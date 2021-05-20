Carmichaels showed why its one of the top seeds in Class AA baseball with an impressive 12-1, five-inning win over Apollo Ridge in a WPIAL first-round playoff game at Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.
The No. 3 Mikes (16-1) pounded out 14 hits and winning pitcher Gavin Pratt combined with Dylan Rohrer to throw a two-hitter as Carmichaels advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 6 Chartiers-Houston. The Bucs handed the Mikes their lone loss of the season, 7-6 on April 16.
Rohrer led the Mikes’ hit parade with a 3-for-3 performance that included a double and an RBI. Drake Long knocked in three runs with a triple and a sacrifice fly, Liam Lohr also tripled and had two RBIs, Jacob Fordyce contributed two hits and an RBI and Zach Hillsman also had two hits.
Carmichaels also got three RBIs from Trenton Carter, two hits and an RBI from Pratt and a single and an RBI from Nick Ricco.
The Mikes put up one run in the first inning against losing pitcher Zach Hreha, who threw a complete game, and racked up eight more runs in the second for a 9-0 advantage to all but put the game away.
Karter Schrock singled in Brice Laurenti, who had the Vikings’ only other hit, in the fourth inning as 14th-seeded Apollo Ridge (7-7) avoided the shutout.
Pratt allowed the one run on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Rohrer struck out two in finishing up with a scoreless fifth.
Penn-Trafford 2, Connellsville 0 — Joe MacIntosh thew a three-hit shutout to lift sixth-seeded Penn-Trafford over Connellsville in a WPIAL Class AAAAA first-round playoff game at Norwin.
MacIntosh struck out four and walked two and got the only runs he would need with the third inning on an RBI single by Zach Hoffman and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Hoover against starting and losing pitcher Kole Koontz.
The 11th-seeded Falcons’ only hits were a double by Zak David and singles by Brant Bonadio and Jake Puskar. Connellsville center fielder James Domer threw a runner out at the plate with Bonadio making the tag to keep the game scoreless in the second inning.
Koontz and reliever Gage Gillott combined to throw a six-hitter to keep the Falcons (10-8) in the ballgame but the Warriors (13-6) held on for the win.
Seton LaSalle 5, Bentworth 0 — The 16th-seeded Bearcats put up a good fight against top-seeded Seton LaSalle but couldn’t find enough offense to pull the upset.
Winning pitcher Brian Reed tossed six scoreless innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts for the Rebels (19-2) who scored three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Brett Wagner homered, Cam Colwell had an RBI triple and Gabe Finale doubled and drove in two runs for Seton LaSalle which also got a double from Reed.
Colton Brightwell doubled twice and Seth Adams also doubled as three of Bentworth’s four hits went for extra bases. Trent Cavanaugh singled for the only other hit by the Bearcats (7-12). Noah Martin was the losing pitcher.
Laurel 8, Beth-Center 0 — Robert Herr fired a one-hitter as fifth-seeded Laurel blanked 12th-seeded Beth-Center in a WPIAL Class AA first-round game at the Burkett Complex.
Logan Ayres had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, Kobe DeRosa knocked in two runs and Michael Pasquarell contributed a double and an RBI for the Spartans (12-7) who also got RBIs from Herr and Ryan Telesz.
Here walked just one while striking out 12.
Losing pitcher Cameron Palmer had the lone hit for the Bulldogs (6-12).
Softball
Frazier 5, Riverside 3 — Third-seeded Frazier survived a tough challenge by No. 14 Riverside in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game at North Allegheny.
The Lady Commodores (15-3) never trailed as they scored twice in the third to open the game’s scoring and countered a fourth-inning run by the Lady Panthers (8-6) with two in the bottom of the frame for a 4-1 lead.
Riverside tallied two runs in the top of the sixth to get within 4-3 but Frazier tacked another run in the bottom of the inning and hung on for the victory.
Jensyn Hartman led the Lady Commodores’ offense with a double, single, two runs and an RBI. Victoria Washinski had two hits, a run and an RBI and both Rylee Evans and Delaney Warnick contributed a hit and an RBI. Frazier also got one hit and one run from both Claire Domonkos and Skylar Hone.
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Emma Beachem had a double, single and two RBIs and Sydney Hale also doubled and singled for Riverside which also got doubles from Mia Williams and Sam Rosenberger.
Rosenberger suffered the loss, surrendering two earned runs on 10 hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Burgettstown 7, Carmichaels 1 — Julia Jastrzebski scattered seven hits and Burgettstown took advantage of nine walks to defeat the 10th-seeded Lady Mikes in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game at Montour.
Madison Kozares drove in two runs, Gracyn Murray had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Hayden Abbott also knocked in a run for the seventh-seeded Lady Blue Devils (11-7).
Jastrzebski walked none and struck out seven to earn the win.
Losing pitcher Emma Holaren only allowed four hits and struck out five but the walks took their toll.
Madison Ellsworth singled in Mia Ranieri in the sixth inning for the Carmichaels’ lone run. Ranieri also contributed a double and a stolen base and Karrisa Rohrer had two hits for the Lady Mikes (11-8).
Neshannock 6, Charleroi 4 — Gabby Perod and Jadyn Malizia both homered as the ninth-seeded Lady Lancers edged the eighth-seeded Lady Cougars in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game at Sewickley Academy.
Perod had three hits and two RBIs and Malizia had two hits and one RBI for Neshannock (10-5) which also got two hits and three RBIs from Kaylee Smith and a double from Neleh Nogay.
Winning pitcher Abigail Measel struck out 10 without walking a batter.
Riley Jones had two hits, including a home run, and McKenna DeUnger also homered for Charleroi (6-14) which also got two hits from Jocelyn Polonoli. Kylie Quigley was the losing pitcher.
Ligonier Valley 12, California 0 — Maddie Griffin threw a five-inning no-hitter as top-seeded Ligonier Valley easily disposed of 16th-seeded California in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game at Gateway.
Griffin struck out 14 and walked none.
Ruby Wallace was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Haley Boyd had a triple, single and four RBIs and Eden Krouse had a double, single and four RBIs for the Lady Rams (17-1) who also got a double from Griffin.
Kera Urick took the loss for the Lady Cougars (6-14).
