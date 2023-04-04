Ashley Metts fired a no-hitter and was 3 for 3 to help lead Albert Gallatin past host Laurel Highlands, 5-0, in Section 2-AAAA softball action on Monday.
Metts walked just one while striking out 15.
The Lady Colonials (2-1, 2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and tacked on single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh
Leah Myers homered and doubled for Albert Gallatin and Hannah Dunham also homered and knocked in two runs.
Losing pitcher Julie Cooper struck out three and walked two for the Fillies (0-3, 0-4).
West Greene 13, Mapletown 3 -- Taylor Karvan was 4 for 4 with a home run, double, three runs and three RBIs as the Lady Pioneers rolled by the host Lady Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Lexi Six had three hits, three RBIs and three runs and Lilly Melodia doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Greene (2-0, 5-3) which also got two hits and two RBIs from Ali Goodwin.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert gave up nine hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Treslee Weston, Isabella Garnek and Alexis Perry each had two hits for Mapletown (1-1, 1-3). Devan Clark took the loss, allowing 13 hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Frazier 12, Leechburg 4 -- Grace Vaughn was 4 for 4 and Delaney Warnick and Jensyn Hartman both homered as the Lady Commodores defeated the host Lady Blue Devils in a Section 3-A game.
Warnick had two hits and Hartman had three RBIs for Frazier (2-0, 2-1) which also got a triple, single and two RBIs from Jayanna Ciferno, a double from Gracen Hartman and two hits from Emi Bednar.
Winning pitcher Maria Felsher threw a four-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts and also had two hits.
Karli Mazak doubled twice for Leechburg (1-1, 1-5) and losing pitcher Anna Cibik also doubled.
Belle Vernon 11, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Ava Zubovic drove in five runs with a home run and two singles as the Lady Leopards knocked off the host Lady Lions in a six-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Maren Metikoch also homered and knocked in two runs, Lauren VanDivner smacked three hits and Olivia Kolowitz had a double and two RBIs for Belle Vernon (3-0, 6-1) which also got a triple from Gracie Sokol and a double from Lexi Daniels.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross allowed three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Gionnah Ruffner homered for Greensburg Salem (0-2, 2-4).
Yough 11, Derry 1 -- Aldoria Waldier was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Lady Cougars romped over the visiting Lady Trojans in a five-inning Section 3-AAA game.
Kaylin Ritenour also homered and Makayla Spoonhoward doubled for Yough (1-0, 3-0) which also got two RBIs from Abbey Zuraw. Winning pitcher Sidney Bergman threw a two-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Rebecca Huss singled in the lone run for Derry (0-1, 1-3). Maize Legge took the loss.
Uniontown 9, Ringgold 1 -- Sequoia Dunlap knocked in three runs with a home run and a pair of doubles as the Lady Raiders topped the host Lady Rams (0-3, 1-4) in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Winning pitcher Emmaleigh Noah drove in four runs and Graci Rodeheaver had three hits for Uniontown (2-0, 2-1).
Waynesburg Central 8, Brownsville 0 -- Abby Davis and Dani Stockdale knocked in two runs apiece as the Lady Raiders blanked the visiting Lady Falcons (0-1, 0-1) in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley tossed a five-hitter with five strikeouts for Waynesburg (1-0, 3-2).
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Avella 0 -- Ava Wood homered and singled twice as the Lady Rockets shut down the visiting Lady Eagles in a Section 2-A game.
Payton Farabee also had three hits, including two doubles, and Addalei Larkin tripled for Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 3-2) which also got doubles from Danica Grainey and Addyson Teagarden.
Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin had eight strikeouts and one walk in tossing a seven-hit shutout.
Katie Dryer doubled for Avella (0-3, 1-4). Isabella Greene took the loss.
Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0 -- Sofia Celaschi threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the host Lady Cougars' five-inning Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Bulldogs (0-3, 0-6).
Riley Jones and Madalynn Lancy both had two hits for unbeaten Charleroi (1-0, 6-0).
Mount Pleasant 15, South Allegheny 1 -- Addison Reese knocked in five runs with a homer and two singles as the Lady Vikings rolled by the host Lady Gladiators (0-1, 2-4) in a Section 3-AAA game.
Gianna Stanek homered and had three RBIs for Mount Pleasant (1-0, 5-2) which also got three hits from Krista Brunson.
Trinity 19, Connellsville 4 -- Hanna Suhoski had three hits and five RBIs as the Lady Hillers beat the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Trinity (1-0, 5-1) also got two hits apiece from Madison Argo and Kristina Bozen.
Aubree McClean had two hits, including a double, for Connellsville (0-1, 0-3).
Bentworth 5, Fort Cherry 0 -- Nora Lindley threw a three-hitter and Zoie McDonald tripled, doubled and singled as the Lady Bearcats (2-1, 2-2) defeated the host Lady Rangers (1-2, 1-2) in a Section 3-AA game.
Chartiers-Houston 15, California 0 -- Emily Swarrow and Kaleigh Walton both drove in three runs with two hits as the host Lady Bucs romped over the Lady Trojans (0-2, 0-4) in a three-inning Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Meadown Ferri toss an abbreviated no-hitter to give Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-4) its first win of the season.
Monessen 14, St. Joseph 12 -- Joey Hurst knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles as the Lady Greyhounds outslugged the host Lady Spartans in a Section 3-A battle.
