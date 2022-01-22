Notorious Grooms scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as Uniontown stormed back to defeat host Yough, 56-41, in Section 3-AAAA boys basketball action on Friday night.
The win keeps coach Rob Kezmarsky’s Red Raiders (6-1, 8-4) in second place behind frontrunning Belle Vernon.
The Cougars (3-4, 7-7), who remain in fourth place, built a 33-27 halftime lead. Uniontown surged ahead, 43-39, with a 16-6 advantage in the third quarter then outscored the hosts 13-2 in the final frame to win going away.
The Red Raiders were 16 of 18 from the free throw line with Grooms sinking all six of his foul shots. Calvin Winfrey III also scored 15 points for Uniontown. Bakari Wallace added 12 points and Tanner Uphold chipped in with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Yough’s Terek Crosby led all scorers with 16 points but was limited to just two in the second half. Austin Matthews followed with 14 points.
Laurel Highlands 70, Norwin 59 -- Rodney Gallagher poured in a game-high 31 points as the Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Norwin in a non-section clash.
Laurel Highlands, the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA, led 14-10 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime but the Class AAAAAA Knights (4-8) fought back in the third quarter to pull within one point, 44-43.
The unbeaten Mustangs (13-0) outscored Norwin 26-16 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Keondre Deshields had 16 points and Brandon Davis added 13 points for LH.
Adam Bilinsky and Ryan Edwards tossed in 17 points apiece for the Knights. Micheal Fleming chipped in with 11 points.
Belle Vernon 73, Mount Pleasant 24 -- The first-place Leopards exploded for 32 points in the first quarter on their way to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Vikings.
Quinton Martin led the way for Belle Vernon (7-0, 13-1) with a game-high 23 points and six steals, and Daniel Gordon totaled 15 points, three 3-pointers and five steals. Devin Whitlock contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Logan Cunningham also scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Dante Giallonardo had seven points for Mount Pleasant (1-6, 3-11).
Washington 58, Brownsville 48 -- The Falcons rallied for the halftime lead, but Washington came back in the fourth quarter to earn a Section 4-AAA victory.
Brownsville (5-2, 8-6) pulled into a 23-20 lead at halftime. The Prexies cut the deficit to a point, 30-29, after three quarters.
Washington (5-0, 8-1) outscored the Falcons in the fourth quarter, 19-8, for the victory.
Elijah Brown led Brownsville with 16 points.
The Prexies' Davoun Fuse scored a game-high 17 points. Tayshawn Levy added 11.
Geibel Catholic 89, Greensburg Salem 79 -- Ben Thomas scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn't enough as the Golden Lions dropped a non-section game to the visiting Gators.
Geibel (9-4) scored at least 20 points in each quarter and held a 40-26 halftime lead. Greensburg Salem (1-13) held a slight 53-49 advantage in the second half.
Jaydis Kennedy led the Gators with 34 points. Terrell Clayton (19), Kaden Grady (12), and Trevon White (11) also scored in double figures.
Donavin Waller added 16 points for the Golden Lions.
Canon-McMillan 65, Connellsville 33 -- The Falcons took a break from section play and suffered a non-section road loss to the Big Macs.
Canon-McMillan (7-5) led 39-15 at halftime and 53-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jake Sanzone scored eight points for the Falcons (3-13). Canon-McMillan's Aiden Berger scored a game-high 23 points.
Elizabeth Forward 63, South Park 36 -- The Warriors steadily pulled away from the Eagles for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 10-5) led 17-8 after the first quarter, increased the advantage to 32-18 at halftime and held a 53-23 advantage after three quarters.
Isaiah Turner paced the Warriors with 21 points. Mekhi Daniels added 16.
Harper Conroy and Brandon Clifford both scored eight points for South Park (0-7, 1-11).
Waynesburg Central 59, Beth-Center 46 -- Jacob Mason totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Raiders controlled the boards in gradually pulling away from the visiting Bulldogs for a Section 4-AAA win.
Waynesburg (3-3, 6-7) led 16-12, 32-23 and 47-30 at the quarter breaks.
Chase Henkins added 12 points and nine rebounds, Dalton Fowler had 10 points and Devin Gustafson grabbed 13 boards for the Raiders. Hudson Pincavitch also recorded double-digit rebounds with 10.
Ruben Miller led Beth-Center (0-6, 2-9) with 17 points and Josh Hunter added 11 points.
