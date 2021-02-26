Monessen gave coach Dan Bosnic his 100th career coaching win by defeating host Bentworth, 56-47, in Section 4-AA boys basketball action Thursday night.
Kody Kuhns scored 15 points to pace the Greyhounds (7-3, 9-7) who clinched a least a tie for second place behind section champion Frazier.
Monessen led 10-8 after the first period then used a 15-6 edge in the second to take a 25-14 halftime lead and carried a 44-32 advantage into the final frame.
Landon Urcho topped Bentworth (0-9, 2-13) in scoring with 27 points.
Bosnic earned 63 wins while coaching Connellsville and now has 37 wins at Monessen.
Though Bosnic acknowledged that “100 wins is a nice milestone,” he deflected credit for his accomplishment away from himself.
“I’m thankful for the players I’ve been able to coach over the years,” Bosnic said, “because that is entirely about them and their willingness to do what it takes to win basketball games.”
Connellsville 47, Ringgold 32 — Connellsville closed its season on a high note with a Section 1-AAAAA victory over the visiting Rams.
Kolby Keedy led Connellsville (2-7, 2-7) with a game-high 17 points and Liam Youdell added 10 points.
Ringgold held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter but the Falcons soared to an 18-15 halftime advantage and were up 29-25 after three periods.
Nichola Peccon topped the Rams (2-6, 5-10) in scoring with 14 points and Demetrius Butler followed close behind with 13 points.
Brownsville 53, Beth-Center 46 — Derrick Tarpley Jr. scored 18 points as Brownsville defeated visiting Beth-Center in a Section 4-AAA clash.
The Falcons (3-8, 4-9) built a 14-11 lead in the first quarter and were ahead 23-21 at halftime. Brownsville out-scored the Bulldogs (2-9, 5-10) 12-6 in the third to go up 35-27 and held on from there.
Tyler Wible tallied 14 points for Brownsville which also got eight points from Ayden Teeter, seven points from Cedric Harrison and six points from Trent Wible.
Colby Kuhns led Beth-Center with a game-high 21 points.
Mount Pleasant 55, Yough 39 — Jonas King tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Vikings over host Yough in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Mount Pleasant (6-5, 8-8) led 20-9, 32-17 and 42-26 at the breaks.
Nathan Kubasky and Jacon Bungard followed King with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Vikings.
Christian Park paced the Cougars (2-9, 3-12) with 15 points.
Girls basketball
California 57, Laurel Highlands 36 — The Lady Trojans gradually pulled away from visiting Laurel Highlands to earn a non-section win.
California led 17-6, 26-12 and 41-24 at the quarter breaks.
Essence Davis poured in a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Fillies (4-14) and Aareanna Griffith chipped in with eight points.
Makayla Boda led the Lady Trojans (10-3) with 19 points and Kendelle Weston contributed 16 points.
West Greene 41, Geibel Catholic 10; West Greene 37, Geibel Catholic 6 — West Greene rang up a pair of Section 2-A victories at Geibel Catholic.
The Lady Pioneers (10-0, 15-2) ran their overall winning streak to 15 and the section winning streak to 55.
Anna Durbin led West Greene in the first game with 10 points and Jersey Wise tallied nine points.
Maia Stevenson and Halee Hart each scored three points on a 3-pointer for the Lady Gators (0-10, 0-11).
Lexi Six was the Lady Pioneers’ top scorer in the second game with eight points and Katie Lampe hit a 3-pointer in tallying five points.
Morgan Sandzimier, Amanda Hoffer and Alex Caldwell each had two points for Geibel.
Serra Catholic 78, Carmichaels 41 — The visiting Lady Mikes hung with unbeaten Serra Catholic for awhile before the Lady Eagles pulled away for a Section 2-AA win.
Carmichaels trailed by just 22-18 after the first quarter. Serra opened up a 52-30 lead by halftime and held a 63-37 advantage after three periods.
The Lady Eagles (9-0, 13-0) put four players in double figures. Chloe Pordash had 18 and was followed by Rylee Campbell (17), Chloe Honick (13) and Grace Navarro (11).
Sophia Zalar lead a trio of Lady Mikes (2-6, 2-9) in double digits with 15 points. Emma Holaren had 11 points and Mia Ranieri added 10 points.
It was only the second section game this season that Serra allowed over 40 points.
Mount Pleasant 47, Monessen 35 — The Lady Vikings jumped out to an early lead then held off Monessen for a non-section victory as Tiffany Zelmore racked up a game-high 26 points.
Mount Pleasant (10-7) went up 16-7 in the first quarter, held a 26-15 halftime advantage and led 38-24 after three.
Mercedes Majors was the top scorer for the Lady Greyhounds (9-10) with 14 points.
Elizabeth Forward 69, Ligonier Valley 28 — The Lady Warriors marched out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Ligonier Valley.
Brooke Markland tossed in 19 points for Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 7-5), Anna Resnik had 16 points and Joselyn Dawson added 12 points.
Haley Boyd tied for game-high honors with 19 points for the Lady Rams (0-12, 0-14).
Trinity 86, Ringgold 19 — The Lady Hillers completed their perfect run through Section 3-AAAAA with a rout of visiting Ringgold.
Kaylin Venick scored a game-high 20 points to lead a group of five Trinity (12-0, 18-1) player in double figurs. Ashley Durig has 15 points and was followed by Eden Williamson (12), Alyssa Clutter (11) and Claudia Cappelli 10.
Kirra Gerard led the Lady Rams (2-9, 2-13) with 12 points.
