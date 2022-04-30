Christian Thomas and Austin Grego both had three hits, including a double, and an RBI as Uniontown trounced visiting Mount Pleasant, 11-1, in non-section baseball action on Friday.
The Red Raiders pounded out 15 hits in improving to 6-4.
Winning pitcher Tate Musko, Eric Odum and Wyatt Nehls each had two hits and an RBI for Uniontown which also got a single and an RBI from Tanner Uphold.
Alan Alakson hit a double for the Vikings (7-5). Jeremy Kitz was the losing pitcher.
Laurel Highlands 10, Latrobe 6 -- Laurel Highlands got back on the winning track with a non-section victory over visiting Latrobe.
The Class AAAA Mustangs, who had won seven in a row before falling to Greensburg Salem on Wednesday, improved to 8-3 overall by taking down the Section 1-AAAAA-leading Wildcats (10-4).
Alex McClain sparked Laurel Highlands with a double and three RBIs and Carson D’Amico and Tristan McCoy added two hits apiece.
Erik Batista had three hits for Latrobe which also got a pair of RBIs from Dante Basciano.
Frazier 20, Springdale 6 -- Dom Dorcon was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Trent Hayes had two hits and five RBIs in the Commodores non-section victory over host Springdale.
Logan Brown tripled, knocked in four runs and earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
Dan Olbrys had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs and Dylan Lynch and Brock Alekson both also had three hits with two RBIs for Frazier (3-9) which also got a triple and a single from Noah Ritchie and two hits from Jay Thompson. Dailan McManus chipped in with three runs.
John Hughes had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs and Emmitt Jaronski also had three hits for the Dynamos (3-7). Josh Kaminski doubled and Chris Savko had two hits and two RBIs. Colin Oday was the losing pitcher.
Carmichaels 7, Charleroi 3 -- Jacob Fordyce had three hits, including a double, and Trenton Carter added a double and two RBIs to help lift the Mikes over the Cougars in a non-section game.
Liam Lohr was the winning pitcher for Carmichaels (7-1).
Jack Beveridge took the loss for Charleroi (5-5).
Bentworth 10, Monessen 0 -- Lucas Burt hit a home run and knocked in a pair of runs and Jacob Burt twirled a one-hitter as the Bearcats shut out the Greyhounds (2-9) in a non-section game.
Ayden Bochter and Noah Martin both doubled and drove in two runs for Bentworth (6-4) which also got two RBIs from Colton Brightwell, a triple from Zane Woodhouse and a double from Landon Urcho.
Burt struck out six in his first start of the season.
Avella 12, Mapletown 2 -- KJ Rush drove in three runs with a triple and a double and Camden Georgetti pitched a three-hitter as the Eagles defeated the visiting Maples in a six-inning non-section game.
Georgetti walked none and struck out three. Westley Burchianti was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Brian Humensky had two hits for playoff-bound Avella (4-7) which has won four of its last five.
AJ Vanata homered for Mapletown (3-10). Landan Stevenson took the loss.
Belle Vernon 9, Thomas Jefferson 2 -- Jake Wessel had three hits, including a home run, and Parker Lind threw a three-hitter as the Leopards beat host Thomas Jefferson in a non-section game.
Aidan Ochs doubled and singled for Belle Vernon (4-8) and Ryan Hamer added a pair of singles.
Alec Warden had two hits for the Jaguars (10-4). Tyler Lesko was the losing pitcher.
California 4, Beth-Center 1 – The Trojans (5-3,5-5) topped host Beth-Center (4-4, 4-6) to pull ahead of the Bulldogs into a second-place tie with Bentworth in the Section 1-AA standings.
High school softball
Laurel Highlands 4, West Mifflin 3 -- Maddie Livingstone knocked in two runs and Briana Hunt pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Fillies upset the visiting Lady Titans in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Laurel Highlands (3-6, 3-7) scored all four of its runs in the first inning and hung on for the win.
Emily Buchleitner had both hits for West Mifflin (6-5, 10-7).
Charleroi 20, Beth-Center 3 -- Emma Stefanick smacked four hits, including a double, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Cougars romped over host Beth-Center in a Section 3-AA game.
Charleroi (4-2, 4-5) led 5-2 after three innings before exploding for 15 runs in the top of the fourth.
Ella Sypolt homered, singled twice and knocked in three runs and McKenna DeUnger and Tylie Perok both singled three times and drove in three runs for the Lady Cougars who also got three hits and two RBIs from Riley Jones and Madalynn Lancy. Rece Eddy and Leena Henderson chipped in with two hits apiece.