Brentwood 74, Charleroi 71 -- Will Wagner pumped in a game-high 38 points but the host Cougars fell to the Spartans in overtime in a Section 4-AAA battle.
Brentwood outscored Charleroi 14-9 in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 58-58 and rode a 16-13 advantage in OT to the win. Nathan Ziegler scored nine of his 23 points in the extra frame for the Spartans (5-2, 10-5) who moved into a second-place tie with Brownsville.
In a back-and-forth clash, Brentwood led 17-13 after the first quarter, Charleroi (3-3, 10-4) took a 34-33 halftime advantage and was up 49-44 after three periods only to have the Spartans tie it with a 14-9 edge in the fourth.
Charleroi, which falls into a fourth-place tie with Waynesburg, also got 12 points from Gavin Pheys and 10 from Jake Caruso.
Carter Betz added 16 points for Brentwood which also got 11 points from Mitchell Foxand 10 from Lamar Williams.
Carmichaels 67, Chartiers-Houston 61 -- Chris Barrish scored a game-high 19 points as the Mikes held off the Bucs in a non-section game.
Carmichaels (9-3) led 14-8, 27-20 and 50-40 at the breaks.
Drake Long followed with 16 points for the Mikes who also got 15 points from Mike Stewart and 12 points from Tyler Richmond.
Lucas Myers had 17 points for Chartiers-Houston (6-10) and Jonathan O’Reilly added 10 points.
Fort Cherry 47, Jefferson-Morgan 45 -- The Rangers nipped the Rockets in a non-section clash.
Adam Wolfe scored 10 points for Fort Cherry (13-2) which led 12-10, 26-25 and 40-36 at the breaks.
Troy Wright made three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 17 points for J-M (7-3). Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler each had 10 points.
Monessen 81, East Allegheny 68 -- Lorenzo Gardner poured in 25 points as the Class AA Greyhounds defeated the host Wildcats in a non-section game.
Monessen charged out to a 17-7 lead in the opening quarter and held off this hosts the rest of the way.
Kody Kuhns followed with 19 points and Jaisean Blackman added 17 points for the Greyhouns (9-4) who have won six in a row.
Mike Smith had 23 points for Class AAA East Allegheny (6-8).
McGuffey 61, West Greene 41 -- The Class AA Highlanders topped the Class A Pioneers for a non-section home victory.
McGuffey (4-8) led 12-3, 30-13 and 49-26 at the quarter breaks.
West Greene falls to 4-12.
Girls basketball
Mapletown 62, Jefferson-Morgan 43 -- The Lady Maples scored 17 points in each of the final three quarters for a Section 2-A home victory.
Mapletown (2-3, 7-6) led 11-3, 28-16 and 45-26 at the quarter breaks.
Taylor Dusenberry paced the Lady Maples with 26 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs, and five steals. Bailey Rafferty scored 11 points and had four steals. Isabella Garnek grabbed 14 rebounds, and Sydney Byrne finished with nine points, five rebounds and eight assists. Krista Wilson also had nine points.
Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-11) with 20 points. Ali Ostrich added 10.
Brownsville 52, Washington 27 -- Emma Seto rang up a career-high 41 points as the third-place Lady Falcons soared over the host Lady Prexies in a Section 2-AAA game.
Brownsville (4-2, 6-6) held a 7-4 advantage after the first quarter, pushed the gap up to 22-12 by halftime and extended its lead to 34-18 at the end of the third quarter.
Marena Malone scored six points for Washington (0-6, 1-10).
California 60, Frazier 36 -- Rakiyah Porter tallied 17 points as the Lady Trojans beat the host Lady Commodores in a Section 2-AA game.
Kendelle Weston followed close behind with 16 points for California (3-2, 8-5) which sits in third place in the section.
The Lady Trojans led 14-9 after one quarter then outscored Frazier (0-4, 2-10) 19-5 in the second to take a 33-14 advantage and never looked back.
Eliza Newcomer tossed in a game-high 21 points for the Lady Commodores.
Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22 -- The Lady Bucs knocked off the visiting Lady Mikes in a non-section contest.
Ava Capozzoli led Chartiers-Houston (8-7) with 14 points and Mia Mitrik had 12 points.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 16 points for Carmichaels (3-8).
West Greene 70, McGuffey 39 -- Anna Durbin racked up a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brooke Barner added a career-high 21 points as the Lady Pioneers rolled past host McGuffey.
West Greene (12-3) shot out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Taylor Schumacher and Claire Redd had 12 points apiece for the Lady Highlanders (5-8).
