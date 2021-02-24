Da'Marr Lewis scored 19 points with the last four coming in the final minute to help Uniontown fend off host Yough, 49-45, in a Section 3-AAAA boys basketball battle Tuesday night.
The game was close throughout with the Red Raiders (6-6, 6-9) holding leads of 10-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 34-32 after three quarters.
Terek Crosby made two free throws to give the Cougars (2-8, 3-11) a 39-38 lead with 4:54 left in the game. After Uniontown's Josh Curry Jones and Yough's Christian Parks traded 3-pointers, Christian Perkins put in the rebound of his own missed shot to give the visitors a one-point advantage.
Gamal Marballie, who led the Cougars with a game-high 21 points, answered with a 3-pointer for the corner for a 45-43 lead, but Perkins scored again on a strong drive to tie it at 45-45 with 1:47 remaining.
After Evan Townsend rebounded a missed Yough shot, Lewis broke the deadlock with a basket on a baseline drive with one minute left.
The Red Raiders got the ball again after another Yough miss and Lewis broke free on an inbound play and took a pass from Curry Jones for a wide open layup with 13 seconds left to seal the victory.
Brian Sykes followed Lewis in the Uniontown scoring column with 12 points.
Crosby and Park tallied 13 and 11 points for Yough.
Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 47 -- The second-place Gators shook off stubborn West Greene to avoid the upset in a Section 2-A clash.
Geibel Catholic (7-2, 9-6) rushed out to a 23-14 advantage in the first quarter but the host Pioneers (1-9, 1-12) out-scored the Gators 15-2 in the second to take a surprising 29-25 halftime lead.
Geibel regrouped and surged to a 38-33 lead after three quarters and kept West Greene at bay the rest of the way.
Tre White and Jaydis Kennedy led the Gators with 19 and 15 points.
The Pioneers were paced by Colin Brady who had 17 points. Ian VanDyne had 14 points and Chase Blake added 10.
Mount Pleasant 57, South Park 52 -- The Vikings out-scored host South Park 21-16 in the final quarter to pull out a Section 3-AAAA win at South Park.
Mount Pleasant raced out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and was up 29-24 at halftime but the Eagles (6-4, 8-5) pulled even with a 12-7 edge in the third quarter.
Jacob Bungard led the Vikings (5-5, 7-8) with a game-high 21 points and Nathan Kubasky followed with 12 points.
South Park was paced by Keith Hutton with 19 points. Aidan Rongaus (17) and Harper Conroy (10) also hit double figures for the Eagles.
McGuffey 49, Brownsville 22 -- The Highlanders rode a fast start to a Section 4-AAA victory at Brownsville.
McGuffey (7-5, 9-6) took control by rolling to a 21-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 30-15 at halftime and 41-20 after three quarters.
Christian Cipoletti led the Highlanders with 17 points and Nate Witkowsky had 10 points.
Damarion Brown topped the Falcons (2-7, 3-8) in scoring with 11 points.
Bishop Canevin 93, Mapletown 32 -- The first-place Crusaders exploded for 42 points in the first quarter in cruising past visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
Shea Champine led Bishop Canevin (9-0, 13-3) with 17 points, Jaden Gales had 14 and Jamil Fife chipped in with 13 points.
Landan Stevenson tallied nine points for the Maples (3-6, 4-7).
Ringgold 60, Serra Catholic 52 -- The Rams used a balanced scoring attack to topple host Serra Catholic in a non-section game.
Ringgold led 15-9, 33-21 and 44-32 at the breaks.
Demetrius Butler scored 16 points for the Rams (5-8) and was followed by Nicholas Peccon (15), Deondre Dotson (12) and Dam Haluska (12).
Jaden Mertz led the Eagles (2-11) with 11 points. Ryan Brooks and Joe DeMoss each scored 10 points.
Girls basketball
Brownsville 56, Bentworth 19 -- Emma Seto scored 10 points as the Lady Falcons knocked off visiting Bentworth for their first win of the season in a Section 2-AAA game.
