Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman fired a 3-under 30, but the Falcons were unable to field a full squad in a Section 3-AA loss to Waynesburg Central at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Teammate Matthew Sethman shot 36 and Ethan Olesko finished with 49.
The Raiders (5-1, 5-1) finished with a team score of 188. Chase Phillips led the way with 1-under 32. Braden Benke (36), Derek Turcheck (39), Joe Kirsch (40), and Trent Stephenson (41) also counted in the final score. Avery Davis’ 43 did not count.
McGuffey 199, Carmichaels 207 — The Mikes fell in Section 3-AA on the road Thursday at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.
Mason Lapana had medalist honors for Carmichaels (4-1, 4-1) with 1-over 36. Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso both shot 38. Dustin Hastings (43) and Zachary Murphy (52) rounded out the scoring.
Jacob Ross and Brody Wagner shared scoring honors for the Highlanders (4-1, 4-1) with 38. Joel Sovich, Devan Wilson and Logan Crowe all shot 41.
