Carmichaels rallied from deficits of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 to top visiting Albert Gallatin, 7-4, in a non-section baseball clash Tuesday.
The Colonials (0-1) scored a run in the first and two in the third but the Mikes (2-0) matched that in the bottom of each inning. After AG went ahead again with a run in the fourth Carmichaels surged in front to stay with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Gavin Pratt homered and was the winning pitcher for Carmichaels (2-0) which also got doubles from Jake Fordyce and Trenton Carter.
Nick Pegg had four hits for the Colonials (0-1) who out-hit the Mikes, 9-8. Trey Coville took the loss.
Frazier 5, Southmoreland 2 -- Jacob Thomas hit a two-run single and Dom Dorcon pitched five strong innings to propel the Commodores past visiting Southmoreland in a non-section game and give John Malone his first win as Frazier’s head coach.
The Scotties (1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to Brock Potoka’s run-scoring single.
The Commodores answered with three in the bottom of the inning, chasing losing pitcher Potoka from the mound in favor of Anthony Govern in the process. Chase Hazelbaker had an RBI single and Thomas followed with his key single to put Frazier ahead to stay, 3-1.
Southmoreland cut the gap to 3-2 with a run in the third before the Commodores pulled away with two runs in both the fifth and sixth.
Hazelbaker hurled two scoreless innings in relief of Dorcon to earn the save. Both pitchers contributed a double with the bat, and Hazelbaker and Aidan Shetterly each scored two runs. Brayden Baccino chipped in with a single and an RBI.
West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5 -- Hunter Hamilton smacked a triple and two singles and Dalton Lucy had four hits as West Greene defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
The game went back-and-forth early on with the Rockets scoring twice in the top of the first, the Pioneers pushing across four runs in the bottom of the inning, J-M pulling even with two in the top of the second and West Greene taking the lead for good with three in the bottom of the second.
Winning pitcher Corey Wise struck out nine and walked three in 5 2/3 innings of work. Chase Blake added a double for the Pioneers.
Bryce Bedilion went 2 for 3 with a triple for Jefferson-Morgan. Losing pitcher Kyle Clayton tossed four innings.
Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 1 -- Matthew Bamford fired a four-hitter and Belle Vernon pounded out 13 hits to defeat visiting Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Aiden Ochs had a double, single and RBI for the Leopards (2-0, 2-0), Ryan Hamer had two hits and two RBIs, and Zachary Jackson also singled twice. Belle Vernon also got a two-run single from Jacob Mima and an RBI double from Brady Hoffman.
Bamford struck out seven and walked one to earn the win.
Hunter Chaikcic and Christian Thomas both doubled in the first inning to give Uniontown (0-2, 0-2) a 1-0 lead but the Leopards quickly answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning and pulled away from there.
Chaz Lambie took the loss.
Franklin Regional 1, Connellsville 0 -- Tim Quinn’s RBI single in the sixth inning gave host Franklin Regional a non-section win over Connellsville.
Luke Treloar pitched five shutout innings for the Panthers (2-0). Brian Pirone followed with two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.
Thomas Nicely had two of Franklin Regional’s six hits.
Kole Koontz was the hard-luck loser for the Falcons (0-3).
Greensburg Salem 5, Elizabeth Forward 3 -- Hayden Teska doubled twice and Jacob Smith pitched a complete game to help the visiting Lions beat Elizabeth Forward in a Section 3-AAAA battle.
Owen Tutich also had two hits for Greensburg Salem (1-1, 1-1). Smith also just one earned run with three strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.
Kaden Faychak had two hits and two runs for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1) and Nico Mrvos contributed a double. Isaiah Hart took the loss.
Mount Pleasant 5, Yough 2 -- Pete Billey drove in two runs with a pair of doubles and Mount Pleasant jumped out to an early lead and held off visiting Yough in a non-section game.
The Vikings (1-0) scored twice in the first and three times in the third to go up 5-0.
Sean Royer’s RBI double highlighted a two-run fifth for the Cougars (0-2). Logan Cocharek had three hits and losing pitcher Vince Martin added a double.
Winning pitcher John Wagner helped his own cause with a double, single and RBI for Mount Pleasant which also got two hits apiece from Asher O’Connor, Aaron Alakson and Jonas King.
Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3 -- Ben Shields doubled and was the winning pitcher as the Cougars knocked off host Bentworth in a non-section game.
The Bearcats scored a run in the first before Charleroi took the lead for good with a four-run second.
Joey Campbell had three hits for the Cougars (2-0).
Hayden Bland was charged with the loss for Bentworth (0-1).
Softball
Yough 9, Laurel Highlands 7 -- The Fillies out-homered Yough, 3-1, but the Lady Cougars rode a three-run sixth inning to a comeback victory in the Section 2-AAAA opener for both teams.
Julie Cooper, Payton Vitikacs and Lexi Grimm all went deep for Laurel Highlands (0-1, 1-1). Cooper drove in three runs while Vitikacs and Grimm each had two RBIs as the Fillies held leads of 6-3 and 7-6 before Yough’s rally.
Cooper, who pitched into the sixth before being relieved by Briana Hunt, took the loss.
Kaylynn Odeli had two hits, including a solo home run, for the Lady Cougars (1-0, 3-0), and Savannah Manns had three hits, two RBIS and two runs. Yough also got two hits apiece from McKenzie Pritts and winning pitcher Emma Augustine, who allowed three earned runs on eight hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
West Greene 16, Brownsville 2 -- Katie Lampe homered, singled, drove in four runs and scored three as West Greene cruised by host Brownsville in a non-section game.
The Lady Falcons (0-1) held a 1-0 lead after two innings but the Lady Pioneers exploded for nine runs in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth, which included a three-run blast by Lampe.
London Whipkey contributed two doubles and two RBIs, and Jersey Wise and Ali Goodwin both had a triple and three RBIs for the Lady Pioneers (2-0), who also got two hits apiece from Lexi Six, Olivia Kiger and Kiley Meek. Taylor Karvan, Emily Wise and BreAnn Jackson each scored two runs.
Meek allowed one earned run on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to earn the win.
Kendra Franks started in the circle for Brownsville and took the loss. Claire Zelner tripled for the hosts.
Southmoreland 11, Uniontown 1 -- Amarah McCutcheon homered and tripled as Southmoreland rolled to a non-section win over visiting Uniontown.
The Lady Raiders (0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the Lady Scotties (2-0) came right back with seven in the bottom of the inning and pulled away from there.
Brynn Charnesky also homered for Southmoreland. Madison Brown was the winning pitcher.
Jordan Hoover was tagged with the loss for Uniontown which was limited to two hits.
Charleroi 24, Washington 0 -- Ella Sypolt had three hits and four RBIs in the Lady Cougars’ three-inning Section 3-AA victory over visiting Washington.
Jocelyn Polonoli had had three hits and knocked in two runs for Charleroi (1-0, 1-1). Winning pitcher Kylie Quigley struck out eight.
Morgan Winters took the loss for the Lady Prexies (0-1) who were held without a hit.
