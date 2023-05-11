Patrick Holaren allowed four hits in six innings and knocked in two runs as visiting Carmichaels fended off Mapletown, 8-3, to earn at least a share of the Section 1-A baseball championship on Wednesday.
California needed a win at West Greene on Thursday to end up in a first-place tie with the Mikes (10-2, 14-3).
After both teams tallied twice in the first inning Carmichaels scored a run in the second and two in the third to take a 5-2 advantage. The Maples (1-11, 3-14) pulled within 5-3 with a run in the fourth but the Mikes pushed the margin out to five with three runs in the fifth and hung on from there.
Holaren allowed three runs with one walk and 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Liam Lohr finished up by striking out all three batters he faced in the seventh and also doubled.
Aydan Adamson had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Mikes who got a single and an RBI each from Ambrose Adamson, Jacob Fordyce and Robbie Wilson-Jones. Mason Lampana also knocked in a run and Tyler Richmond scored twice.
A.J. Vanata was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Mapletown which also got a double and an RBI from Josh Mick. Jeremiah Mick took the loss.
It was the second of two games on the day for the Maples.
Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3 -- Adam Wolfe had two hits and three RBIs in the Rangers' Section 1-A victory at Mapletown.
Luke Sweder added a double and two RBIs for Fort Cherry (7-4, 10-8).
Jeremiah Mick drove in all three runs for Mapletown and Roger Gradek doubled.
California 4, West Greene 1 -- Caden Monticelli had two hits and two RBIs and earned the save as the Trojans moved within one win of tying Carmichaels for the Section 1-A title by defeating the visiting Pioneers.
Winning pitcher Addison Panepinto allowed one unearned run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in six innings. Monticelli finished up with a scoreless seventh.
Brody Todd singled twice for California (9-2, 11-7).
Lane Allison had an RBI single and Kaden Shields doubled for West Greene (3-8, 7-10).
Connellsville 8, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Ethan Porreca and Aiden Newmeyer combined on a four-hit shutout as the Falcons blanked the host Colonials in a non-section game.
Porreca struck out eight in tossing the first six innings to earn the win. Newmeyer finished up with a scoreless seventh.
Anthony Piasecki knocked in three runs with two hits and Jake Lee added had two singles and two RBIs for Connellsville (8-11) which also got a double, single and RBI from Kace Shearer, a double from Teran Kemp and a single and an RBI from both Beau Bigam and Matthew Firestone.
Geno Valenti and Evan McGee both doubled for the Colonials (0-16) who also got two hits from Bryce Barton. Losing pticher Brenden Duranko allowed seven runs in three-plus innings. Alex Doloback pitched well in relief, surrendering one run with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
Avella 9, Bentworth 8 -- Isaiah Bradick and Brayden Fuller had three hits apiece and Colton Burchianti, Brian Martos and Bryce Wright each had a double and an RBI as the host Eagles edged the Bearcats in a non-section match-up of playoff teams.
Bentworth (9-9) scored twice in the first and Benjamin Hays' two-run single keyed a three-run second as the visitors built a 5-1 lead.
Doubles by Jaworowski and Wright ignited a six-run rally in the bottom of the second that put Avella (10-6) up 7-5.
The Bearcats scored a run in the fourth but doubles by Martos and Burchianti sparked a two-run rally in the bottom of the frame that made it 9-5 and the Eagles hung on from there.
Martos gave up one earned run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts in four innings after relieving starting pitcher Bradick. Gavin Frank contributed a pair of hits for Avella.
Hays had three hits and three RBIs for Bentworth. Jacob Burt was the losing pitcher.
Belle Vernon 10, Gateway 4 -- Adam LaCarte had three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs as the Leopards topped the Gators in a non-section clash.
Jake Wessel tripled and singled for Belle Vernon (8-10) which also got a double and a single from Austin Hoffman.
Brandon Bell belted a pair of home runs for Gateway (6-13).
Burgettstown 8, Frazier 0 -- Brodie Kuzior drove in two runs with three hits, including a double, and Andrew Bredel threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and also doubled in the Blue Devils' Section 1-AA victory at Frazier.
Wyatt Stevenson had a double and three RBIs for Burgettstown (9-1, 11-3).
