Laurel Highlands remained undefeated in Section 2-AAA play after the Mustangs returned home from Butlers Golf Course Thursday afternoon with a 215-259 victory over McKeesport.
Laurel Highlands improves to 3-0 in the section and overall, while the Tigers slip to 0-2 in the section and 1-3 overall.
The Mustangs’ Nate Schwertfeger was medalist with 5-over 41. Colin Crawford, Jaden Ringer and Hunter Bosley all shot 43, and CJ Gesk closed the scoring with 45. Koldren Furajter’s 50 was not used.
Colin Klein was the low man for McKeesport with 9-over 45.
Ringgold 237, Albert Gallatin 251 — The Rams returned home from Duck Hollow Golf Club with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Clay Benson had medalist honors for Ringgold (2-2, 4-2) with 7-over 41. Dylan Callaway (42), Eli Callaway (47), Nate Lawrence (53), and Bruce Kowall (54) closed out the scoring for the Rams. Mike Wagner’s 57 was not used.
The Colonials (1-3, 1-3) counted scoring rounds from Greyson Jarrett (44), Trent Clemmer (55), Hayden Metts (50), Jackson Myers (55), and Mikayla Hammond (47). Caeden Williams’ 61 was not used.
Beth-Center 238, Bentworth 241 — The Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season with a Section 3-AA victory against the Bearcats at Chippewa Golf Course.
Gianna Peterson the low golfer for Beth-Center (2-3, 2-4) with 3-over 38. Luke Amon (41), Sonya Peterson (52), Karson Keys (53), and Vince Setaro (54) closed out the scoring.
Nathan Coski was medalist for the Bearcats (2-4, 2-4) with 2-over 37. Ross Skerbetz shot 39. Jacob Burt finished with 53, and Cody Baldauf and Sam Wade both shot 56.
Waynesburg Central 189, Jefferson-Morgan 238 — The Raiders tough at home for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Rockets at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke (38), Mason Switalski (37), Joe Kirsch (39), Dom Benamati (36), and Derek Turcheck (39) all broke 40 for Waynesburg (4-1, 4-1). Chase Phillips’ 42 did not count.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-4) with 42. Clay Wilson (44), Grant Hathaway (51), Brendan Wood (48), and Jaxon Silbaugh (53) rounded out the scoring. Cole Burkett’s 61 was not used.
Ringgold 227, McKeesport 267 — The Rams secured a Section 2-AA home victory Wednesday afternoon at Rolling Green Golf Course against the visiting Tigers.
Ringgold’s Eli Callaway was medalist with an even-par 36. Dylan Callaway finished with 39 for the Rams (1-2, 3-2). Clay Benson finished with 44, and Nate Lawrence and Tim Masters both shot 54. Noah Windber’s 57 was not used.
Collin Klein was the low man for McKeesport (0-2, 1-2) with 45. Nick Martino (52), Gabe Shelley (54), Brody Benard (55), and Connor Sturgis (61) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
McGuffey 219, Jefferson-Morgan 270 — The Highlanders returned home from Greene County Country Club on Wednesday with a Section 3-AA victory.
Logan Crowe led McGuffey (3-1, 3-1) with a medalist round of 3-over 39. Jacob Ross (42), Joel Sovich (45), Brody Wagner (46), and Devan Wilson (47) also counted for the Highlanders.
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets (1-2, 1-3) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), Grant Hathaway (56), and Brendan Wood (60) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Cole Burkett’s 75 was not used.
Mount Pleasant 216, Derry Area 218 — The Vikings handed the visiting Trojans their first Section 2-AA loss of the season Wednesday afternoon at Norvelt Golf Club.
Mount Pleasant’s Colin Hayes was medalist with 2-over 38. Ayden Gross shot 41, and Ryan Karfelt and Cole Surma both finished with 41 for the Vikings (3-1, 3-2). Nico Pisula’s 49 closed the scoring. Ryan McKula’s 59 did not count.
Ashton Beighley was the low man for Derry (4-1, 5-1) with 40. Owen Hammers (43), Hunter Jurica (44), Antonio Hauser (44), and Chase Sheffler (47) also counted in the final tally.
Girls golf
Connellsville 182, Indiana 220 — The Lady Falcons kept rolling through Section 3-AAA with a victory over visiting Indiana at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Gabby Miller led the way for Connellsville (3-1, 4-2) with a medalist round of 9-over 44. Abby Tikey (45), Elle Crislip (49), and Mia Martray (54) also counted in the Lady Falcons’ final tally. Katie Atz’s 60 was not used.
Indiana had scoring rounds from Izabella Slagle (51), Emily Teacher (54), Addie Rayks (50), and Payton Scott (65).
