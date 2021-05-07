Zack Koffler drove in two runs with a home run and a double as Laurel Highlands capped a doubleheader sweep at Elizabeth Forward with a 7-5 win to clinch a WPIAL baseball playoff berth in Section 3-AAAA on Thursday.
The Mustangs (7-3, 10-4), who won the opener 10-0 in five innings, scored all seven of their runs in the nightcap in the first inning.
Alex McClain knocked in two runs with a double and a single, Kadin Early also doubled and singled andN Nick Kumor contributed a double as well for LH, which sits in second place behind, 1 ½ games behind first place West Mifflin.
Kaden Faychak doubled and singled for the Warriors(3-6, 5-6). Isaiah Hart was the losing pitcher.
Kumor was the winning pitcher with help from Carson Broadwater who closed out the game to earn the save.
West Mifflin 9, Belle Vernon 6; West Mifflin 11, Belle Vernon 4 -- Belle Vernon’s shot at a Section 3-AAAA took a severe hit after the Leopards were swept at first-place West Mifflin.
The Titans rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to win the opener, scoring five in the bottom of the second and four in the sixth.
Bert Kovalsky had three this, including a double, and two RBIs and Jake Walker also drove in a pair of runs with a triple and a single for West Mifflin, which also to a double off the bat of Corey Kuszaj.
Ryan Hamer had two hits and two RBIs for Belle Vernon, which also got a double and two RBIs from Tanner Steeber and a double from Brady Hoffman.
Matthew Bamford took the loss. Zane Griffaton was the winning pitcher in both games.
The Titans (8-1, 9-4) scored in each of the first six innings in the second game to win going away.
Griffaton had three hits, including a triple, Devin Matey had a double and two RBIs and Kuszaj also doubled.
Andrew Sokol was the losing pitcher. Xander Zilka and Jake Wessel both doubled for the Leopards (5-3, 5-5) who fell behind Laurel Highlands into third place in the section.
Charleroi 11, Brownsville 3 -- Charleroi surged in front with a five-run second inning and went on to knock off playoff-bound Brownsville in the final Section 4-AAA finale for both teams.
Winning pitcher Ben Shields helped his own cause with three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Joey Campbell had two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (3-7, 5-8).
Losing pitcher Derrick Tarpley had a double and an RBI for the Falcons (5-5, 6-9).
Connellsville 6, Freeport 4 -- James Domer knocked in three runs with a home run to push the Falcons past host Freeport in a non-section game.
Brant Bonadio doubled and singled for Connellsville (7-6), which trailed 2-1 after four innings before rallying for five runs in the fifth.
Zach David also doubled for the Falcons. Jake Puskar and Gage Gillott each drove in a run.
Mason May was the winning pitcher. Beau Bigam pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.
Losing pitcher Chris Hartman had three hits, including a home run for the Yellowjackets (4-13), who also got three hits from Colton Abbott and a triple and a single from Zach Clark.
California 14, Frazier 3 -- The Trojans (7-2, 10-3) triumphed over visiting Frazier in a Section 1-AA game for the ninth consecutive victory.
Dom Dorcon had two hits for the Commodores (2-6, 3-8) who have lost eight in a row.
Softball
Elizabeth Forward 16, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Kailey Larcinese pitched a four-inning no-hitter as first-place Elizabeth Forward won at Laurel Highlands and moved a full game ahead of second-place West Mifflin.
The Lady Warriors (9-0, 12-2) built a 5-0 lead after two innings then erupted for 11 runs in the third.
Shelby Telegdy was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs for EF which remains unbeaten in WPIAL competition. The Lady Warriors’ only two losses came in Orlando.
Briana Hunt took the loss for the Fillies (0-10, 1-12).
McGuffey 15, Beth-Center 3 -- Clara Barr went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs as host McGuffey beat visiting Beth-Center in a five-inning Section 4-AAAA game.
The Lady Highlanders (2-4, 3-5) held a slim 4-3 lead after four innings then exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Sarah Moore knocked in three runs for McGuffey and winning pitcher Dobrzynski had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Jen Zelenick blasted a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to account for all of the Lady Bulldogs’ (2-6, 4-6) runs. Gianna Petersen suffered the loss.
Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1 -- McKenna DeUnger went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to help lead host Charleroi over Bentworth in a six-inning Section 3-AA game.
The Lady Cougars (5-3, 8-7) scored three runs in the first, five in the second and never looked back.
Sofia Celaschi knocked in four runs with a homer, double and single for Charleroi which also got a double and an RBI from Madalynn Lancy. Kylie Quigley was the winning pitcher.
Jessica Rothka and Sydney DiNardo both doubled for the Lady Bearcats (4-7, 5-9). Jaclyn Tatar was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 3 -- Emma Henry was 3 for 3 with a home run and was the winning pitcher as Greensburg Central Catholic topped visiting Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Lauren Sukay knocked in three runs for the Lady Centurions (4-2, 7-3) who broke a 3-3 tie with 10 runs in the bottom of the third. Makenzee Kenney and Grace Kindel both added doubles.
Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty had two hits, including a game-tying three-run homer in the top of the third inning, for the Lady Greyhounds (1-6, 1-12).
