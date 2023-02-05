The WPIAL basketball playoffs are looming and many local teams have competitive non-section games slated to help prepare them for the postseason.
Laurel Highlands faced such a test when it took on South Allegheny in a matchup of highly regarded 16-2 Class AAAA squads at the Slammin' at Sewickley Academy event Saturday.
Mason Bolish scored six fourth-quarter points and Keondre DeShields made two late free throws to give the Mustangs a well earned 56-55 victory.
Rodney Gallagher led Laurel Highlands with 21 points and was followed by DeShields (15), Patrick Cavanagh (10) and Bolish (8).
Bryce Epps scored a game-high 22 points for the Gladiators (16-3) who also got 16 points from Jeston Beatty.
"It was the kind of game you would expect," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "You knew it was going to be tight. You knew it was going to be hard fought."
Hauger was pleased to see Cavanagh and Bolish add some offensive punch.
"You can't rely on two guys all the time," Hauger said. "Teams are good, teams will strategize to take certain things away. We do have other guys that are capable and they're starting to show that."
The game went back and forth in a fourth quarter that began with Laurel Highlands (17-2) holding a 46-43 lead.
Beatty made a 3-pointer and two foul shots to put South Allegheny ahead by two. After a bucket by Bolish tied it, Dashawn Carter sank one of two free throws to put the Gladiators up by one.
Bolish answered with two consecutive baskets to give the Mustangs a 52-49 lead but a 3-pointer by Epps and a free throw by Michael Michalski put SA back in front, 53-52.
After Cavanagh and Beatty exchanged baskets, DeShields was fouled with 43.4 seconds remaining and sank both shots to set the final score.
After a timeout, South Allegheny missed a 3-pointer, got an offensive rebound but missed again as time ran out.
"They are definitely very disciplined and very patterned and they do a terrific job running their offensive sets against man and zone," Hauger said of the Gladiators. "We were challenged all day but we were able to hang in there long enough."
Hauger explained his defensive strategy for the final seconds.
"We were sagging one guy in because the guy he was guarding didn't generally look to take a shot. What we were pretty sure of was they would try to do either a flare screen or a back door," Hauger said. "They had success with both of them. So we were guarding against that.
"What we wanted to do but didn't do was as soon as that shot went up get a body on everybody and get the rebound. Well, we gave them a second shot so we were fortunate in that regard."
The Mustangs led for most of the first three quarters.
Laurel Highlands was up 17-13 after the first quarter thanks to a 10-point run that included five points by Gallagher, a three-point play by DeShields and a basket by Bolish.
The Mustangs took their biggest lead of 31-20 in the second quarter after an 11-point burst that included a 3-pointer by Gallagher, a tip-slam by DeShields and six points by Cavanagh.
A three-point play by Beatty made it 31-23 at halftime. Laurel Highlands led 44-36 after two Gallagher free throws with 3:14 left in the third but South Allegheny scored the next seven points before a bucket by DeShields gave the Mustangs a three-point lead heading into the final frame.
The victory should help Laurel Highlands' resume when it comes to the WPIAL playoff pairings.
"It's definitely a big win," Hauger said. "Wins and losses I know sometimes play a major role in that. But for South Allegheny in this case just losing by one point, there's no shame in that. If we would've lost by one point there's no shame. You're playing good teams. It happens.
"They're well coached and they provided us with the type of competition we were hoping for so hopefully it pays us dividends because we have a lot we can watch on film and get better at."
Mapletown 79, Beth-Center 61 -- Landan Stevenson poured in a game-high 30 points as the host Maples gradually pulled away for a non-section win over the Bulldogs.
Mapletown (8-10) led 14-10, 34-28 and 54-37 at the quarter breaks.
Braden McIntire added 18 points for the Maples who have won four of their last six.
Jason Zellie led Beth-Center (1-19) with 25 points and Santino Revi had 13 points.
(Westley Burchianti contributed to this story.)
