the team title with 239½ points. Frazier was seventh with 126½. Beth-Center placed seventh with 101 points and West Greene was 23rd with 60.