Dori Ann Hoover doubled and singled for the Lady Bulldogs’ (2-7, 2-7) only hits. Gianna Peterson was the losing pitcher.
Southmoreland 12, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Kaylee Doppelheuer and Riley Puckey both doubled twice as the Lady Scotties pummeled the host Lady Raiders in a five-inning Section 3-AAA game in a showdown for second place.
Brynn Charnesky doubled and had three RBIs as Southmoreland (6-2, 8-2) moved one game in front of Waynesburg (5-3, 7-4) which was coming off an upset win over first-place South Allegheny.
The Lady Scotties also got doubles from Makayla Etling, Amarah McCutcheon and Tyson Martin. Madison Brown was the winning pitcher.
Paige Jones doubled for the Lady Raiders. Kendall Lemley took the loss.
Mount Pleasant 9, Brownsville 3 -- Krista Brunson pounded a pair of doubles as the Lady Vikings defeated the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 3-AAA game.
Mount Pleasant (4-4, 6-7) also got triples from Katie Hutter, Kaylee Hutchinson and Addison Reese.
Kami Franks doubled for Brownsville (0-8, 0-11).
Belle Vernon 5, Ringgold 3 -- The Lady Leopards scored three runs in the first inning and hung on for a Section 2-AAAA win over visiting Ringgold.
Lexi Daniels doubled and Abby Fabin tripled in Belle Vernon’s big first inning. Tara Callaway tripled and singled and Fabin had two hits for the Lady Leopards (5-3, 7-4) who also got a triple from Ashley Joll, a double from Mia Zubovic and two RBIs from Gracie Sokol.
Peyton LaFlash and Emma Nolff each had two hits for the Lady Rams (1-9, 2-12) who also got two RBIs from Karlie Russell.
California 9, Washington 7; California 14, Washington 4 -- McKenna Hewitt had three hits and two RBIs in the first game and Amaya Owens had two hits, four RBIs and was the winning pitcher in the second game as the Lady Trojans swept a Section 3-AA doubleheader from the Lady Prexies (0-6, 0-8).
Kendall Griffin and Harley Harkins each also had three hits in the first game and Kera Urick was the winning pitcher.
Kendelle Weston and Griffin both had two hits in the second game for California (4-4, 5-5) which also got two RBIs from Jordyn Cruse.
Mapletown 10, Monessen 0; Mapletown 14, Monessen 3 -- Taylor Dusenberry homered in the first game and Mekenzie Reda had a pair of triples and three RBIs in the second game as the Lady Maples swept Monessen in a Section 2-A doubleheader.
Macee Cree was the winning pitcher and Krista Wilson doubled in the opener for Mapletown (5-3, 8-4).
Devan Clark, Wilson and Cree each doubled in the second game. Clark earned the win.
Sidney Campbell was the losing pitcher in both games for the Lady Greyhounds (1-7, 1-9).
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Avella 4; Jefferson-Morgan 15, Avella 1 -- Kayla Larkin was the winning pitcher in both games as the Lady Rockets swept a Section 2-A doubleheader against Avella.
Payton Farabee hit a double in the first game for J-M (3-4, 3-4). Reilly Ullom took the loss for the Lady Eagles (1-7, 1-8).
Larkin and Ava Frank both doubled in the second game. Laurel Bongiorni was the losing pitcher.
Albert Gallatin 12, Gateway 1 -- Avery Walls knocked in four runs with a home run and a double as the Lady Colonials trounced the host Lady Gators in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Alexis Metts doubled twice for Albert Gallatin (2-7, 3-7) which also got doubles from Morgan Hershberger and Jalie Jeffries.
Deanna Morgan doubled for Gateway (0-8, 0-8).
Latrobe 9, Connellsville 4 -- Jenna Tillman had three hits, including a home run, and knocked in two runs as the Lady Wildcats beat the host Lady Falcons in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Connellsville (2-5, 4-7) got doubles from Kira David and Ava McClearn.
Kayla Williams and Alana Thiel both doubled for Latrobe (6-2, 6-3).
Peters Township 7, Elizabeth Forward 2 -- Sami Bewick had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Lady Indians beat the visiting Lady Warriors in a non-section game.
Amber Wilkes also had two RBIs for Peters Township (5-7). Mia Falbo was the winning pitcher.
Lauren Vay homered for Elizabeth Forward (11-2) which had an eight-game winning streak snapped. Julia Johnson took the loss.
