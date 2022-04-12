Nicole Palmer threw her second perfect game of the season as Frazier stomped visiting Beth-Center, 14-0 in five innings, in Section 3-AA softball action on Tuesday.
Palmer, who threw a four-inning perfect game against Washington on March 31, struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced in retiring the side in order all five frames.
Delaney Warnick had two hits, including a home run, four RBIs and three runs, and Gracen Hartman also knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles for the Lady Commodores (3-0, 4-0).
Jensyn Hartman was 3-for-3 with three runs and five stolen bases, Grace Vaughn doubled and singled and Frazier also got two hits apiece from Tori Washinski and Emilia Bednar.
Gianna Peterson took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2).
Yough 3, Laurel Highlands 0 — Emma Augustine singled and fired a one-hitter as the Lady Cougars topped the host Fillies in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Madi Horvat and Sidney Bergman each had an RBI for the Lady Cougars (2-1, 3-1) who scored once in the third inning and twice in the sixth. McKenzie Pritts contributed a single, sacrifice bunt, stolen base and run.
Augustine walked one and struck out 13.
Payton Vitikacs’ single was the lone hit for Laurel Highlands (1-3, 1-4). The Fillies’ only other baserunner was Lexi Grimm who drew a walk.
Losing pitcher Briana Hunt allowed only one earned run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. She walked seven and struck out six. Julie Cooper finished up with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, including two strikeouts.
South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4 — Morgan Mosquera drove in two runs with a double and a single and Cameran Colecchi also had two hits and two RBIs as the Lady Gladiators (2-0, 4-1) defeated host Southmoreland in a Section 3-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky walked just one while striking out 12.
Tyson Martin was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Amarah McCutcheon belted a two-run homer for the Lady Scotties (1-1, 3-1). Gwen Bassinger added a double and an RBI.
Losing pitcher Maddie Brown struck out four while walking none.
