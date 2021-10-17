West Greene held a 21-0 lead after three quarters and then fended off visiting Monessen for a 28-12 Tri-County South football victory Friday night to clinch a WPIAL playoff spot.
Colin Brady rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Wes Whipkey completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards and two TDs to lead the way for the first-pace Pioneers (5-0, 6-2) who have won six in a row.
Whipkey hit Dalton Lucey for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and then found Bryce Anderson open for 7-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
Brady’s 29-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter made it 21-0.
The Greyhounds (2-3, 3-5) got within 21-8 on Davion Burks’s 6-yard touchdown run and Anthony Crews’ two-point conversion run but West Greene answered with a 16-yard touchdown jaunt by Brady to make it 28-8 as Kevin Thompson was 4 for 4 on extra points on the night.
Monessen’s Lorenzo Gardner threw a 25-yard TD pass to Jamar Bethea to cap the scoring.
Belle Vernon 49, Trinity 0 — Quinton Martin scored four touchdowns to lead Belle Vernon to a victory over visiting Trinity in Big Eight Conference action.
The Leopards remain in first place by one victory over McKeesport, improving to 5-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall. The Hillers go to 1-3 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
Martin scored on touchdown receptions of 34 and 23 yards from Devin Whitlock, and had scoring runs of 67 and 65 yards. Martin rushed for 181 yards on just eight carries and had four receptions for 82 yards.
Whitlock also had a 72-yard touchdown pass to Evan Pohlot in the first quarter and later returned a punt 76 yards for a score later in the quarter. Whitlock completed 8-of-9 passes for 177 yards. Pohlot finished with three receptions for 95 yards.
Jake Gedekoh closed the scoring on a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter. Gedekoh carried the ball five times for 60 yards.
Trinity’s Connor Roberts completed 13-of-25 passes for 125 yards.
McKeesport 42, Laurel Highlands, 7 — McKeesport scored three touchdowns in the first half, including one in the waning seconds, for a victory at Laurel Highlands in Big Eight Conference play.
The Tigers kept pace with Belle Vernon, improving to 4-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall. McKeesport plays Thomas Jefferson Friday and then closes the regular season against the Leopards on Oct. 29.
The Mustangs slip to 2-3 in the conference and 5-3 overall, and can guarantee a playoff berth with a victory over Trinity (1-3, 2-6).
The Tigers fumbled on their opening drive of the game, but Laurel Highlands was unable to capitalize on the turnover. A short punt gave McKeesport good field position and quarterback Caleb Reist capped the drive on a one-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone.
McKeesport doubled its lead in the second quarter on Bobbie Boyd’s 14-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers’ lead grew to 21-0 on Jake Miller’s 14-yard run and successful two-point pass.
McKeesport again fumbled in Laurel Highlands territory, but the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs. The Tigers made the most of the opportunity when Reist found Dennis Jackson open along the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown pass with under 10 seconds remaining in the half.
Kenneth Thompson’s 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter invoked the mercy rule. Miller scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Rodney Gallagher powered in from a yard out in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs’ lone touchdown.
Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6 — Landon Oslowski topped 100 yards rushing, but Thomas Jefferson was tough at home for a victory over the visiting Rams in a Big East Conference game.
The Jaguars improve to 3-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall. The Rams go to 0-4 in the conference and 3-5 overall.
Oslowski gained 105 yards rushing on nine carries and scored on a 62-yard run in the third quarter. Teammate John Polefko gained 87 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Elias Lippincott had rushing touchdowns of 4, 20 and 20 yards for Thomas Jefferson. Joe Lekse threw touchdown passes of 13 and 44 yards. Dominic Donatelli scored on an 11-yard run.
Elizabeth Forward 35, Mount Pleasant 0 — Elizabeth Forward won the battle of the top two teams in the Interstate Conference by shutting out visiting Mount Pleasant.
The Warriors improve to 4-0 in the conference and 6-2 overall. The Vikings are 2-1 in the conference and 4-3 overall.
Zach Boyd and Kyle Flournoy both scored two touchdowns in the win.
Boyd caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Zion White and ran 43 yards for another score. Flournoy powered into the end zone from three yards and returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown.
White scored on a three-yard run and completed 5-of-7 passes for 115 yards.
Washington 55, Charleroi 0 — Washington led 42-0 at halftime and the Prexies rolled to a Century Conference victory over visiting Charleroi.
The Prexies remain atop the conference with a 4-0 record, improving to 7-0 overall. The Cougars go to 1-4 in the conference and 1-6 overall.
Carlos Harper (45) and Mario Griffin (52) had interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter. Harper also had a 75-yard touchdown run.
Davoun Fuse had touchdown runs of 50 and 7 yards, and threw a 64-yard scoring pass to Travis Crutcher. Zach Welsh closed the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run.
Valley 23, Yough 6 — Valley rallied from an early deficit for a non-conference victory over visiting Yough.
Tristan Waldier plunged into the end zone from a yard out just 37 seconds into the game to give the Cougars (0-8) the early lead.
Kody Kirkwood cut the Vikings’ deficit in half with a 32-yard field goal as time ran out in the first quarter.
Zaire Warren gave Valley (2-6) its first lead when he returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown with 2:17 left in the half. Tristan Goodwin hit Domanick Simmons for a 21-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the quarter.
Goodwin and Simmons also found the end zone in the third quarter on a 15-yard scoring pass.
Penn-Trafford 45, Connellsville 6 — First-place Penn-Trafford scored 28 points in the first quarter Friday night to roll to a 45-6 victory at Connellsville in Big East Conference action.
The Warriors remain atop the conference with a 3-0 record, improving to 6-2 overall. The Falcons slide to 0-3 in the section and 0-8 overall.
Carter Green had touchdown passes of 41, 10 and 59 yards in the first quarter. Cade Yacamelli had a 35-yard touchdown run.
Yacamelli scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter. Garrett Mattes powered into the end zone from two yards, and Nathan Schlessinger closed the scoring in the first half with a 48-yard field goal.
The Falcons avoided the shutout on Xavier Malone’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
