Carmichaels out-hit fifth-seeded Riverview, 9-3, but came up one run short on the scoreboard, 3-2, in a WPIAL Class AA baseball quarterfinal game at Norwin High School on Thursday.
Mitchell Garvin hit a home run and the Panthers (15-5) took advantage of a combined eight walks by losing pitcher Drake Long and Trenton Carter to pull out the win and advance to Monday’s semifinals against top-seeded Serra Catholic.
Long, who struck out seven and walked four, had three hits, including a double, to lead the way for the fourth-seeded Mikes (15-2) offensively. He scored Carmichaels’ first run on an error in the first inning.
Garvin’s home run tied it in the second and Bo Fornataro’s run-scoring single put the Panthers ahead to stay in the third. Sammy Barber scampered home on a wild pitch in the fourth for what proved to be the winning run.
Dylan Rohrer’s sacrifice fly brought in Carter to get the Mikes within one run in the sixth. Carmichaels stranded eight runners, including one in the seventh.
Mohawk 15, Yough 1 — The fourth-seeded Warriors exploded for eight runs in the second inning and went on to defeat the fifth-seeded Cougars in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal game at Highlands High School.
JC Voss homered, singled and had six RBIs and Marc Conti doubled twice for Mohawk (15-4) which also got a double and single from Cooper Vance and two hits from Jacob Werner.
Winning pitcher Brady Harman allowed just two hits, both singles to Gavin Roebuck.
Jack Sampson took the loss for Yough (11-8).
High school softball
Deer Lakes 3, Waynesburg Central 2 — Waynesburg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold on as the sixth-seeded Lady Raiders fell to the third-seeded Lady Lancers in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal game at Trinity.
Kendall Lemley hit a run-scoring double then came home on Hannah Wood’s single in the first inning for Waynesburg (13-5).
Winning pitcher Maddie Kee kept the Lady Raiders off the scoreboard the rest of the way, allowing Deer Lakes (12-3) to fight back. Kee had eight strikeouts and coughed up just four hits.
The Lady Lancers scored once in the second inning and then went ahead on Lydia Guthrie’s two-run single in the fourth.
Anna Bokulich had three hits and Keeghan Cook doubled for Deer Lakes.
Lemley was the losing pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.