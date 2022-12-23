Laurel Highlands' 5-0 start this boys basketball season left it with a 32-1 record in its last 33 games with the only blemish being a 55-52 loss to Gateway in last season's PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.
The Mustangs had a chance to avenge that defeat on Thursday night.
They did just that.
The score was similar to that previous meeting but this time it was the now Class 4A Laurel Highlands coming out on top, 59-56, in a non-section clash with the visiting Class 5A Gators thanks to another outstanding performance by Keondre DeShields.
The senior, who registered his 1,000th career point in Tuesday night's win over Thomas Jefferson, scored a game-high 24 points and was 8 for 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 10 of 11 overall.
Rodney Gallagher followed with 17 points and Mason Bolish sank a pair of 3-pointers in tallying 12 points for Laurel Highlands.
The Mustangs led 14-11 after the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime. LH extended its lead to 11 three times in the third quarter on baskets by Bolish, Gallagher and Deshields but Gateway sliced the gap to 49-43 heading into the fourth.
The Gators whittled to margin down to one twice in the late going. Both times it was Deshields who sank a pair of free throws to put the Mustangs' advantage back to three.
The first two came with 1:49 remaining to make it 57-54. After the Gators' Leonard Sherrod scored the two teams traded turnovers with Deshields being fouled with 3.4 seconds left and again sinking both shots.
Gateway's Kaleb Pryor's long 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the back rim as Laurel Highlands improved to 6-0.
M.J. Stevenson led the Gators with 16 points. Jaydon Carr followed with 12 and Pryor added 11.
The Mustangs will face two more stiff challenges next week in the Beaver County Golden Dome Tournament with games against Lincoln Park at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 and West Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
California 73, Frazier 71 -- Cole Wolpink's layup with 0.4 seconds left lifted the Trojans to victory over the host Commodores in a non-section clash.
Aidan Lowden scored a game-high 28 points for California (3-3) which also got 12 points from Dom Martini. Wolpink finished with seven points.
Brennen Stewart and Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (1-7) with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Logan Butcher chipped in with four 3-pointers and 15 points.
Canon-McMillan 73, Connellsville 34 -- The Big Macs scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters to roll to a non-section victory at Connellsville.
Jayden Mickens led Connellsville (0-8) with a game-high 13 points.
Mason Fixx (11), Eamon O'Donoghue (10), and Michael Detrich (10) finished in double figures for Canon-McMillan (2-5).
Southmoreland 68, Ringgold 56 -- Ty Keffer scored 29 points in the Scotties' non-section win at Ringgold.
Southmoreland led 20-15, 42-25 and 60-38 at the quarter breaks.
Elijah Myers added 13 points for the Scotties (5-1).
Lorenzo Glasser dropped in a game-high 33 points for the Rams (0-7) who also got 17 points from Daryl Tolliver.
Elizabeth Forward 64, Clairton 60 -- Drew Cook scored 27 points in the Warriors' non-section victory over the visiting Bears.
Clairton led 11-10 after the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime before Elizabeth Forward (3-5) charged ahead 46-41 with a 21-12 advantage in the third and hung on from there.
Isaiah Turner and Cy Herchelroath had 14 and 13 points, respectively, for EF.
DeShawn Hines led the Bears (4-2) with 26 points and Devon Dean followed with 17 points.
Chartiers-Houston 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36 -- The Bucs blew open a close game by out-scoring the visiting Rockets 23-7 in the fourth quarter.
Manny Ntumngia and Avery Molek paced Chartiers-Houston (6-1) with 17 and 15 points. Justus Buckingham added 12 points.
The Bucs led 14-12, 26-23 and 34-29 at the breaks.
Houston Guesman topped J-M (4-4) in scoring with 14 points.
Girls basketball
West Greene 45, Monessen 42 -- A coaching change and the loss of several key players to graduation had many people thinking the Lady Pioneers' string of section titles could come to an end this season.
West Greene showed it wasn't about to give up its grip on Section 2-A dominance without a fight, however, as it vanquished one its main challengers in its quest for a seventh consecutive first-place finish.
Lexi Six scored a game-high 20 points and Taylor Karvan put up 10 of her 15 points in the second half as the Lady Pioneers (1-0, 4-4) rallied past the visiting Lady Greyhounds in the section opener for both teams.
Monessen (0-1, 2-4) led 26-19 at halftime but West Greene, under first-year coach Austin Crouse, outscored the Lady Greyhounds 13-8 in both the third and fourth quarters to seize the victory.
Hailey Johnson and Sidney Campbell each scored nine points for Monessen.
Geibel Catholic 47, Leechburg 38 -- Freshman Emma Larkin poured in a game-high 34 points to spark the host Lady Gators in a non-section win over Leechburg.
Geibel (3-4) led 15-5, 26-20 and 35-28 at the quarter breaks.
Maia Stevenson added nine points for the Lady Gators.
Olivia Vigna scored 17 points for Leechburg (1-5) which also got 11 points from Maddie Mastalerz.
Greensburg Salem 53, Connellsville 28 -- The Lady Lions opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Greensburg Salem (6-1) led 26-14 at halftime and 38-22 after three quarters.
Hillary Claycomb led Connellsville (2-6) with 12 points.
The Lady Lions' Ashlan Price and Kait Mankins shared game-scoring honors with 17 points each.
Mount Pleasant 50, Frazier 25 -- Tiffany Zelmore outscored the visiting Lady Commodores by herself with a 26-point effort in the Lady Vikings' non-section win.
Delaney Warnick and Maddie Salisbury each scored seven points for Frazier (4-4).
Mount Pleasant (6-2) jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the opening quarter and pulled away from there.
South Allegheny 41, Southmoreland 25 -- Angelina Cortazzo scored 14 points as the Lady Gladiators (4-2) defeated the visiting Lady Scotties in a non-section game.
Maddie Moore led the way for Southmoreland (1-6) with 11 points.
McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19 -- Lexi Ewig had 19 points in the Lady Highlanders' non-section win over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Libby Mallah and Taylor Schumacher followed with 11 and 10 points for McGuffey (7-2).
Sophia Zalar paced Carmichaels (1-7) with 11 points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Yough 23 -- Avery Davis led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Lady Centurions (7-1) defeated the host Lady Cougars in a non-section game.
Mikalah Chewning tossed in 10 points for Yough (2-4).
