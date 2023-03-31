Ashley Metts fired a one-hitter and Mia Myers homered as Albert Gallatin defeated visiting Ringgold, 5-2, in Section 2-AAAA softball action on Thursday.
Metts struck out 11 and walked three. The only hit she allowed was a bunt single by Cassi Kunkel in the sixth inning.
Alexis Metts was 2 for 3 with a double and Hadyn Chipp and Avery Walls each had a single and an RBI for the Lady Colonials (1-1, 2-1).
Losing pitcher Dani Vecchio allowed six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts for the Lady Rams (0-2, 1-3).
Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Olivia Kolowitz tossed a one-hitter and hit a home run to help lead the Lady Leopards past the visiting Fillies in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Kolowitz walked one and struck out 15. Maren Metikosh doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Mia Zubovic also had two hits and two RBIs for Belle Vernon (2-0, 5-1) which also got a single and an RBI from Lauren VanDivner.
Laurel Highlands' lone hit was a single by Jayna Fabily. The Fillies fall to 0-2 in the section and 0--3 overall.
Carmichaels 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 -- Carys McConnell was 2 for 3 with a pair of triples, three runs and two RBIs in the Lady Mikes' Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Bucs.
Ali Jacobs also tripled and knocked in a run and Kendall Ellsworth doubled for unbeaten Carmichaels (2-0, 5-0). Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak allowed three runs on five hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts.
Lauren Rush homered and doubled for Chartiers-Houston (0-1, 0-4) which also got two doubles and an RBI from Meadow Ferri and a double from Ella Richey.
Ferri took the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Fort Chetty 14, Beth-Center 2 -- The Lady Rangers broke open a close game with an 11-run fourth inning on their way to a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and also doubled for Fort Cherry (1-1, 1-1) who also got a double from Mylee Johnson.
Isabella Lloyd doubled for Beth-Center (0-2, 0-5). Gianna Petersen took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 19, California 6 -- Kayla Larkin had three hits, including a double, and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Rockets cruised past the host Lady Trojans in a Section 2-A game.
Karley Crockard had three hits, Addalei Larkin tripled and Payton Farabee doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 2-2).
Kera Urick took the loss for California (0-1, 0-3).
Frazier 20, Springdale 1 -- The Lady Commodores exploded for 16 runs in the first inning in rolling to a Section 3-A win over the visiting Lady Dynamos.
Jensyn Hartman had three hits, including a home run, and knocked in three runs and winning pitcher Maria Felsher also had three hits with a home run and three RBIs for Frazier (1-0, 1-1) which also got home run and two RBIs from Delaney Warnick. Gracen Hartman had three hits with a double and three RBIs, Grace Vaughn and Claire Domonkos both had two hits and Emi Bednar added a double and two RBIs.
Ashlyn Ferderber was the losing pitcher.
Elizabeth Forward 11, Greensburg Salem 1 – Shelby Telegdy had three hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher in the Lady Warriors’ Section 2-AAAA rout of the visiting Lady Lions.
Hannah Evans also had three hits with a home run and two RBIs and Alivia Grimm homered, singled and knocked in three runs for Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 5-0). Julia Resnik added a pair of hits.
Telegdy gave up just two hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts.
Mount Pleasant 8, Leechburg 1 -- Sophia Smithnosky hit a run-scoring double and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Vikings topped the visiting Lady Blue Devils in a non-section game.
Ally Jones had three RBIs for Mount Pleasant (4-2) which also got RBI doubles from Krista Brunson and Addison Reese.
Anna Cibik had the lone RBI for Leechburg (1-4) against Smithnosky who struck out 14.
West Mifflin 13, Uniontown 1 -- The Lady Titans scored 10 runs in the first inning in rolling to a non-section win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Rylie Dobnak, Caleigh Ignat and Addie Hilligsberg each doubled for West Mifflin (4-1).
Uniontown (1-1) averted a shutout thanks to a solo home run by Sequoia Dunlap.
Our Lady of the Sacred Hearth 13, Bentworth 2 -- Julietta Vybiral hit a home run and had three RBIs as the Lady Chargers beat the host Lady Bearcats in a Section 3-AA game.
Justena Giles was the winning pitcher and also tripled for OLSH (2-0, 3-1).
Jaclyn Tatar and Zoie McDonald both tripled for Bentworth (1-1, 1-2) which also got doubles from Sydney DiNardo, Kyleigh Glaze and Sofia Gaussa.
Jeannette 6, Monessen 0 -- Grace Stein struck out 11 in throwing a no-hitter as the Lady Jayhawks (2-0, 3-0), blanked the visiting Lady Greyhounds (1-1, 1-2) in a Section 3-A game.
Mapletown 6, Avella 4 -- The Lady Maples (1-0, 1-2) defeated the host Lady Eagles (0-2, 1-3) in a Section 2-A game.
High school baseball
West Greene 3, Beth-Center 2 -- Jackson Grimes and Ian Van Dyne both doubled in the Pioneers' non-section victory over the host Bulldogs.
Hayden Hamilton allowed just two hits -- doubles to Dom Revi and Tyson Dingle -- in earning the win for West Greene (2-3).
Belle Vernon 10, California 0 -- Jake Gedekoh knocked in three runs with a triple and double and Alex Nash threw a one-hitter in the Leopards' non-section triumph over the host Trojans.
Belle Vernon (1-1) also got a triple from Martin Marion and doubles from Max Kostelnik and Jake Wessell. Nash had six strikeouts and two walks. The only hit he allowed was a single by Cam Scrip.
Ricky Lawson was the losing pitcher for California (2-3).
Connellsville 9, Yough 1 -- Kace Shearer ripped three doubles as the Falcons soared past the visiting Cougars in a non-section game.
Aiden Newmeyer hit a single and a two-run double, and Matthew Firestone had two hits and three RBIs for Connellsville (2-2).
Winning pitcher Ethan Porreca struck out six and gave up one hit in 6.1 innings.
Yough (3-1) got its lone hit and run in third inning when Bobby Etze doubled and scored on Zander Aird’s ground out.
Valley 6, Southmoreland 0 -- Alex Vagnier knocked in three runs and Jacob Staraniec threw a one-hitter as Valley (3-3) beat the visiting Scotties (0-4) in a non-section game.
Tristan Ice singled for Southmoreland's only hit.
