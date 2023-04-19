Tate Musko knocked in three runs with a triple and a single and was the winning pitcher as Uniontown blanked host Ringgold, 5-0, in Section 2-AAAA baseball action on Tuesday.
Musko allowed just one hit and three walks with nine strikeouts in six innings. Austin Grego finished up with one inning of relief, striking out two.
The game was scoreless until Musko’s RBI single in the top of the sixth. Uniontown rang up four insurance runs in the seventh on a two-run triple by Musko and a two-run double by Mason Kuhn.
Cameron Jackson singled, stole a base and scored two runs for Uniontown (4-1, 5-3) which remained tied with first-place Latrobe (5-1) in the loss column.
Gianna Cantini had the only hit for the Rams (2-3, 4-6). Losing pitcher Lorenzo Glasser pitched into the seventh inning and surrendered two earned runs with one walk and six strikeouts.
Laurel Highlands 13, Belle Vernon 3 -- Frank Kula had three hits, including a home run and a double, and knocked in four runs as the Mustangs beat the host Leopards in a six-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Kula’s two-run homer highlighted a five-run first inning that also included an RBI double by Caleb Yanosky and a two-run single by Shane Layton. Laurel Highlands tacked on three more runs in the fourth and five in the sixth.
Braeden O’Brien contributed three his and two RBIs and Sevi Vecchiolla had three hits for the Mustangs (3-2, 3-6) who also got a double from Tyler Sankovich.
Winning pitcher Devan Krivosky gave up three unearned runs in five innings with six strikeouts.
Jake Wessel had two hits for Belle Vernon (2-3, 5-5) which also got an RBI double from Austin Hoffman and a run-scoring single from Seth Tomalski. Colton Lee took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 0 -- John Woodward and Brody Ross combined on a four-hit shutout as the visiting Rockets blanked the Pioneers in a Section 1-A game.
Deakyn Dehoet had three hits, three runs and two stolen bases for Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 3-7) which also got two hits and two RBIs from Dayten Marion, two RBIs and two runs from Ross and a double, single, RBI and run from Grant Hathaway.
Woodward struck out 10 and walked three in six innings to earn the win. Ross tossed a scoreless seventh to wrap up the win.
Morgan Kiger took the loss for West Greene (2-3, 6-5) which got two hits from Lane Allison.
South Fayette 7, Connellsville 0 -- Michael DiMartini homered, doubled and threw a two-hit shutout in the Lions’ Section 2-AAAAA win over the host Falcons to sweep their two-game series.
Tyler Skeen doubled for South Fayette (3-3, 10-3). DiMartini walked just one and struck out three.
Kace Shearer and losing pitcher Beau Bigam had the only hits for Connellsville (2-4, 4-7).
Yough 7, Southmoreland 1 -- Jack Sampson had three hits, including a double, and Gavin Roebuck drove in three runs as the host Cougars defeated the Scotties in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher James Shoman allowed seven hits and struck out eight in going the distance for Yough (5-0, 8-3) which also got a double from Zander Aird.
Kadin Keefer singled twice for Southmoreland (1-6, 1-9).
Charleroi 7, Washington 0 -- Ben Shields doubled, knocked in two runs and was the winning pitcher in the host Cougars’ Section 1-AA win over the Prexies.
Shields allowed two hits in seven innings with one walk and seven strikeouts before being relieved by Brock Henderson who finished up in the seventh for Charleroi (5-2, 7-3). Joe Campbell doubled for the Cougars.
Joe Wilson hit a double for Washington (1-4, 2-6). David Lutes took the loss.
Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 2 -- Anthony Romano’s RBI single highlighted a three-run sixth inning as the Bucs rallied for a Section 1-AA victory at Bentworth.
Winning pitcher Ryan Opfer pitched a four-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts for C-H (5-1, 9-2) which also got a double from Keegan Kosek.
Landon Urcho was the losing pitcher for the Bearcats (3-5, 6-6) who held a 2-1 lead after five innings.
Burgettstown 17, Beth-Center 1 -- Brodie Kuzior had two doubles and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Blue Devils routed the host Bulldogs in a four-inning Section 1-AA game.
Wyatt Stevenson and Eric Kovach both tripled for Burgettstown (5-1, 6-1) which also got three RBIs from Tristan Roach.
Ethan Varesko took the loss for Beth-Center (2-6, 3-9).
Elizabeth Forward 7, Thomas Jefferson 2 -- Charlie Nigut doubled and was the winning pitcher as the Warriors (4-2, 5-5) beat the visiting Jaguars (2-4, 6-6) in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Latrobe 13, Albert Gallatin 3 -- Logan Bradish knocked in two runs and was the winning pitcher as the Wildcats rolled past the host Colonials in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Erick Batista and Tyler Fazekas each also had two RBIs for Latrobe (5-1, 7-4).
Nate Pegg had two RBIs for Albert Gallatin (0-6, 0-9).
Mount Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7 -- Cole Chatfield drove in three runs with a triple and a double to help the visiting Vikings top the Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Connor Drzal had 14 strikeouts for Mount Pleasant (3-3, 4-4).
Derrick Tarpley and Rylan Johnson each hit a run-scoring double for Brownsville (1-7, 2-8).
High school softball
Albert Gallatin 5, Connellsville 2 -- Avery Walls pitched a four-hitter and Ashley Metts homered as the Lady Colonials defeated the visiting Lady Falcons in a non-section game.
Maelee Detrick doubled and singled for Albert Gallatin (4-4). Metts hit a two-run home run in the first inning off losing pitcher Iris Burd to put the Lady Colonials ahead to stay.
Walls struck out three, walked four and was helped out by AG’s defense which played an error-free game.
Connellsville (1-7) averted a shutout in the seventh inning when Ava McClean hit a two-run homer.
Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 3 -- Heather Bolen knocked in four runs with a pair of home runs and a double as the Lady Lions cruised past the visiting Fillies in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Alle Scarpa also homered for Greensburg Salem (3-3, 6-5).
Niaha Dillard hit an RBI double for Laurel Highlands (2-4, 2-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.