Uniontown ran its winning streak to 11 and kept pace with Laurel Highlands atop the Section 3-AAAA boys basketball standings with an 85-40 victory over visiting Southmoreland on Tuesday night.
Notorious Grooms led the way with 18 points for the Red Raiders (3-0, 12-1) who also got 13 points from Calvin Winfrey and 11 from Bakari Wallace.
Uniontown raced to a 25-7 advantage in the first quarter and led 49-26 at halftime and 64-29 after three quarters.
Ronnie Collins scored 12 points for the Scotties (1-2, 8-4).
Jefferson-Morgan 60, California 52 -- The Rockets rode a 17-2 run in the second quarter to a Section 2-A victory over visiting California.
Jordan Jacobs led a balanced Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 8-5) attack with 15 points and was followed by Troy Wright (14) and Houston Guesman (12).
The Trojans (0-3, 4-8) led 11-10 after the first quarter but the Rockets' second-quarter blitz put them ahead 32-21 at halftime and they held a 47-36 advantage after three quarters.
Aidan Lowden tallied a game-high 21 points for California which also got 11 points from Dom Martini.
Geibel Catholic 93, Mapletown 66 -- Jaydis Kennedy poured in 36 points as the Gators pulled away from the host Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Trevon White followed with 21 points and Jeffery Johnson tossed in 20 as the Geibel Catholic terrific trio combined for 77 points.
The Gators (2-1, 4-6) led 14-11, 38-28 and 62-40 at the quarter breaks.
Landan Stevenson scored 22 points for Mapletown (1-2, 4-7) which also got 18 points from Jeremiah Mick.
The Maples played without starting guard Braden McIntire who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Monessen 74, West Greene 47 -- The first-place Greyhounds found themselves deadlocked with host West Greene 27-27 at halftime but outscored the Pioneers 47-20 in the second half to secure a Section 2-A victory.
Lorenzo Gardner led all scorers with 26 points for Monessen (3-0, 10-1) and Jaisen Blackmon tallied 23 points.
Kaden Shields' 15 points paced West Greene (1-2, 2-10) which led 19-14 after the first quarter. Lane Allison added 14 points and Parker Burns contributed 13 for the Pioneers.
Elizabeth Forward 82, Albert Gallatin 73 -- The Warriors took control in the second quarter and went on to defeat the visiting Colonials in a Section 3-AAAA match-up.
Isaiah Turner rang up a game-high 28 points and Drew Cook followed with 23 for Elizabeth Forward (1-2, 5-8). Charlie Nigut chipped in with 16 points.
The Warriors led 19-18 after one quarter before extending their advantage to 37-29 by halftime. The second half was played almost dead even with EF holding a 45-44 edge.
Albert Gallatin (0-3, 3-8) put four players in double figures led by Blake White with 20 points. He was followed by Kameron Pratt (16), Mykel Belt (13) and Greyson Jarret (12).
McGuffey 42, Brownsville 36 --Jantzen Durbin scored 13 points as the Highlanders held off the visiting Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
McGuffey (3-1, 9-5) built a 9-6 lead in the first quarter and was up 20-12 at halftime.
The Highlanders kept Brownsville at bay in the second half in part due to a huge advantage at the foul line as the hosts shot 16 free throws to one by the Falcons over the final two frames.
Trent Wible led Brownsville (3-2, 7-3) with 13 points to tie for game-high honors. Damarion Brown added nine points.
Bethel Park 81, Connellsville 57 -- The Black Hawks scored 50 points in the middle two quarters for a Section 1-AAAAA road victory at Connellsville.
Bethel Park (3-0, 8-3) led 18-13 after the first quarter, but built a 68-41 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Ben Guffey led a quintet of Bethel Park double digit scorers with 15 points. Shawn Davis and Jack Bruckner both scored 13. Michael Mathias finished with 11 points and Nick Brown added 10.
Anthony Piasecki paced the Falcons (0-3, 0-13) with 16 points. Jayden McBride added 15.
Washington 65, Waynesburg Central 21 -- The Prexies outscored the visiting Raiders 30-0 in the first quarter in cruising to a Section 4-AAA win.
Braiden Wise tallied 19 points for Washington (5-0, 10-2) and Brayce Patterson had 10 points.
Dane Woods scored 10 points for Waynesburg (0-4, 2-11).
