Matt Lucas scored three goals and added an assist as Laurel Highlands defeated visiting Charleroi, 5-1, in a non-section boys soccer game that featured two top-tier WPIAL playoff teams.
Eben McIntyre scored the lone goal for the Class 2A Cougars (13-2), who saw their eight-match winning streak come to an end.
The Class 3A Mustangs (14-3), who won their fourth in a row, led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Nico Johns that was assisted by Lucas.
Lucas poured in the first three goals of the second half, one on an assist from Joey Lemansky at 34:42, one on a penalty kick at 26:14 and one on an assist from Kortney Weston at 15:33.
McIntyre’s goal with 15:11 left in the match made it 4-1.
Lemansky capped the scoring for LH with a goal at 8:50 on an assist from Harry Radcliffe.
Thatcher Wilson made seven saves for the Mustangs. Jacob Jericho stopped eight shots for Charleroi.
Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 1 — Daniel Sassak totaled four goals and two assists as the Leopards (10-3, 12-4) rolled past the host Red Raiders (0-13, 4-13) in a Section 3-AAA match.
Sassak has 27 goals this season, giving him 97 for his career.
Belle Vernon also got goals from Luke Kimmel, Trevor Kovatch, Tyler Kovatch and Dylan Rathaway.
It was Uniontown’s final match of the season while the Leopards look forward to the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.
Jeannette 5, Yough 2 — Joe Obeldobel scored both goals for the Cougars (6-9) in a non-section loss to the Jayhawks (10-4).
Other scores: Hempfield 1, Mount Pleasant 0; Thomas Jefferson 1, Elizabeth Forward 0; Waynesburg Central 2, McGuffey 1.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg 1, McGuffey 0 — The Lady Raiders edged visiting McGuffey to pull into a fourth-place with the Lady Highlanders (3-7, 6-9) in Section 3-AA.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason.
Brenna Benke scored the only goal of the match with an assist by Ashlyn Basinger for Waynesburg (3-7, 5-8).
Other scores: Oakland Catholic 1, Ringgold 0
Girls volleyball
Washington 3, Bentworth 2 — The Lady Prexies (1-7) outlasted the Lady Bearcats (1-9) to earn their first Section 4-AA win of the season.
