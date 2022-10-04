Farrah Reader scored the tying goal with 15 seconds left in regulation and the winning goal in the second overtime to lift Belle Vernon past visiting Connellsville, 2-1, in Section 2-AAA girls soccer action on Monday night.
The win pulls the Lady Leopards (4-5, 5-6-1) within one-half game of the fourth-place Lady Falcons (5-5, 5-8). The top four teams in the section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Connellsville took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the second half and held that advantage until Kelsey Roskovich assisted on Reader's goal to knot the score at 1-1.
Kataira Rhodes assisted on Reader's game-winner. Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves for Belle Vernon.
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 0 -- Emily Kisner scored the only goal of the match with 10 minutes remaining to lift the host Lady Bearcats over the Lady Gladiators in a key Section 2-A match.
The victory pushes Bentworth (4-4-1, 4-5-1) ahead of South Allegheny (3-4-1, 4-8-1) into fourth place in the section.
Cassidy Sicchitano recorded the shutout in goal for the Lady Bearcats.
Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra commended Kisner after the match.
"She's been so strong all year and is really making her mark in program history," Hamstra said.
Chartiers-Houston 3, Waynesburg Central 2 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored her 100th career goal and added an assist but it wasn't enough as the Lady Raiders fell to the host Lady Bucs in a Section 2-A match.
The win pull Chartiers-Houstonn (8-1, 11-2) into a first-place tie with Waynesburg (8-1, 10-2).
Rylei Rostoka also scored for the Lady Raiders.
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0 -- Bella Carroto recorded a hat trick and McKenna DeUnger added two goals and an assist as the Lady Cougars shut out the host Lady Bulldogs in a Section 2-A match.
Taylor Ramsdell also scored a goal for third-place Charleroi (5-4, 6-6) which got two assists from Sophia Iacovino, both on corner kicks. Rhianna Grogan contributed one assist.
Beth-Center, which trailed 4-0 at halftime, fell to 0-8 in the sectioni and 0-11 overall.
Other scores: Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 0; Ringgold 1, Elizabeth Forward 1; Mount Pleasant 10, Ligonier Valley 0; Southmoreland 0, Yough 0; McGuffey 7, Brownsville 1.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Ethan Hartley scored a pair of goals as the Cougars blanked the host Mustangs in a non-section match.
Arlo McIntyre added a goal for Charleroi which led 1-0 at halftime.
Nate Mazon made five saves for the Cougars (10-1). The Mustangs fall to 7-7.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0 -- Krista Wilson had 13 kills, 10 digs and four aces as the Lady Maples swept the host Lady Bulldogs in a non-section match.
Mapletown won by scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-3.
Ella Menar contributed seven kills and seven aces for the Lady Maples (9-1) and Bailey Rafferty added 18 assists.
Beth-Center falls to 2-10.
Frazier 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The unbeaten Lady Commodores rode a strong overall performance to a sweep of the host Lady Raiders in a non-section match.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-8 and 25-15.
Jensyn Hartman and Grace Vaughn led Frazier (10-0) with 13 and seven kills, respectively. Gracen Hartman had 23 assists for the Lady Commodores who also got 15 digs from Molly Yauch, 18 service points from Maria Felsher, 13 service points from Maddie Stefancik and two blocks from Braylin Salisbury.
Waynesburg falls to 7-5.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2 -- The Lady Warriors handily took the fifth-and-deciding set, 15-8, to defeat visiting Ringgold in a Section 3-AAA match.
The win pulls Elizabeth Forward (4-5) to within one game of the fourth-place Lady Rams (5-4). The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs.
The Lady Warriors won the first set 25-18, Ringgold took the second set, 25-17, EF went ahead by winning the third set 25-14 but the Lady Rams pulled even with a 25-19 edge in the fourth set.
Other scores: Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0; Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.