Uniontown needed a strong fourth quarter to secure a win at Southmoreland on Tuesday but the Red Raiders took care of business early in Saturday's rematch.
Uniontown erupted for 51 points in the first half on its way to a 71-34 Section 3-AAAA boys basketball win at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders (4-2, 4-5) rolled to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and out-scored the Scotties (0-6, 1-8) 30-9 in the second to take a commanding 51-16 halftime lead and cruised from there.
Damarr Lewis led a foursome of Uniontown players in double digits with a game-high 15 points. Bakari Wallace tallied 13 points, Josh Curry Jones followed with 11 and Christian Perkins added 10 while also dominating on the boards.
"Very pleased with the game today," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "That's four section games we've won in a row. Bakari only played a quarter against Laurel Highlands (Wednesday) but he was back today and had a really good game."
The Red Raiders, who have won four of five following a 0-4 start, sit in third place in the section.
"Our losses are to some of the best teams in the WPIAL," Kezmarsky pointed out.
In its first meeting with the Scotties, Uniontown held a 46-39 lead after three quarters before pulling away for a 66-44 win.
"Tuesday, we struggled, but today we were up 35 at halftime," Kezmarsky said. "We did a lot better job defensively. We pressed a lot. We were running and jumping a little bit. That's the most we've done that in awhile but with our depth and our rotation we've been playing more of a half court defense."
Tanner Uphold contributed seven points for Uniontown, Evan Townsend hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points and Brian Sykes also had six points.
Isaac Trout and Ronnie Collins led Southmoreland with six points apiece.
Kezmarsky noted Perkins' break-out game.
"Christian is starting to come into his own," Kezmarsky said. "He always does a good job rebounding and defensively but today he did really well scoring with the basketball."
Kezmarsky can sense a rise in confidence among his players.
"We made a lot of shots today and the kids are starting to feel good about themselves," he said.
The Red Raiders host first-place Belle Vernon on Tuesday.
Laurel Highlands 56, Ringgold 43 -- Laurel Highlands fended off host Ringgold in a Section1-AAAAA game.
Rodney Gallagher led the Mustangs with a game-high 19 points and Brandon Davis tossed in 12 points.
Laurel Highlands built a 20-14 lead after one quarter and was ahead 31-26 at halftime.
The first-place Mustangs (4-0, 5-3) used a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter to go up 44-32 and held on from there.
The Rams (0-2, 0-4) were paced by Demetrius Butler with 13 points and Nicholas Peccon with 12.
Jefferson-Morgan 51, McGuffey 49 -- Jefferson-Morgan out-scored host McGuffey 9-7 in overtime to pull out the non-section win.
The Rockets (4-6) led 15-11 after the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 32-30 after three. The Highlanders (3-3) used a 12-10 edge in the fourth to force the extra frame.
Tahjere Jacobs led J-M with 21 points and Colt Fowler added 19.
Ethan Janovich paced McGuffey with 21 points and Nate Witkowsky had 11.
Burgettstown 70, Waynesburg Central 53 -- Burgettstown rallied from a 22-16 first-quarter deficit to overtake host Waynesburg Central in a non-section battle.
The Lions (5-6) roared back with a 24-10 edge in the second quarter to take a 40-32 halftime advantage and pushed the lead up to 56-44 after three.
Burgettstown put four players in double figures led by Jackson LaRocka with 31. Nathan Klodowski had 14, Caleb Russell added 11 and Nate Kotouch chipped in with 10.
Chase Henkins was the top scorer for the Raiders (2-8) wit 17 points and Sam Harmon tossed in 11 points.
Girls basketball
Ringgold 41, Laurel Highlands 29 -- Ringgold rode a big third quarter to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Rams (1-2, 1-3) led 8-3 after the first quarter but the Fillies (1-6, 2-9) pulled to within 16-15 by halftime.
Ringgold out-scored LH 17-7 in the third for a 33-22 lead and remained in control the rest of the way.
Kirra Gerard racked up a game-high 17 points for the Lady Rams.
Alessandra Peccon led the Fillies with nine points.
Seton LaSalle 41, Beth-Center 30 -- Seton LaSalle gradually pulled away for a Section 2-AA victory over host Beth-Center.
The Lady Rebels (2-0, 2-1) led 7-2, 19-9 and 31-19 at the breaks.
Ava Dursi scored 19 points to pace Seton LaSalle.
Anna Sloan topped the Lady Bulldogs (0-4, 3-5) with 14 points and Julie Ogrodowski contributed 12 points.
Mapletown 34, Bentworth 18 -- Taylor Dusenberry scored a game-high 17 points to help lead the Lady Maples past host Bentworth in a non-section game.
Mapletown (2-0) led 2-1 after a defensive first quarter and 13-3 at halftime. Both teams scored nine points in the third, leaving the Lady Maples ahead 22-12 and they pulled away from there.
Makenzie Aloe led the Lady Bearcats (1-9) with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.