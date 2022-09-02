Carmichaels was tough at home on Carmichaels Golf Club Thursday afternoon, defeating visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 193-265, in a Section 3-AA match.
Mason Lapana was medalist for the Mikes (5-1, 6-1) with 1-under 36. Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso both shot even-par 37. Dustin Hastings (41) and Tucker Whipkey (42) rounded out the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 48 did not count.
Grant Hathaway was the low man for the Rockets (2-4, 2-5) with 49. Clay Wilson (52), Brendan Wood (56), Brock Bayles (51), and Jaxon Silbaugh (57) also counted in the final tally. Cole Burkett’s 68 did not count.
Jefferson-Morgan split its triangular match with a 265-274 victory over Brownsville.
Daniel Sethman was the low golfer for Brownsville (0-5, 0-6) with 4-over 41. Matthew Sethman (44), Ben Vojacek (5), Ethan Olesko (51), and Omarian Grayson (88) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.
Waynesburg Central 196, Bentworth 249 — Braden Benke and Dom Benamati shared medalist honors to lead the Raiders to a Section 3-AA victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Benke and Benamati shot 1-over 38 as Waynesburg Central improves to 6-1 in the section and 7-1 overall. Mason Switalski finished with 39. Chase Phillips (41) and Derek Turcheck (40) closed out the scoring.
Nathan Coski was the low man for the Bearcats (2-5, 2-5) with 7-over 42. Ross Skerbetz (43), Colton Baldauf (54), Jacob Burt (58), and Sam Wade (52) rounded out the scoring.
Elizabeth Forward 207, Geibel Catholic 218 — The Warriors were tough at home on Butlers Golf Course for a Section 8-AA victory over the Gators.
Logan Monzak, Louie Kite and Mitchell Vuick shared medalist honors for the home team with 3-over 39. Bryce McLaughlin shot 43 and Rich Taegan closed the scoring with 47.
The Gators’ Claire Konieczny also shared medalist honors with 39. Evan Bower finished with 40. Seth Dolan (42), Sarah Konieczny (48), and Mike Miller (49) also counted in the final score.
Belle Vernon 205, Yough 297 — The Leopards rolled to a Section 3-AA home victory at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course over the visiting Cougars.
Jordan Mocello paced Belle Vernon (7-0, 7-0) with an even-par 35. Brenna Lamendola and Mark Toth both shot 42. Jack Edwards and Dylan Seglia both carded 43. John Bellisimo’s 44 did not count.
Grant Johnston was the low golfer for Yough (0-7, 0-7) with 51.
Uniontown 212, Charleroi 224 — Logan Voytish was medalist with 4-over 40 to lead the visiting Red Raiders to a Section 8-AA victory at Mon Valley Country Club against the Cougars.
Clay Dean shot 41 for Uniontown (4-2, 5-3). Levi Gilleland (42), Tate Musko (44), and Wade Brugger (45) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Brody Schiffbauer’s 49 was not used.
Elliot Lenhart was the low man for Charleroi (3-3, 4-3) with 6-over 42. Nico Rongus and Gage Patterson both finished with 45. Nick Summers and Colton Palonder both carded 46. Jake Corrin’s 52 was not used.
Girls golf
Elizabeth Forward 192, Seton-La Salle 221 — The Lady Warriors returned home with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Mya Morgan led the way for Elizabeth Forward (1-3, 3-4) with 36. Rylee Brawdy (50), Mia Sibley (52), and Alexa Kelley (54) also counted in the final score.
Emily O’Bara was the low golfer for the Lady Rebels with 49.
