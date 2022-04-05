Uniontown rode a big second inning to a 7-5 victory over host Greensburg Salem in a Section 3-AAAA baseball clash on Monday.
The first-place Red Raiders improve to 3-0 overall and in the section.
Christian Thomas pitched into the seventh inning to earn the win. Austin Grego earned the save.
Uniontown was limited to three hits but got one RBI apiece from Hunter Chaikcic, Tate Musko, Colt Sparks, Clay Dean and Aden Martin. The Red Raiders’ hits were singles by Chaikcic, Thomas and Eric Odum, who also scored twice.
Uniontown scored six runs in the second and never trailed again.
The Lions (0-3, 1-3) answered with three runs in the bottom of the second but the Red Raiders tacked on another run in the third and held that lead into the seventh.
Greensburg Salem pushed across two runs in their final at bat and had the tying run on first base when Grego got the final out.
Thomas allowed five unearned runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
“Christian is leading the way on our pitching staff and the young guys behind him really have his back,” Uniontown coach Ken Musko said. “We started the season beating Belle Vernon twice. We’re happy to be putting up some early wins.”
Losing pitcher Jacob Smith gave up seven runs — three earned — with three walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Caden Cioffi pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Smith also had two hits and two RBIs.
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Monessen 4 — The Rockets pounded out six doubles, including two by Collin Bisciglia, on their way to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Brody Ross tossed a two-hitter and gave up three earned runs in earning the win. He struck out seven and walked one.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Jefferson-Morgan responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning followed by one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth in building a 5-1 advantage.
Monessen (0-1, 0-3) sliced the gap to one on Kody Kuhns’ three-run homer in the sixth but J-M added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning and held on for the win.
Bisciglia, Sisler and Ankrom each had three hits coach John Curtis’ Rockets (1-0, 2-0) and Hanko added two hits.
Losing pitcher Jack Sacco walked two and struck out eight while allowing three earned runs in give innings.
Carmichaels 17, California 2 — Drake Long had two hits, four RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Mikes triumphed over the visiting Trojans in a three-inning Section 1-AA game.
Nick Ricco added two doubles and a single for Carmichaels (1-0, 2-0).
Hunter Assad took the loss for California (0-1, 0-2).
Waynesburg Central 5, Southmoreland 1 — Lincoln Pack broke up a scoreless game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and the Raiders went on to defeat visiting Southmoreland in a Section 4-AAA game.
Alex Van Sickle, who also doubled, scored on Pack’s key hit and Justin Stephenson’s run-scoring single made it 2-0.
Waynesburg increased its lead to 5-0 in the sixth with a three-run rally sparked by Mason Switalski’s two-run single.
Winning pitcher Tyler Groves pitched six scoreless innings before tiring in the seventh and left the mound one out short of a complete game. He allowed one runs and struck out eight.
Losing pitcher Anthony Govern struck out 10 in five innings.
West Greene 13, Mapletown 0 — Hunter Hamilton homered and doubled and Dalton Lucey pitched a three-hit shutout as the Pioneers blanked host Mapletown (0-1, 1-1) in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
West Greene scored once in the first inning, Hamilton hit a two-run homer in the third and the Pioneers closed out the game on the 10-run mercy rule with five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Lucey struck out seven and walked none.
Casey Miller, Johnny Lampe, Morgan Kiger and Ian Van Dyne each had a double in West Greene’s 13-hit attack and Corey Wise blasted a triple.
Losing pitcher AJ Vanata struck out three and walked two in four-plus innings.
Peters Township 10, Connellsville 0 — Drew Ripepi cracked a home run and a double and Wes Parker also homered as the Indians rolled over the visiting Falcons in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Bryce Thompson added a double for Peters Township (1-0, 5-0).
Sam Miller earned the win.
Beau Bigam was the losing pitcher for Connellsville (0-1, 1-2).
Belle Vernon 2, West Mifflin 1 — Adam LaCarte doubled and scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh as the Leopards handed West Mifflin its first loss of the season in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Winning pitcher Matthew Bamford tossed a complete-game, seven-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Andrew Sokol had two hits for the Leopards (1-2, 1-2).
Losing pitcher Zane Griffaton drove in the Titans’ only run with a double. West Mifflin (2-1, 3-1) also got doubles from Devin Matey and Eric Link.
Charleroi 4, McGuffey 3 — Jace Pager’s two-run single sparked a four-run seventh inning as the Cougars stormed back to nip host McGuffey in a Section 4-AAA battle.
Winning pitcher Kayden Woods allowed just three hits with eight strikeouts but trailed 3-0 after six innings until Charleroi (1-0, 3-0) rallied to take the lead. Woods fired a scoreless bottom of the seventh to wrap up the complete game.
Austin Hall gave up four hits in taking the tough-luck loss.
Ben Shields doubled for the Cougars and Logan Seibert doubled for the Highlanders (1-1, 2-2).
Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 3 — Angelo Volomino went 5 for 5 and the Jaguars (1-0, 4-0) took control with an eight-run third inning on their way to a Section 2-AAAAA win at Albert Gallatin.
Tristan Robinson had two hits for the Colonials (0-1, 0-1) and Nate McCusker delivered a run-scoring double.
Brady Haberman was the winning pitcher. Johnny Skochelak took the loss.
Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 2 — Nathan Siesky doubled and singled as the Warriors nipped the visiting Gladiators in a non-section game.