Olivia Cooper and Mariah Hughes also doubled for Monessen (2-1, 2-2).
Taylor Hunkele homered and doubled for St. Joseph (0-2, 0-3).
High school baseball
Carmichaels 6, Fort Cherry 3 -- Robbie Wilson-Jones smashed a grand slam in the sixth inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead and the Mikes held on from there for a Section 1-A victory over the host Rangers.
Winning pitcher Aydan Adamson threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts and Tyler Richmond, Peyton Schooley and Jake Fordyce all doubled for Carmichaels (3-0, 4-0).
Luke Sweder had two hits, including a double, for Fort Cherry (1-3, 0-1).
Latrobe 13, Laurel Highlands 5 -- Braeden O'Brien drove in two runs with a double and two singles but it wasn't enough as the host Mustangs (0-1, 0-1) fell to the Wildcats in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Erick Batista had three hits and two RBIs for Latrobe (1-0, 3-2).
Connellsville 8, Trinity 3 -- Jake Lee went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Falcons defeated the visiting Hillers in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Anthony Piasecki added a double for Connellsville (1-0, 3-2).
Gibson Havanis tripled and doubled for Trinity (1-1, 0-1).
Waynesburg Central 7, Brownsville 2 -- Winning pitcher Mason Switalski pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in leading the Raiders past the visiting Falcons (0-3, 1-4) in a Section 4-AAA game.
Lincoln Park had a double, two RBIs and two runs for Waynesburg (1-2, 1-3) which also got doubles from Alex VanSickle and Austin Surber.
California 14, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Ricky Lawson was 3 for 3 with a home run, double and five RBIs in sparking the visiting Trojans to a five-inning Section 1-A win over the Rockets.
Aidan Lowden doubled and singled and Chase Cicchitto also had two hits for California (3-0, 3-3). Winning pitcher Caden Cicchitto gave up one run on five hits in four innings.
Mason Sisler singled twice for Jefferson-Morgan (0-3, 1-4).
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 -- Lucas Judy trotted home with the go-ahead run on a two-out balk in the top of the ninth inning and the Leopards hung on for a Section 2-AAAA win over the host Rams.
Belle Vernon (1-0, 2-1) took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh but Lorenzo Glasser's two-out, run-scoring singled tied it to force extra innings.
Seth Tomalski earned the win in relief of Colton Lee who left the mound after throwing six no-hit innings.
Glasser started on the mound for Ringgold and gave up one run on four hits with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings but didn't figure in the decision.
Mapletown 2, Avella 1 -- Spencer Yeager earned the win and AJ Vanata notched the save as the duo combined to pitch the host Maples past previously unbeaten Avella in a Section 1-A game.
Mapletown (1-2, 1-2) got all the runs it would need in the first inning when Daniel Fox hit an RBI triple and Vanata followed with a run-scoring double off losing pitcher Isaiah Bradick, who struck out 10 in going the distance.
Avella (2-1, 4-1) put the tying run on second base with one out in the seventh but Vanata relieved Yeager and got the final two outs on strikeouts.
Brayden Fuller brought in the Eagles' lone run with a single in the second inning.
West Greene 6, Sewickley Academy 4 -- The Pioneers rallied from a two-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat visiting Sewickley Academy in a non-section game.
Lane Allsion, Johnny Lampe and Aaron Knight all doubled for West Greene (3-3). Morgan Kiger went the distance with five strikeouts to earn the win.
Adin Zorn homered and Jordan Smith tripled for Sewickley Academy (1-1, 1-3).
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0 -- Ben Shields threw a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and one walk as the Cougars bested the visiting Bulldogs (2-1, 3-3) in a Section 1-AA game.
Ethan Hadsell hit a two-run double and Nico Rongaus also had two RBIs for Charleroi (1-2, 2-2).
Mount Pleasant 9, McGuffey 7 -- Lane Golkosky had two hits and two RBIs in the Vikings' Section 4-AAA victory over McGuffey at Wild Things Park.
Mount Pleasant (1-0, 2-1) also got two hits apiece from Luke Nicotera and Ryan McKula.
Lincoln Johnson drove in three runs with a pair of doubles for the Highlanders (2-1, 3-1) who also got two RBIs from Ryan Keith.
Bishop Canevin 6, Monessen 3 -- Dom Varley tripled and Mason Glover doubled twice as Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-2) triumphed over the host Greyhounds in a Section 3-A game.
R.J. DeEugenio hit a home run for Monessen (1-2, 1-4).
Frazier 5, Bentworth 2 -- Brock Alekson drove in two runs with two triples and a double and was the winning pitcher as the Commodores rallied for a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Frazier (1-2, 1-3) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the win.
Sam Wade hit an RBI double for Bentworth (2-1, 4-1).
Greensburg Salem 20, Southmoreland 2 -- Noah DeMary knocked in five runs with a pair of doubles and Owen Tutich homered as the Lions romped over the host Scotties in a Section 4-AAA game.
Grant Smith contributed four hits for Greensburg Salem (3-0, 5-1).
Blake Forsythe drove in both of Southmoreland's (0-3, 0-5) runs.
West Mifflin 15, Elizabeth Forward 6 -- Zane Griffaton knocked in six runs with a home run and a double as the Titans beat the visiting Warriors in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Corey Kuszaj tripled for West Mifflin (1-0, 3-0).
Cameron Seabol doubled for Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 0-1).
