Laurel Highlands manufactured a three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning to pull out a 6-3 win at Elizabeth Forward in Section 3-AAAA baseball action on Monday.
The victory keeps the Mustangs (6-3, 9-3) in sole possession of second place in the standings.
Joe Chambers had three hits, Carson D’Amico homered and singled and Braedan O’Brien contributed two singles and an RBI for the Mustangs who also got a double by Ty Sankovich.
Laurel Highlands loaded the bases in the ninth when Frank Kula was hit by a pitch, Chambers singled and Ben Diamond put down a bunt single. Patrick Cavanagh walked to force in what proved to be the winning run and CJ Gesk followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3. Diamond came home on an infield error to cap the scoring.
O’Brien pitched the final three innings to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with thee walks and three strikeouts.
Chambers started on the mound for LH and gave up one unearned run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead with two outs in the first inning on McClain’s RBI double and a run-scoring single by O’Brien.
D’Amico’s solo home run made it 3-0 in the top of the sixth.
The Warriors (4-5, 6-5) pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the inning then tied it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on Isaiah Hart’s RBI double and Cameron Seabol’s two-out, run-scoring infield single. Laurel Highlands second baseman Kula made a diving catch of AJ Wardropper’s line drive to keep the Mustangs alive and send the game into extra innings.
Seabol had three hits for Elizabeth Forward which also got two hits apiece from hart and AJ Palmer. Charlie Nigut took the loss.
Uniontown 3, Ringgold 2 -- Colton Sparks hit a three-run homer in the first inning and pitchers Christian Thomas and Clay Dean made that lead stand up as the Red Raiders held off the visiting Rams in a key Section 3-AAAA game at Bailey Park.
The win keeps Uniontown (5-4, 6-4) alone in third place in the section.
Thomas pitched 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn the win, and also had one of the Red Raiders’ five hits and made a key defensive play.
Thomas singled to lead off the bottom of the first, Hunter Chaikcic reached on a bunt single and Sparks followed a two-strike home run over the left field fence.
Ringgold (3-6, 5-7) scored both of its runs in the sixth inning. Hunter Mamie led off with a double, Gianni Cantini singled and the two pulled off a double steal to make it 3-1. Ashton Ray followed with a run-scoring double, prompting Red Raiders coach Ken Musko to call on Dean to relieve Thomas. Dean got a pop out and a ground out to strand the tying run at third base with the latter out coming on an outstanding play at third base by Thomas.
Dean struck out the side in the seventh after a lead-off walk to notch the save.
Mamie was 3-for-3 with two doubles.
Ray pitched well in defeat, allowing just one hit after the first inning. He gave up five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Bishop Canevin 2, Monessen 0 -- Tyler Maddix and Kole Olszewski combined on a two-hitter as the Crusaders shut out the visiting Greyhounds in a Section 2-A game.
Aiden Vogelsberger doubled for Bishop Canevin (6-3, 6-3).
Maddix allowed one hit and six walks with 14 strikeouts in six innings to earn the win. Olszewski gave up one hit and struck out two in the seventh for the save.
Jack Sacco was the hard-luck losing pitcher for Monessen (2-7, 2-10), surrendering just one earned run on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts while twirling a complete game.
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Mapletown 2 -- Easton Hanko homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Rockets defeated the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Brady Ross added a double for Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-5). Winning pitcher Brock Bayles tossed a complete game with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Losing pitcher AJ Vanata walked three and struck out seven for Mapletown (0-9, 3-11).
West Greene 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 -- Morgan Kiger’s sixth-inning, three-run homer propelled the Pioneers to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Centurions.
The win clinched sole possession of first place for West Greene (9-0, 11-3).
Corey Wise hit a pair of two-run homers for the Pioneers who also got doubles from Johnny Lampe and Hunter Hamilton.
Greensburg Central Catholic held a 5-4 lead until Kiger’s blast turned the tide. Ryan Appleby doubled for the second-place Centurions (6-3, 7-4).
Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 7 -- Mason Lapana had four hits, including a grand slam in an eight-run first inning, as the Mikes mauled the visiting Bulldogs in a six-inning Section 1-AA game.
Lapana wound up with five RBIs. Jake Fordyce drove in three runs and Liam Lohr doubled for first-place Carmichaels (8-1, 10-1). Dylan Rohrer was the winning pitcher.
Ethan Varesko doubled twice for Beth-Center (4-5, 4-7) and Riley Henck also doubled. Blake Henry took the loss.
Charleroi 5, Brownsville 2 -- Ethan Hadsell doubled and singled twice to help lead the visiting Cougars over the Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Beveridge also had three hits and Nick Rongaus doubled and singled for Charleroi (4-4, 6-5). Ben Shields was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Derrick Tarpley hit a home run and Cole Rankin had two hits for Brownsville (2-7, 3-7) which also got a double from Davey Timko.