Noah Bachinski's single was the lone hit for the Commodores (2-10, 5-12). Losing pitcher Brock Alekson surrendered six earned runs on seven hits with five walks and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Logan Brown finished up with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Mount Pleasant 8, Waynesburg Central 1; Waynesburg Central 5, Mount Pleasant 4 — The Raiders and Vikings both earned playoff spots by splitting a Section 4-AAA doubleheader.
Mount Pleasant (6-6, 7-9) won the first game as Cole Chatfield had a triple and three RBIs and C.J. Nestor added a double and two RBIs. Austin Surber singled twice for Waynesburg.
The Raiders (6-5, 8-6) won the second game as Mason Switalski had three hits and two RBIs, Alex VanSickle hit a two-run single and Lincoln Pack doubled. Trenton Zupper earned the win with help from Switalski who got the last out to earn the save.
Chatfield drove in two runs for the Vikings.
Cornell 19, Monessen 0; Monessen 9, Cornell 8 -- R.J. DiEugenio had a triple, double and an RBI and winning pitcher Dante DeFelices had two this and two RBIs as the Greyhounds nipped the Cornell in the second game of a doubleheader to earn a split.
Christian Scherer chipped in with a single and an RBI for Monessen (2-10, 2-15).
Cornell (5-7, 6-10) rolled to victory in the opener as Walt Clarit had a home run, double, two RBIs and four runs.
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 9, McGuffey 3 -- Hannah Wood had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs and Gina Tedrow also homered and had three RBIs as the Lady Raiders triumphed over the host Lady Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Abbi Davis also had three RBIs for Waynesburg (10-0, 13-3). Kendall Lemley earned the win.
Julia Barr tripled for McGuffey (5-5, 8-6) which also got doubles from Katelyn Henderson and Roxanne Painter.
West Greene 12, California 2 -- London Whipkey was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as the Lady Pioneers cruised past the host Lady Trojans in the completion of a suspended Section 2-A game which went five innings.
Lexi Six had a triple and three RBIs and Emmaline Beazel doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for West Greene (8-4, 11-7). Payton Gilbert and Marissa Tharp both scored twice. Gilbert picked up the win with four innings pitched in relief of Lily Melodia who was forced to leave the game when she was injured by a line drive that struck her wrist.
Megan Hartley doubled for California (1-9, 2-11). Kera Urick was the losing pitcher.
Bentworth 19, Beth-Center 0 -- Zoie McDonald smacked four hits, including a triple and a double, and knocked in four runs as the Lady Bearcats romped over the host Lady Bulldogs to clinch a playoff spot in Section 3-AA.
Winning pitcher Nora Lindley fired a three-hitter and drove in three runs with three doubles and a single for Bentworth (6-6, 6-8) which also got triples from Jaclyn Tatar and Sofia Gaussa and a double from Willow Eckels.
Losing pitcher Gianna Petersen doubled for Beth-Center (2-10, 2-16).
Frazier 17, Monessen 0 -- Emi Bednar had three hits and three RBIs and Maria Felsher knocked in two runs with a pair of doubles as the Lady Commodores blanked the host Lady Greyhounds in a four-inning Section 3-A game.
Grace Vaughn doubled and singled and Jayanna Ciferno had a double and an RBI for Frazier (12-0, 13-1) which also got an RBI from Delaney Warnick. Madison Bednar was the winning pitcher.
Joey Hurst took the loss for Monessen (6-6, 7-7).
Thomas Jefferson 8, Yough 6 -- Allie Chalovich and Zoe Krizan both homered in the Lady Jaguars' non-section win at Yough.
Thomas Jefferson (13-5) also got a double from winning pitcher Kendall Pielin.
Losing pitcher Sidney Bergman had three hits and an RBI for the Lady Cougars (9-4) who also got a double and a single from McKenzie Pritts, a double from Kaylin Ritenour and two hits from Abbey Zuraw
Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3 -- The Lady Rangers (7-4, 10-8) beat the Lady Maples (5-12) in a non-section game.
College baseball
California University 2, East Stroudsburg 1 -- Payton Conte had three hits, including a home run in the top of the 11th inning, to help lift the Vulcans over East Stroudsburg in PSAC playoff action.
The win propelled Cal (29-19) into Thursday's double-elimination portion of the tournament against Seton Hill.
The Vulcans scored a run in the fourth inning and ESU tied it with a run in the bottom of the eighth to set the stage for Conte whose two-out blast cleared the left field fence.
Jake Kramer earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief of starter Dylan Mathiesen who allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in eight innings.
