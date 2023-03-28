Aydan Adamson and Liam Lohr combined on a one-hitter Monday afternoon to pitch Carmichaels to a 3-0 Section 1-A opening victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Adamson started and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit with five walks and five strikeouts. Lohr pitched the final 2.1 innings with no hits or walks, and four strikeouts.
Dominic Colarusso, Robbie Wilson-Jones and Nathan Beringo all drove in one run for the Mikes (1-0, 2-0). Patrick Holaren had two singles and scored two runs in the win.
Grant Hathaway had the lone hit, a single, for Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 1-2). John Woodward took the loss.
Greensburg Salem 9, Waynesburg Central 0, 8 innings -- The Golden Lions scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to open the Section 4-AAA schedule with an extra-inning victory at Waynesburg.
The Raiders (0-1, 0-3) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after Greensburg Salem scored a run in the top of the inning.
The Golden Lions (1-0, 2-1) led 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Waynesburg tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Greensburg Salem regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Avella 4, West Greene 1 -- Isaiah Bradick pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and had two hits to lead the Eagles past the host Pioneers in a Section 1-A game.
Avella went ahead to stay in the third inning when Colton Burchianti singled, stole second and scored on a single by Bradick. The Eagles added single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Avella right fielder Brian Humensky doubled, singled and threw out a runner at home plate. Gavin Frank drove in two runs and Burchianti also had an RBI for the Eagles (1-0, 2-0).
Jackson Grimes drove in the lone run for West Greene (0-1, 0-2) which got a double from Ian Van Dyne and two hits from Nathan Reed. Losing pitcher Morgan Kiger allowed eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in going the distance.
Monessen 13, Carlynton 5 -- The Greyhounds led 11-2 after three innings on their way to a Section 3-A home victory over the Cougars.
Monessen improves to 1-0 in the section and 1-2. Carlynton is 0-1 in the section and 0-3 overall.
Kiski Area 8, Connellsville 7 -- The Falcons' late rally fell short for a non-section defeat to the visiting Cavaliers.
Kiski Area (1-1) led 8-2 with Connellsville coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Falcons (0-2) scored five runs in the inning.
Jacob Smith and Jacob Bucci both drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.
Bentworth 9, Washington 1 -- Lucas Burt homered and winning pitcher Landon Urcho tripled as the Bearcats (1-0, 3-0) topped the host Prexies in a Section 1-AA game.
Michael Shallcross hit a home run for Washington (0-1, 2-2). Zakery Burt took the loss.
Urcho struck out 11 and walked two.
McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 4 -- The Highlanders scored two runs in the top of the ninth to earn an extra-inning Section 4-AAA win over the host Scotties.
Cameron Dames had a double and two RBIs for McGuffey (1-0, 2-0). Ryan Keith contributed three hits. Jacob Ross earned the win in relief.
Ty Campbell took the loss for Southmoreland (0-1, 0-2). Jake Govern had two RBIs.
Beth-Center 5, Frazier 3 -- Ethan Varesko doubled, singled and was the starting pitcher for a combined no-hitter in the Bulldogs' Section 1-AA win over the host Commodores.
Tyson Dingle singled twice and drove in two runs for Beth-Center (1-0, 2-1).
Frazier (0-1, 0-2) managed to put 10 runners on base through a combination of walks, hit batters and errors. The Commodores pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Logan Brown was the losing pitcher.
Burgettstown 7, Charleroi 2 -- Carson Tkalcevic had two RBIs and Matt Bredel was the winning pitcher as the Blue Devils defeated the host Cougars in a Section 1-AA game.
Brodie Kuzior added a double for Burgettstown (1-0, 1-0).
Ben Shields took the loss for Charleroi (0-1, 1-1).
California 15, Mapletown 3 -- Aidan Lowden and Ricky Lawson combined for six hits and seven RBIs was the Trojans romped over the host Maples in a five-inning Section 1-A game.
Lowden had three singles and four RBIs and Lawson knocked in three runs with a double and two singles. California (1-0, 1-2) also got a triple from Dom Martini and a double from winning pitcher Addison Panepinto.
A.J. Vanata had two hits, including a double, for Mapletown (0-1, 0-1). Cameryn Shaffer was the losing pitcher.
Monessen 13, Carlynton 5 -- RJ DiEugenio knocked in two runs with a double and a single as the Greyhounds raced past the visiting Cougars in a Section 3-A game.
Dante DeFelices also had two RBIs for Monessen (1-0, 1-2).
Sean Hart homered for Carlynton (0-1, 0-3).
Yough 5, Brownsville 2 -- Jack Sampson smacked two doubles and a single to help propel the Cougars past the visiting Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Carson Pasinski had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Yough (1-0, 2-0). Winning pitcher James Shoman had 10 strikeouts.
Derrick Tarpley hit a home run for Brownsville (0-1, 0-2).
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 14, West Greene 6 -- The Lady Raiders pulled away with seven late runs for a non-section road victory at West Greene.
Waynesburg (2-1) led 7-1 after three innings. West Greene scored a combined five runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Lady Raiders pounded out 15 hits. Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed eight hits and no walks, and struck out two. She also had two doubles, a solo home run and three RBI. Riley Hixenbaugh added two doubles, a single and drove in two runs. Hannah Wood finished three hits and Dani Stockdale had a double.
London Whipkey had a double, two singles and two RBI for West Greene (2-3). Lexi Six had a two-run triple and a single. Payton Gilbert took the loss.
Carmichaels 12, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Ali Jacobs blasted a pair of solo home runs and Carys McConnell also homered as the Lady Mikes cruised past the Lady Rockets in a five-inning, Section 2-A game.
McConnell and Kendall Ellsworth had three hits apiece for Carmichaels (1-0, 4-0). Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and singled twice, Kaitlyn Waggett doubled and singled and Megan Voithofer also doubled. The Lady Mikes also got two hits apiece from Sophia Zalar and Ashton Batis.
Payton Farabee had the lone hit for Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 1-2). Kayla Larkin took the loss.
Jeannette 14, California 8 -- The Lady Jayhawks scored three runs in the top of the first, fourth and fifth innings, and four in the top of the second inning to cruise to a non-section road victory.
Jeannette (1-0) pounded out 17 hits.
California (0-2) scored single runs in the bottom of the first, second and seventh innings, two in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.
Charleroi 11, Monessen 1 -- The Lady Cougars needed just five innings for a non-section home victory over rival Monessen.
Charleroi (3-0) led 5-1 after three innings, and then added three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
The Lady Cougars' Sofia Celaschi had a solid performance at the plate with two doubles, a single, three RBI and two runs scored. She also was the inning pitcher, allowing two hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Madalynn Lancy finished with three hits and three RBI, and Leena Henderson had two hits and an RBI.
Monessen goes to 1-1 overall.
