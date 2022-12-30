Uniontown ran its winning streak to eight games with an 88-43 boys basketball victory over host Southern Garrett (Md.) in the Snowball Tournament on Thursday.
The Red Raiders again got off to a scorching start with 28 points in the first quarter and 29 in the second to open up a commanding 57-24 halftime lead.
Notorious Grooms and Calvin Winfrey III paced Uniontown with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Bakari Wallace followed with 13 points, Tanner Uphold added nine and K'Adrian McLee and Tanner Uphold chipped in with eight apiece as 10 different players scored for the Red Raiders (9-1).
Jared Haskell scored a game-high 20 points for the Rams.
Trinity 75, Albert Gallatin 66 -- Tim Hodges scored a game-high 29 points as the Hillers defeated Albert Gallatin in the Hiller's Christmas Tournament consolation game.
Trinity (5-4) led 22-21 after the first quarter, 36-32 at halftime and 56-54 after three quarters before pulling away with a 19-12 edge in the fourth.
Dante DeRubbo had15 points for Trinity which also got 13 points from Drew Collins.
Aiden Black paced the Colonials (3-5) with 21 points, and was followed by Blake White (20) and Kameron Pratt (17). White and Pratt combined for nine three-pointers.
Belle Vernon 87, Southmoreland 68 -- Zion Moore poured in a game-high 31 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Quinton Martin totaled 23 points, six boards and six assists as the Leopards cruised past the Scotties at the cfsbank Holiday Classic at Charleroi.
Belle Vernon led 27-12 after the first quarter and 55-30 at halftime.
Alonzo Wade (11) and Trevor Kovatch (10) also hit double figures in scoring for the Leopards (4-4). Wade also had seven steals. Braden Laux contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
Ty Keffer topped Southmoreland (7-2) in scoring with 23 points and Wyatt Richter had 13 points.
Ringgold 58, Charleroi 52 -- The Rams charged back from a 32-16 halftime deficit to upend host Charleroi at the cfsbank Holiday Classic.
Daryl Tolliver tossed in a game-high 22 points for Ringgold which also got 17 points from Lorenzo Glasser.
Ringgold (2-8) outscored the Cougars 27-7 in the third quarter to surge ahead 43-39 and hung on from there.
Jake Chambers led Charleroi (4-6) with 14 points and Joel Chambers added 10.
East Allegheny 78, California 58 -- Brennan Ruthledge had 21 points and Easton Anderson followed with 19 to help lift Wild Cats over the Trojans in the cfsbank Holiday Classic at Charleroi.
Caden Powell scored 21 points for California (4-5) which also got 14 points from Vinny Manzella and 12 from Aidan Lowden.
Damar Young added 11 points for East Allegheny (2-4).
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Yough 54 -- Jude Haigh scored 25 points as the Marauders rallied in the second half to nip the Cougars in the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic at Greensburg Salem.
Yough led 17-15 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime. Bishop Guilfoyle tied it by outscoring the Cougars 15-8 in the third quarter and rode a 15-13 edge in the fourth to the win.
Patrick Haigh added 15 points for the Marauders (2-0).
Terek Crosby scored a game-high 26 points for Yough (4-6) which also got 10 points from Zander Aird.
Jeannette 61, Mount Pleasant 23 -- Giovanni Merola tallied 17 points as the Jayhawks rode a strong defensive effort to a win over the Vikings in the Paul Sapotichne Holiday Classic at Greensburg Salem.
Jalen Bass and Isaiah Mallich added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Jeannette (6-3).
Connor Pavlocak led Mount Pleasant (1-8) with seven points.
