Keondre DeShields scored a game-high 26 points as Laurel Highlands remained undefeated with a 73-49 victory at Ringgold in Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball action on Friday night.
The Rams (0-2, 4-7) stayed close early on and trailed just 21-18 after the first quarter.
The Mustangs (2-0, 8-0) extended their lead to 42-27 by halftime then outscored Ringgold 26-9 in the third quarter to go up 68-36.
Brandon Davis and Rodney Gallagher added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for LH.
Nick Peccon led the Rams with 22 points and Zion Moore had 21 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51 -- Colt Fowler rang up 26 points, including two 3-pointers, and the Rockets opened up Section 4-AA play with a win over visiting Bentworth.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 5-1) rolled to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and gradually pulled away from there. The Rockets were up 44-27 at halftime and 58-36 after three quarters.
Joshua Wise added 13 points with four 3-pointers for J-M and Troy Wright chipped in with 10 points and two treys.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats (0-1, 2-6) with a game-high 28 points and Ayden Bochter hit four 3-pointers in scoring 15 points.
Monessen 62, California 37 -- The Greyhounds rallied from an early five-point deficit with a dominating second quarter and went on to beat the host Trojans in a Section 4-AA game.
The Trojans built a 12-7 advantage after the first quarter but the Greyhounds rode a 24-2 edge in the second frame to take a 31-16 halftime lead and never looked back.
Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 21 points for Monessen (1-0, 4-4). Davontae Ross and Kolby Kuhns followed with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Hunter Assad led California (1-1, 3-6) with 15 points.
West Mifflin 64, Connellsville 44 -- Mekhi Scott scored 19 points as the Titans defeated the visiting Falcons in a Section 1-AAAAA match-up.
West Mifflin (1-1, 5-5) led 19-10, 31-16 and 45-29 at the breaks.
Nolan Stephenson and Jiovonni had 11 points each for the Titans and Todd Harrison scored 10 points.
Dante Riccelli paced Connellsville (1-1, 3-9) with 11 points.
Elizabeth Forward 62, Yough 46 -- The Warriors took control in the second quarter and went on to earn a Section 3-AAAA win against host Yough.
Charlie Meehleib scored 21 points for Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 7-3) and Luke Alvarez had 18.
The game was tied 16-16 after the first quarter. The Warriors pulled out to a 32-27 halftime advantage and led 43-37 after three periods before pulling away with a 19-9 edge in the final frame.
Christian Park tallied 18 points for the Cougars (0-3, 4-5) and Austin Matthews added 11 points.
West Greene 51, Propel Montour 45 -- Ian Van Dyne racked up a game-high 20 points to help lead the Pioneers over the visiting Legends.
West Greene took a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and was up 29-23 at halftime. Propel Montour (0-2, 2-7) closed to within 36-34 by the end of the third quarter but the Pioneers put the game away with a 15-11 edge in the fourth period.
Kaden Shields tossed in 10 points for West Greene (1-1, 3-8).
Dauj Jones was Propel Montour’s top scorer with 17 points and Jaiden Williams had 13 points.
Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33 -- The Crusaders erupted for 68 points in the first half in rolling to a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Kai Spears and Keyvaughn Price led Bishop Canevin (2-0, 4-3) with 20 and 10 points, respectively.
Landan Stevenson scored 11 points for the Maples (1-1, 4-3).
Girls basketball
West Greene 52, Waynesburg Central 41 -- In a match-up of two of the area's top teams the Lady Pioneers rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Anna Durbin scored a game-high 20 points to lead West Greene (6-3) and Katie Lampe tossed in 11 points as each hit three 3-pointers. Brooke Barner and Kasey Meek added nine and seven points, respectively.
Waynesburg built a 14-9 lead in the first quarter and was up 26-23 at halftime and 36-32 after three periods.
West Greene surged ahead and pulled away with a 20-5 advantage in the final quarter.
Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points for the Lady Raiders (6-3) and Clara Paige Miller had 14 points. Nina Sarra chipped in with six points.
Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 23 -- Graci Fairman tallied 26 points as the Lady Jaguars cruised past visiting Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 5-5) led 16-6 after one period, 32-10 at halftime and 44-12 after three quarters.
Jersey Greer topped the Lady Raiders (1-2, 4-5) with seven points. Maya Harris and Summer Hawk contributed give points apiece.
Avella 62, Mapletown 44 -- The Lady Eagles got off to a good start and kept visiting Mapletown at bay the rest of the way for a Section 2-A win.
Avella raced out to a 19-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 31-19 at halftime and 47-29 after three periods.
Hanna Brownlee led a group of three players in double digits for the Lady Eagles (2-0, 4-3) with 18 points. Ava Frank followed with 16 and Katie Dryer pitched in with 13.
Taylor Dusenberry scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Maples (1-1, 5-4) and Krista Wilson added 16 points.
Mapletown was coming off a 50-16 win against visiting Geibel Catholic on Thursday.
Wilson led the Lady Maples with 19 points and eight rebounds against the Lady Gators (0-1, 2-7). Dusenberry contributed 14 points, 12 steals and six boards and Sydney Byrne chipped in with five points and three steals.
“We all played together as a team and we got all the girls in the game,” Mapletown coach Kaitlyn Novak said following the win over the Lady Gators.
Morgan Sandzimier led Geibel with eight points.
Trinity 89, Ringgold 19 -- The Lady Hillers exploded to a 32-5 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Trinity (4-0, 8-1) put five girls in double figures led by Eden Williamson with 20 points. She was followed by Maddy Roberts (17), Macie Justic (15), Alyssa Clutter (12) and Kristina Bozek 11.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (1-1, 4-4) with 10 points and Kasandra Holland added eight points.
Greensburg Salem 56, Laurel Highlands 29 -- The Lady Lions improved to 9-1 with a non-section victory over the Fillies.
Katie Mankins led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points for Greensburg Salem.
Aareanna Griffith scored a game-high 11 points for Laurel Highlands (0-11).
South Allegheny 53, Mount Pleasant 52 -- The Lady Gladiators outscored the host Lady Vikings 3-2 in overtime to pull out a non-section victory.
Jamie Riggs scored 18 points and Angelina Cortazzo had 14 for South Allegheny (5-6).
Mount Pleasant (4-5) led 12-9 after the first quarter but the Lady Gladiators used a 14-4 edge in the second quarter to take a 23-16 halftime lead. The Lady Vikings fought back to within 38-35 after three periods and tied the game with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant with a game-high 21 points and Allison Bailey added 10 points.
