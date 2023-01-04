Laurel Highlands faced its first Section 3-AAAA boys basketball game of the season without star senior Rodney Gallagher on Tuesday night.
That proved not to be a problem for the Mustangs, especially with fellow star senior Keondre Deshields still around.
Deshields erupted for a game-high 34 points, including a pair of dunks, and Laurel Highlands pulled away in the second half for an 80-58 win over visiting Elizabeth Forward.
Mason Bolish followed with 11 points for the Mustangs (1-0, 8-1) who also got eight points from Patrick Cavanagh and seven points apiece from Antwan Black and Blaise Krizner.
Laurel Highlands went out to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter but the Warriors (0-1, 4-7) pulled to within 36-31 by halftime. The Mustangs bumped the gap up to 55-47 by the end of the third quarter then ran away in the fourth by outscoring EF 25-11.
Cy Herchelroath led Elizabeth Forward with 15 points.
Uniontown 81, Albert Gallatin 37 — The Red Raiders erupted for 57 points in the first half in rolling past visiting Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Calvin Winfrey III scored a game-high 15 points for Uniontown (1-0, 10-1) which won its ninth in a row. Jamire Braxton had 13 points and K’Adrian McLee added 12 for the Red Raiders who also got nine points from Tanner Uphold and eight from Bakari Wallace.
Aiden Black paced the Colonials (0-1, 3-6) with 12 points and Blake White chipped in with seven.
Carmichaels 54, Beth-Center 41 — The Mikes built a 29-12 halftime advantage and hung on from there for a Section 4-AA win over visiting Beth-Center.
Dom Colarusso and Liam Lohr paced a balanced Carmichaels (1-1, 7-4) attack with 13 points apiece. Aydan Adamson added 11 points and Ambrose Adamson contributed 10 points.
Brody Tharp hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (0-3, 1-9).
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48 — John Woodward scored a game-high 23 points to help the Rockets edge the Maples in a closely fought Section 2-A game.
Jefferson-Morgan held a four-point lead late in the game when Lucas Stevenson hit a 3-pointer to cut the gap to one. After the Rockets missed a pair of free throws, Stevenson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer and time expired as a scramble for the rebound ended with the ball going out of bounds.
Jefferson-Morgan led 12-11 after the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters.
Troy Wright tallied 10 points for the Rockets (1-0, 7-4).
Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire each scored 11 points for Mapletown (0-1, 3-6) which also got 10 points from A.J. Vanata.
Washington 70, Brownsville 25 — Davoun Fuse scored 19 points as the Prexies rolled past visiting Brownsville in a match-up of the top two teams in Section 4-AAA.
Washington led 17-9, 34-15 and 53-25 at the quarter breaks.
De’Ondre Daugherty and Ruben Gordon added 13 and 12 points for the Prexies (3-0, 7-2).
Harlan Davis scored 10 points for the Falcons (2-1, 6-2).
Mount Pleasant 43, Charleroi 40 — The Vikings held off the visiting Cougars for a Section 4-AAA victory.
The game was tight throughout. Charleroi (1-2, 4-7) led 12-11 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before Mount Pleasant (1-1, 2-8) surged to a 31-28 advantage after three quarters. Both teams put up 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Yukon Daniels and Lemont Rogers scored 10 points apiece for the Vikings. Ben Shields and Joel Chambers led the Cougars with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Trinity 65, Connellsville 31 — The Hillers scored enough points in the first half to open the Section 1-AAAAA schedule with a victory over the visiting Falcons.
Trinity (1-0, 6-4) led 25-11 after the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime.
Jayden Mickens scored eight points for Connellsville (0-1, 0-11).
Owen Wayman led Trinity with 17 points. Tim Hodges scored 14 and Andrew Collins added 13.
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28 — The Rangers churned out 55 first-half points in rolling to a Section 4-AA win over visiting Frazier.
Owen Norman led Fort Cherry (3-0 9-2) with 20 points. Derek Errette and Lucas Errette both added 11 points.
Keyshaun Thompson paced the Commodores (0-2, 1-10) with 12 points and Brennen Stewart had 10 points.
Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47 — The Black Hawks put four players in double figures, led by Ben Guffey’s 24 points, in cruising past the Rams in a Section 1-AAAAA game.
Bethel Park led 24-11 after the first quarter but Ringgold hung tough and trailed just 35-24 at halftime and 50-38 after three before the Black Hawks (1-0, 6-3) pulled away in the fourth.
Nick Brown added 11 points for Bethel Park which also got 10 points each from Shawn Davis and Jack Bruckner.
Ringgold (0-1, 2-9) was led by Daryl Toliver and Lorenzo Glasser who both scored 16 points.
Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 25 — Terek Crosby racked up 30 points and Austin Matthews had 19 as the Cougars (1-1, 5-6) romped over the host Raiders (0-3, 2-10) in a Section 4-AAA game.
Chartiers-Houston 67, Bentworth 44 — Cole Pawich tossed in 25 points as the Buccaneers defeated the visiting Bearcats in a Section 4-AA game.
Avery Molek added 11 points for Chartiers-Houston (3-0, 9-2).
Landon Urcho scored 21 points for Bentworth (1-2, 6-4).
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 65, Charleroi 55 — Kaley Rohanna poured in a game-high 31 points to propel the Lady Raiders past the visiting Lady Cougars in a Section 4-AAA clash.
Waynesburg (1-0, 9-1) jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter but Charleroi roared back by scoring 27 points in the second quarter to take a 35-30 halftime advantage.
The Lady Raiders outscored the visitors 19-10 in the third to retake the lead, 49-45, and put the game away with a 16-10 edge in the final frame.
Josie Horne followed Rohanna with 20 points and Addison Blair added eight points for Waynesburg.
McKenna DeUnger rang up 28 points for the Lady Cougars (0-1, 4-3) who also got eight points from Ella Sypolt. Bella Carroto did not play due to injury.
Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — The Lady Maples gradually pulled away for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockerts.
Krista Wilson led the way for Mapletown (1-0, 4-6) with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Isabella Garnek contributed nine points, 15 boards and seven assists.
The Lady Maples led 9-6, 24-16 and 34-22 at the quarter breaks.
Kayla Larkin topped J-M (0-1, 0-10) in scoring with 10 points.
McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24 — The Lady Tigers held the visitors to just three points in the second half for a Section 3-AAAAA victory.
McKeesport (2-0, 8-1) led 44-21 at halftime.
Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons (0-3, 2-9) with 11 points. Ella Etling scored four.
The Lady Tigers’ Avionna Menifee scored a game-high 12 points. Kaylee Charles finished with 11 points and Rachael Manfredo added 10.
Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51 — Halena Hill had 30 points as Oakland Catholic (3-0, 8-2) beat the visiting Lady Colonials in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Courtlyn Turner led Albert Gallatin (0-3, 4-6) with 18 points and Gianna Michaux followed with 14.
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15 — The Lady Leopards outscored host Uniontown 19-3 in the second half to pick up a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon (3-0, 5-5) with 11 points, three assists and three steals, and Presleigh Colditz added nine points. Farrah Reader chipped in with seven rebounds, Tessa Rodriguez had six assists and Kenzi Seliga had four steals.
A’kira Dade scored five points for the Lady Raiders (0-3, 0-10).
Chartiers-Houston 54, Bentowrth 29 — Amber Sallee made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Bearcats (1-2, 3-8) fell at Chartiers-Houston in a Section 4-AA game.
Amelia Brose led the Lady Bucs (3-0, 7-4) with 14 points. Ava Capozzoli, who made three 3-pointers, and Allison Wingard each had 10 points.
