Laurel Highlands scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away from visiting Elizabeth Forward for a 10-0 home victory in five innings in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Mustangs (6-3, 9-4) led 2-0 after the second inning and 3-0 after three innings.
Nick Kumor sparked the Laurel Highlands offense with a double, home run and three RBI. Ty Sankovich finished with two singles and two RBI, and Kadin Early drove in a pair of runs.
Joe Chambers was the winning pitcher.
Nico Mrvos had both hits for the Warriors (3-5, 5-5). Logan Cherepko was the losing pitcher.
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Kyle Clayton pitched a complete game, doubled twice and knocked in three runs as the Rockets prevented Greensburg Central from sweeping through its Section 2-A slate.
Clayton allowed eight hits and no walks with three strikeouts to earn the win.
The Centurions (9-1, 12-2) led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Jefferson-Morgan struck for five runs, knocking out GCC starting and losing pitcher Dylan Sebek in the process. Clayton’s two-run double was the key hit in the inning.
Easton Hanko singled twice and drove in two runs, Bryce Bedilion also had two hits and Liam Ankrom contributed a double for coach John Curtis’ second-place Rockets (6-2, 9-5).
Mapletown 6, Monessen 0 — Landan Stevenson had four hits, including a double, and combined with brother Lance Stevenson on a two-hit shutout as Mapletown earned its first win of the season at Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Landan Stevenson struck out six while allowing four walks and both hits in six innings. Lance Stevenson struck out one and walked one in recording the final three outs.
The Greyhounds’ only hits were singles by Dante DeFelices and Jack Sacco.
Clay Menear had two hits, an RBI and a run for coach Dom DeCarlo’s Maples (1-6, 1-7), who also got a double and a single from Aidan Delansky.
Sacco pitched a complete game for Monessen (1-6, 1-10).
Carmichaels 10, Washington 0 — The Mikes scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule for a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Prexies.
Carmichaels, which clinched at least a share of first place, improves to 8-0 in the section and 13-1 overall. Washington slips to 1-6 in the section and 3-6 overall.
Gavin Pratt went the distance for the win, scattering three singles with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Jacob Fordyce hit a two-run home run for the Mikes. Drake Long had a double, single and two RBI. Trenton Carter finished with a couple singles and two RBI.
Dylan Rohrer also drove in a run.
High school softball
Thomas Jefferson 5, Connellsville 0 — Alyssa McCormick scattered four hits and struck out eight to lead the Lady Jaguars to a Section 4-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
McCormick also had a single, double and three RBI for Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 6-3). Lily Rockwell finished with two singles and an RBI.
Jena Hixson took the loss for the Lady Falcons (3-6, 8-7), striking out five.
Ava McLean, Abby King, Mallory Orndorff and Kirra Davis all had singles for Connellsville.
Yough 14, Uniontown 2 — Sammie McGhee, Savannah Manns and Kaylyn Odelli all hit home runs for the Lady Cougars in a Section 2-AAAA road win in five innings at Bailey Park.
Yough (5-4, 8-4) inched closer to securing a WPIAL playoff berth with win over the Lady Raiders and Ringgold’s loss to Belle Vernon.
Odelli, McKenzie Pritts, McGhee and Manns all finished with three hits. Manns, Odelli and McGhee also doubled.
Manns drove in four runs. McGhee finished with three runs. Pritts and winning pitcher Emma Augustine drove in two runs.
Augustine allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.
Sequoia Dunlap hit a solo home run for the Lady Raiders (5-7, 6-9). She also had a single.
Jordan Hoover took the loss, allowing nine runs (five earned) on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout. Hoover singled for Uniontown’s third hit.
Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4 — The Lady Leopards wrapped up a Section 2-AAAA playoff berth with a road win over the Lady Rams.
Belle Vernon improves to 6-4 in the section and 9-7 overall. Ringgold slips to 1-8 in the section and 2-11.
The Lady Leopards led 2-0 after two innings and 3-1 after four innings. Ringgold countered with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Belle Vernon added three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Olivia Kolowitz led the Lady Leopards with three doubles, a single and four runs scored. Tara Callaway had a pair of singles and three RBI. Sophie Godzak drove in two runs and Maren Metikosh finished with three singles.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross walked three and struck out five.
Olivia Vicchio finished with three singles and two RBI for Ringgold. Peyton Laflash had a triple and RBI.
Mount Pleasant 12, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Vikings needed only five innings for a Section 3-AAA road win at Brownsville.
Mount Pleasant improves to 6-1 in the section and 12-2 overall.
Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky held the Lady Falcons (0-8, 5-9) to just two hits. She also had a double, single and two RBI.
Hannah Gnibus drove in two runs for the visitors. Haylie Brunson finished with a double and single, and Katie Hutter had a triple and RBI.
Frazier 17, California 0 — The Lady Commodores plated 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to invoke the mercy rule for a Section 3-AA home win over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Frazier improves to 8-0 in the section and 11-3 overall. California slips to 3-7 in the section and 5-11 overall.
The Lady Commodores’ Rylee Evans drove in six runs on a pair of doubles and a home run. Jensyn Hartman was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in four runs. Abigail Scott added a pair of singles and two RBI.
Nicole Palmer pitched the first three innings to earn the win. She allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six. Madison Bednar struck out two in her one inning of work.
Makayla Boda and McKenna Hewitt singled for California.
Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1 — The Lady Cougars needed six innings for a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Charleroi improves to 5-3 in the section and 8-7 overall. Bentworth goes to 4-7 in the section and 5-9 overall.
McKenna DeUnger belted two home runs, added two singles and drove in five runs. Sofia Celaschi was a triple away from hitting for the cycle and drove in four runs. Madalynn Lancy finished with a double and RBI.
Kylie Quigley was the winning pitcher.
Jessica Rothka and Sydney DiNardo both doubled to account for two of the Lady Bearcats’ three hits.