Luke Alvarez, Jason Repasky and Charlie Nigut knocked in one run apiece for EF (3-0). Nate Ratica was the winning pitcher.
Jimmy Knapton’s two-run single in the sixth gave South Allegheny (1-1) a 2-1 lead but Elizabeth Forward answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and held on from there.
Matt Hresko took the loss in relief of starter Brandon Cortes.
Deer Lakes 4, Mount Pleasant 0 — CJ Nestor and Lane Golkosky had the Vikings’ only hits in a Section 3-AAA loss to host Deer Lakes.
Justin Brannagan pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to earn the win for Deer Lakes (1-0, 2-5) and added a double at the plate. Danny Geis singled twice.
Mount Pleasant falls to 0-1 in the section and 2-1 overall.
High school softball
Beth-Center 10, Bentworth 8 — The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 7-1 deficit to defeat host Bentworth in an eight-inning Section 3-AA game.
Beth-Center was down 8-3 in the top of the seventh when Dori Ann Hoover keyed a five-run rally with a two-run single to knot the game at 8-8.
Chloe Bryne hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the eighth to put the Lady Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) ahead to stay and they tacked on one more insurance run.
Gianna Petersen struck out 11 and held the Lady Bearcats scoreless over the final two innings to earn the win.
Hoover had two hits, including a double, three RBIs for B-C which also got a double from Alexis Snyder.
Jocelyn Babirad, Laura Vittone, Kylie Glaze and Kayla Odell each doubled and Sydney Dinardo tripled for Bentworth (1-1, 1-2). Jaclyn Tatar was the losing pitcher.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 3 — Alivia Grimm smack three hits, including a double, to help the Lady Warriors beat visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Brooke Marklin and winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy also doubled for Elizabeth Forward (1-1, 4-1). Telegdy took a shutout into the seventh before faltering but finished up with a seven hitter. She struck out six and walked one.
Losing pitcher Talia Ross surrendered two earned runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts in four innings. Olivia Kolowicz gave up three runs on two hits with five walks and no strikeouts in two innings for the Lady Leopards (1-1, 2-2).
Maren Metikosh was 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Belle Vernon. Ashley Joll had an RBI single and Abby Fabin contributed a pair of hits.
West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Lexi Six knocked in four runs with a two-run homer and a double as West Greene pounded host Jefferson-Morgan in a three-inning Section 2-A game.
Katie Lampe drove in three runs with two hits and Kiley Meek also had three RBIs for the Lady Pioneers (1-0, 1-3). London Whipkey added three hits, including two doubles, Olivia Kiger singled twice, BreAnn Jackson had one hit and two RBIs and Payton Gilbert and Taylor Karvan each knocked in a run for West Greene.
Meek earned the win with four strikeouts and three walks.
Jazmine Demaske had two of the Lady Rockets’ three hits with a stolen base and a run. Brooklynne Snyder took the loss for J-M (0-1, 0-1).
Southmoreland 10, McGuffey 0 — Kaylee Dopplemauer went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as the Lady Scotties blanked visiting McGuffey in a five-inning Section 3-AAA game.
Tyson Martin also had three hits with two RBIs and Elle Pawlikowsky homered and knocked in three runs for Southmoreland (1-0, 3-0) which also got two doubles and two RBIs from Riley Puckey and a double, single and an RBI from Brynn Charnesky.
Gwen Basinger added a single and two RBIs and Bea Pawlikowsky chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Maddie Brown threw a one-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts.
Cadence Jack doubled for the Lady Highlanders (0-1, 0-1). McKenna Cruthers took the loss.
Waynesburg Central 6, Brownsville 0 — Kendall Lemley fired a three-hit shutout and smacked a double and a single as the Lady Raiders topped host Brownsville in a Section 3-AAA game.
Lemley struck out six and walked none.
Waynesburg also got a triple and a single from Kylee Goodman and a double from Lily Rush.
Kendra Franks took the loss for the Lady Falcons (0-1, 0-1).
Mapletown 19, Avella 3 — Taylor Dusenberry drilled a pair of doubles and knocked in four runs as the Lady Maples hammered visiting Avella in a four-inning Section 2-A game.
Mapletown (1-0, 2-0) took advantage of 19 walks by Lady Eagles pitchers.
Winning pitcher Devan Clark started with Macee Cree finishing up in the circle.
Katie Dryer tripled for Avella (0-1, 0-2) and Reilly Ullom doubled.
South Allegheny 14, Mount Pleasant 11 — Madison Pikula’s grand slam highlighted a 10-run sixth inning that propelled the Lady Gladiators past Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAA clash.
Payton Linhart contributed a two-run double in South Allegheny’s big inning. Winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky had four hits and two RBIs for the Lady Gladiators (1-0, 3-1).
Addison Reese and Sophia Smithnosky both hit home runs for the Lady Vikings (0-1, 1-4) who also got two doubles off the bat of Madyson Hart.
Penn-Trafford 9, Albert Gallatin 2 — Rylea Hlatky tripled and singled for Albert Gallatin but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Colonials (0-1, 0-1) fell to visiting Penn-Trafford in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Kylee Picone had two hits for the Lady Warriors (1-0, 5-0). Mia Smith was the winning pitcher.
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 0 — Audrey Rhome singled twice but the Lady Greyhounds fell in a Section 2-A loss to the visiting Lady Lions.
Makenzee Kenney had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for GCC (1-0, 4-2) and Bailey Kuhns tripled.
