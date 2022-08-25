Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.