AG U Harry Kaufman Keith Jeffries FILE

Uniontown assistant coach Harry Kaufman (left) and head coach Keith Jeffries walk off the field after a timeout during a game against Albert Gallatin on Sept. 16. The Red Raiders defeated Carrick, 42-12, on Thursday night to finish the season with a 5-5 record.

Maurice Jackson rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and Tavian Richardson threw three touchdown passes as Uniontown defeated visiting Carrick, 42-12, in non-conference football action Thursday night at Bill Power Stadium.

