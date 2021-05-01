Joe Chambers’ 2-run single capped a four-run rally in the seventh inning to propel Laurel Highlands past host Latrobe, 6-5, in non-section baseball action Friday night.
The Wildcats (7-9) broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth when Tucker Knupp hit a two-run double with a third run crossing the plate on a throwing error.
Down 5-2, Laurel Highlands (8-4) fought back in the top of the seventh against Landan Carns, who was trying to save it for starter Bobby Fetter. Jayce Hampe and Nick Kumor drew walks and Alex McClain smacked a one-out RBI double to left-center field. Braeden O’Brien walked to load the bases and Ty Sankovich also walked to force in Kumor. One out later, Chambers ripped a single to center to bring in courtesy runner Lorenzo McFadden and O’Brien, putting LH up 6-5.
Chambers, the Mustangs’ third pitcher of the game, went two innings and tossed a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to pick up the win. Kumor started on the mound for LH and threw two scoreless frames. Carson Broadwater followed with three innings, allowing two runs.
Kumor belted a solo home run in the first inning to give LH a 1-0 lead. Latrobe scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to go up 2-1.
Laurel Highlands pulled even in the top of the sixth. McClain singled and courtesy runner McFadden advanced to second on Sankovich’s single, took third on Jake Fleszar’s fielder’s choice grounder and scored when a ball hit by Chambers resulted in an error.
McClain and Sankovich both had three hits for the Mustangs.
Logan Short was 4 for 4 for the Wildcats, Knupp had two hits and Erik Batista contributed a double. Fetter allowed two runs in six innings.
Laurel Highlands returns to Section 3-AAAA play Monday with a home game against Elizabeth Forward with the two also meeting Tuesday at EF.
West Mifflin 11, Elizabeth Forward 10 -- Corey Kuszaj’s two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning gave first-place West Mifflin a Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors (3-4, 5-4) had scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 10-9 lead.
Devin Kleinhans and Jake Walker both went 3 for 4 with three runs scores for the Titans (6-1, 7-4). Eric Link had two hits. Cam Leskovitz recorded the final out of the seventh with a strikeout to earn the win in relief.
Isaiah Hart had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Elizabeth Forward.
Softball
Southmoreland 9, Leechburg 6 -- Southmoreland scored in every inning and rallied from two runs down twice to pick up a non-section win at Leechburg.
Amarah McCutcheon had three hits, including two home runs, for the Lady Scotties (8-1) who also got a home run, double and single from both Jess Metheny and Kaylee Doppleheuer.
Southmoreland tallied one run in each of the first four innings but the Lady Blue Devils (6-4) scored twice in both the first and second innings for a 4-2 lead and pushed across two more runs in the fourth to go up 6-4.
The Lady Scotties tied it with two runs in the fifth and McCutcheon’s RBI single in the sixth put the visitors ahead to stay. Southmoreland tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Olivia homered and Emma Ritchie and Bella Vozar both doubled and singled twice for Leechburg.
West Mifflin 18, Belle Vernon 10 -- Alyssa Schmidt smashed a grand slam and Lauren Yuhas also homered as West Mifflin rallied from a 9-4 deficit to knock off host Belle Vernon in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Lexi Daniels, who drove in three runs, and Abby Fabin both hit home runs for the Lady Leopards (5-3, 8-6).
After falling behind 4-0, Belle Vernon scored six runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to take a five-run lead.
The Lady Titans (8-1, 13-1) stormed back with two runs in the fourth and seven runs in the fifth to go ahead to stay.
Maren Metikosh had four hits, including a triple, for Belle Vernon, which also got two hits from Vanessa Porter and two RBIs from Ashley Joll. Sophie Godzak was the losing pitcher.
Winning pitcher Addy Hilligsberg helped her own cause with a double.