Yough 75, Mount Pleasant 40 -- Terek Crosby ripped the nets for 34 points as the Cougars triumphed over host Mount Pleasant in a Section 4-AAA contest.
Yough (2-2, 6-7) led 13-8, 33-16 and 57-31 at the breaks.
Yukon Daniels and Brayden Caletri paced the Vikings (1-3, 2-10) with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59 -- Dom Colarusso tossed in five 3-pointers on his way to a 25-point night as the Mikes topped visiting Frazier in a Section 4-AA game.
Carmichaels (2-2, 8-5) also got 21 points from Aydan Adamson, 16 from Tyler Richmond and 10 from Alec Anderson.
The Mikes took a 19-10 lead in the first quarter and held advantages of 34-26 at halftime and 55-44 after three quarters.
Keyshaun Thompson and Brennen Stewart were the top scorers for the Commodores (0-4, 1-12) with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Logan Butcher contributed 10 points.
Burgettstown 73, Bentworth 58 --The Blue Devils rode a 27-12 advantage in the third quarter to a Section 4-AA victory over visiting Bentworth.
The Bearcats (2-3, 7-5) were ahead 19-18 after one quarter and 37-35 at halftime but Burgettstown surged to a 62-49 lead in the third quarter and stayed in control from there.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 5-6) had four players in double figures with Zach Schrockman's 23 points leading the way. He was followed by Andrew Bredel (19), Caleb Russell (14) and James Leuice (11).
Landon Urcho rang up a game-high 26 points for Bentworth which also got 10 points apiece from Chris Harper and Ben Hays.
Charleroi 72, Beth-Center 33 -- Jake Chambers scored 23 points as the Cougars beat the visiting Bulldogs in a non-section match-up.
Ben Shields added 16 points for Charleroi (5-8).
Dom Revi tallied 12 points for Beth-Center (1-11).
Girls basketball
Connellsville 66, Southmoreland 25 -- Four Lady Falcons finished in double figures for a non-section win at Southmoreland.
Ella Etling led the way for Connellsville (3-10) with 16 points. Hillary Claycomb scored 14 points, Bailey Liska finished with 13 and Whitney Bobish added 11.
The Lady Scots slip to 1-12 overall.
Beth-Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37 -- Lauren Brown scored a game-high 16 points and Callie Dorsey followed with 15 as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the visiting Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
The score was tied 6-6 after the first quarter but Beth-Center (3-9) outscored J-M 23-4 in the second for a 29-10 halftime lead to seize control.
Bailey Bernot chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Kayla Larkin topped Jefferson-Morgan (0-12) in scoring with 11 points.
Fox Chapel 60, Elizabeth Forward 50 -- The Class AAAAA Lady Foxes had four girls score in double digits to propel them past Class AAAA Elizabeth Forward in a non-section game.
Sarah Slember tossed in 15 points for Fox Chapel (8-5), Elsie Smith and Natalia Schaffer had 13 each and Lyla Jablon chipped in with 10.
The visiting Lady Warriors (9-4) hung tough throughout most of the game, trailing 17-14 after the first quarter, 30-28 at halftime and 43-38 after three quarters. The Lady Foxes put the game away with a 17-12 edge in the fourth quarter.
EF's Chloe Zombeck tied for game-high honors with 15 points and Keelyn Settles added 13.
Girls swimming
Hempfield 94, Connellsville 76 -- The Lady Falcons dropped a non-section meet on the road at Hempfield.
Connellsville's Kyra Callahan, Mackenzie Vokes, Abigail Harvey and Ella Detwiler won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.23. Vokes, Kassidy Callahan, Madelyn Johnson and Ryann Lilley finished first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:36.90.
Lilley (100 backstroke, 1:20.87) and Vokes (100 breaststroke, 1:26.15) finished first in individual events. Harvey (50 freestyle, 27.51) and 200 medley relay (2:13.75) had second-place finishes.
Boys swimming
Hempfield 94, Connellsville 75 -- The Falcons returned home with a non-section loss.
Corbin Hoffer, Braden Cross, Gavin McPoyle and Jonathan Sapola won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.07. The 400 freestyle squad of Kasey Stanton, Aaron Michaels, Evan Mangus and Gavin McPoyle finished first with a time of 3:57.13.
Michaels (100 backstroke, 1:09.71) and Mangus (100 breaststroke, 1:20.93) won events. The 200 medley relay (2:01.92) and McPoyle (500 freestyle, 5:17.18) had second-place finishes.