Waynesburg Central 10, McGuffey 7 -- Lincoln Pack hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning to help the Raiders top the visiting Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Stephenson, Trent Stephenson and Alex Van Sickle each hit a double for Waynesburg (5-4, 5-8) which pulled into a second-place tie with Southmoreland.
Mason Switalski earned the win in relief, pitching five innings with five strikeouts.
Ryan Keith doubled for McGuffey (4-5, 6-7). Brogan Meighen took the loss.
California 15, Frazier 5 -- Connor Vig smacked three doubles and a single and knocked in six runs as the Trojans kept their grip on second place in Section 1-AA with a home win over the Commodores.
Jacob Kotchman doubled, singled and had two RBIs and Jordan Kearns also drove in two runs for California (6-3, 6-5), which also got a triple from Hunter Assad and two hits from Brody Todd. Addison Panepinto was the winning pitcher.
Brock Alekson had three hits, Noah Ritchie had a double and two RBIs and Jake Thomas drove in two runs for Frazier (1-8, 3-10) which also got two hits from Dom Dorcon. Logan Brown was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg Salem 13, Belle Vernon 6 -- Hayden Teska went 3-for-3 with a homer, triple and six RBIs as the Lions rolled past visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Winning pitcher Owen Tutich also tripled and had three RBIs for Greensburg Salem (4-7, 5-7) which also got doubles from Grant Smith and Peyton Chismar.
Brady Hoffman doubled and singled for the Leopards (2-7, 4-9) who also got two hits from Evan Morrow and a double and two RBIs from Andrew Sokol and a double from Zach Jackson. Matthew Bamford took the loss.
Yough 3, Southmoreland 2 -- Gavin Roebuck’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Cougars a walk-off win over the Scotties in a Section 4-AAA battle.
James Shoman got the win in relief for starter Allen Novacek who struck out 13 while pitching into the sixth inning for Yough (6-2, 7-5).
Christian Park singled and Taylor Odelli doubled him to third to set the stage for Roebuck’s clutch hit of losing pitcher Ty Keffer, who pitched a complete game.
Dave Billheimer had two hits and an RBI for Southmoreland (5-3, 6-4) which also got doubles from Kadin Keefer and Kory Ansell.
Mount Pleasant 9 Ligonier Valley 6 -- Aaron Alakson drove in three runs with a home run and a single as the Vikings beat host Ligonier Valley in a Section 3-AAA game.
Luke Nicotera had a double and an RBI for Mount Pleasant (5-4, 8-4).
Haden Sierocky had two doubles and two RBIs for the Rams (2-5, 5-7) who also got a double and two RBIs from Grant Dowden.
High school softball
West Greene 8, Shadyside (Ohio) 3 -- Lexi Six’s two-run single ignited a five-run rally in the sixth inning to lift the Lady Pioneers over visiting Shadyside in a non-section game for their eighth consecutive win.
West Greene led 3-1 going into top of the sixth when the Lady Tigers pushed across two runs and knocked Lady Pioneers starting pitcher Kiley Meek out of the game when she took a line drive off her elbow. Desirae Lemmon relieved and got the final two outs of the inning and pitched a scoreless seventh to earn her first varsity win.
Meek gave up one earned run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings and also hit a double.
London Whipkey drove in two runs for West Greene (8-3) which also got one RBI apiece from Olivia Kiger, who scored twice, and Taylor Karvan. Katie Lampe added a single and two runs and Anna Durbin added a single and two stolen bases.
Taylor Fulton doubled for Shadyside (3-8). Arian Saxton was the losing pitcher.
Charleroi 9, California 0 -- Sofia Celaschi threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks as the Lady Cougars defeated the host Lady Trojans in a Section 3-AA game.
McKenna DeUnger doubled and drove in two runs and Madalynn Lancy also doubled for Charleroi (5-2, 5-5) which got two RBIs each from Rece Eddy, Leena Henderson and Riley Jones.
Amaya Owens took the loss for California (4-5, 5-6), whose only hit was a single by Kendall Griffin.
Waynesburg Central 13, McGuffey 6 -- Morgan Stephenson homered and double twice as the Lady Raiders rode an eight-run third inning to a Section 3-AAA victory over host McGuffey.
Wining pitcher Kendall Lemley and Dani Stockdale also homered for Waynesburg (6-3, 8-4) which pulled into a second-place tie with Southmoreland. Lemley had four RBIs and Paige Jones doubled for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Highlanders (2-7, 2-7) took an early 5-0 lead with a run in the first and four in the second thanks to a grand slam by Mackenzie Shrader.
Waynesburg roared back with eight runs in the top of the third and never trailed again.
Roxanne Painter doubled for McGuffey. McKenna Croathers was the losing pitcher.
