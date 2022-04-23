Carmichaels scored all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning Friday for an 8-0 victory against visiting Bentworth in Section 1-AA action.
The Mikes (3-1, 5-1) scored three runs in the first inning, two in both the third and fifth innings, and one more in the sixth.
Drake Long went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. He also had a double, single, RBI and run scored.
Nick Ricco paced the Mikes with three hits, an RBI and run scored. Tyler Richmond and Dylan Rohrer both drove in two runs. Chris Barrish finished with two singles, an RBI and run scored.
Noah Martin took the loss for the Bearcats (3-1, 3-2).
Frazier 4, Mapletown 3 -- The Commodores scored the deciding runs with the help of an error in the top of the sixth inning for a non-section win at Mapletown.
Frazier (2-6) led 1-0 after two innings and the Bearcats tied the game in the fourth inning. Frazier reclaimed the lead with a solo run off Trent Hayes' triple in the top of the fifth inning, but Bentworth responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning for the lead.
Logan Brown went the distance for the victory, allowing three runs on sixth hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Dan Olbrys had a pair of hits and scored two runs.
Clay Menear pitched the final two innings in the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Landan Stevenson started and lasted five innings, giving up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Stevenson and Dan Fox both finished with a double and single, and drove in two runs for the Maples (2-5).
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- Joe Chambers went the distance on a four-hitter to lead the Mustangs past the visiting Leopards in a Section 3-AAAA game played at Hutchinson Field.
Chambers struck out three, walked three and was part of a key defensive play that stifled a Belle Vernon threat in the seventh inning.
The Leopards (2-5, 3-6) trailed 3-0 after six innings but got consecutive one-out singles by Aidan Ochs, Evan Morrow and Jake Wessel in the seventh to make it 3-1. Morrow tried to score from third when a pitch to Tanner Steeber bounced to the backstop but catcher Patrick Cavanagh hustled back and flipped the ball to Chambers who made the tag for the second out.
Wessel took second on the play and Steeber then walked to bring the go-ahead run to the plate but Chambers got Jake Gedekoh to hit into a force play to end the game.
Laurel Highlands (3-2, 5-2) scored twice in the first inning off losing pitcher Andrew Sokol. CJ Gesk singled, went to second on Alex McClain’s walk and scored on Carson D’Amico’s double. Braeden O’Brien followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in McClain.
The Mustangs made it 3-0 in the sixth. D’Amico walked, O’Brien singled and Ben Diamond reached on an outfield error to load the bases for McKnight who drew a walk to force in a run.
Sokol pitched well in defeat, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Wessel had two hits.
Laurel Highlands has won five in a row after opening the season with two losses.
Waynesburg Central 10, Brownsville 3 -- Lincoln Park had three hits, including a home run, as the Raiders thumped the host Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Stephenson drove in three runs with a pair of hits for Wayneburg (3-2, 3-6). Tyler Groves was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Derrick Tarpley had two hits for Brownsville (1-4, 2-4).
Greensburg Salem 2, Ringgold 1 -- Hayden Teska doubled, singled and knocked in both of Greensburg Salem’s runs to spark the Lions to a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Rams.
Ethan Wilson had two hits for Greensburg Salem (2-5, 3-5). Jacob Smith was the winning pitcher.
Lorenzo Glasser took the loss for Ringgold (1-4, 2-5).
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 0 -- The Lions got doubles from Zach David, Tyree Turner, Michael McCready, Brody Bothell and Johnny Wiegers in cruising past host Monessen in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Wiegers was the winning pitcher for GCC (3-2, 4-2).
Losing pitcher Dante DeFelices doubled for the Greyhounds (2-3, 2-5).
High school softball
Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0 -- Sofia Celaschi threw a no-hitter and had two hits, including a home run, to help the Lady Cougars roll past the visiting Lady Bulldogs in a Section 3-AA game.
Celaschi allowed just one base runner with a walk while striking out 14.
McKenna DeUnger had a triple with an RBI, Avery Pendo doubled and singled and Riley Jones and Emma Stefanick also doubled for Charleroi (3-1, 3-3).
Gianna Peterson took the loss for Beth-Center (1-4, 1-4).
West Greene 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 -- Katie Lampe went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and a stolen base as the Lady Pioneers romped over the host Lady Centurions in a clash of the top two teams in Class 2-A.
The game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
London Whipkey doubled, singled and drove in a run, Payton Gilbert had two singles and two RBIs and Lexi Six added a pair of hits for West Greene (5-0, 5-3) which also got a double from Olivia Kiger and three runs from Taylor Karvan.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek threw a four-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts and helped her own cause with a double and an RBI.
Losing pitcher Emma Henry and Mackenzie Kenney both tripled for GCC (3-1, 6-3).
Elizabeth Forward 8, Laurel Highlands 0 — Shelby Telegdy pithced a two-hitter and hit a home run as the Lady Warriors blanked the host Fillies in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Maddisyn Best also homered for Elizabeth Forward (4-1, 7-1) which also got doubles from Lauren Vay and Julia Johnson.
Brianna Hunt was the losing pitcher for Laurel Highlands (2-4, 2-5).
South Allegheny 4, Waynesburg Central 3 -- Ava Martorelli drove in the winning run as the Lady Gladiators scored twice in the seventh inning to earn a Section 3-AAA win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Losing pitcher Kendall Lemley and Ehralyn Eisiminger hit solo home runs for Waynesburg (3-2, 5-3). Emma Zehner also drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
Madison Pikula had three hits for South Allegheny (4-0, 7-1).