Brownsville (1-7, 1-8) jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter then held the Lady Bearcats (0-8, 1-14) scoreless in the second in taking a 33-9 halftime advantage. The Lady Falcons led 48-16 after three periods.
Melanie Shumar tallied 11 points for Brownsville and Meghan Velosky added nine points.
Amber Sallee had nine points, including two 3-pointers, for Bentworth.
Connellsville 55, Ringgold 24 -- Madison Kinneer poured in a game-high 27 points as the Lady Falcons soared over visiting Ringgold in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Connellsville (6-5, 6-6) led 15-5 after one quarter, 30-10 at halftime and 45-19 after three.
Kirra Gerard scored 16 points for the Lady Rams (2-8, 2-11).
California 57, Frazier 30 -- Kendelle Weston rang up 22 points to help California beat host Frazier in a Section 2-AA game.
The second-place Lady Trojans (7-1, 9-3) led 22-6, 32-20 and 45-24 at the breaks.
Makayla Boda contributed 17 points for California.
Kendall Shaporka totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Lady Commodores (2-7, 4-13).
Mapletown 48, Jefferson-Morgan 17 -- Taylor Dusenberry racked up 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in the Lady Maples' Section 2-A victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Krista Wilson had 12 points and 10 boards, Sadie McCann added 10 points and Morgan Williamson pulled down 11 rebounds for Mapletown (5-5, 6-5).
Savannah Clark scored eight points for the Lady Rockets (2-8, 3-11).
Latrobe 49, Albert Gallatin 43 -- The Lady Wildcats held off host Albert Gallatin for a non-section victory.
Latrobe (11-2) led 12-6, 29-22 and 38-31 at the quarter breaks.
Emma Blair scored 17 points for the Lady Wildcats who also got 12 points from Rachel Ridilla and 10 points from Anna Rafferty.
Gianna Michaux topped the Lady Colonials (13-6) in scoring with 11 points. Bryn Bezjak and Courtlyn Turner added 10 points apiece.
South Fayette 50, Southmoreland 33 -- The Lady Lions built a 34-11 halftime lead on their way to a non-section win at Southmoreland.
Giuliana Gaetano led South Fayette (12-5) with nine points.
Gracie Spadaro tossed in 12 points for the Lady Scotties (14-4).
Belle Vernon 39, Mount Pleasant 24 -- Taylor Rodriguez scored 10 points and Grace Henderson grabbed 10 rebounds to power the Lady Leopards past host Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Belle Vernon (5-4, 8-7) held a slim 15-14 halftime lead before pushing out to a 10-point advantage with a 14-5 edge in the third quarter. The Lady Leopards out-scored the Lady Vikings (4-6, 9-7) 10-5 in the final frame to win going away.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant with 13 points and Hannah Gesinski chipped in with 11 points.
Val Kreis and Presleigh Colditz each had eight points for Belle Vernon.
Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 16 -- The Lady Jaguars held host Uniontown to only two points in the second half in winning the Section 3-AAAAA contest.
Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (9-2, 11-7) with 13 points, Maddy Trainer tossed in 11 points and Lexi Dadig added 10 points.
Amiah DeShields scored four points for the Lady Raiders (1-11, 3-13).
Greensburg Salem 38, Monessen 33 -- Abby Mankins scored a game-high 25 points and the Lady Lions out-scored host Monessen 7-2 in overtime to pull out the non-section win.
The Class 1A Lady Greyhounds (9-9) held a 10-9 advantage after one period but Class 5A Greensburg Salem (7-11) went ahead 19-18 at halftime and lead 24-22 after three periods. Monessen forced the extra frame with a 9-7 edge in the fourth quarter.
Mercedes Majors was the Lady Greyhounds' top scorer with 12 points.
Elizabeth Forward 44, Clairton 40 -- The Lady Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat host Clairton in a non-section battle.
The Lady Bears (10-3) led 22-17 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters.
Elizabeth Forward (6-5) surged ahead with a 17-11 advantage in the final frame to earn the win.
Joeslyn Dawson led EF with 16 points, Bailie Brinson followed with 11 points and Anna Resnik added 10 points.
Taylor Jackson paced the Lady Bears with a game-high 17 points.
