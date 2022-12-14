Uniontown put 11 players in the scoring column in rolling to a 103-33 non-section victory at Brownsville in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
It was the first time the Red Raiders (4-1) scored triple digits in a game since defeating Belle Vernon 101-73 at home on Jan. 15, 2008.
Levi Garner led a group of four Uniontown players in double figures with a game-high 19 points. He was followed by Jamire Braxton (13), Taevian Richardson (12) and Notorious Grooms (11). Calvin Winfrey III and K'Adrian McLee chipped in with nine points apiece and Bakari Wallace had eight points.
The Red Raiders, who have scored at least 90 points in three of their five games, exploded to a 29-4 lead in the first quarter and were up 56-19 at halftime and 76-27 after three periods.
Tyler Wible scored nine points for the Falcons (2-1) who were playing their first game in 10 days and were without the services of leading scorer Damarion Brown. Rylan Johnson added eight points for Brownsville.
Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60 -- Lorenzo Gardner's three-point play with five seconds left gave the visiting Greyhounds a come-from-behind win over the previously unbeaten Mikes in a non-section battle.
Carmichaels (5-1) led 16-8 after the first period before Monessen (4-1) outscored them 22-12 in the second to grab a 30-28 halftime lead. The Mikes fired back with a 17-10 scoring edge in the third to go up 45-40 but the Greyhounds fought back with a 21-15 advantage in the fourth to snatch the victory.
Trailing 60-58, Gardner's winning basket and free throw capped a 15-point performance for Monessen which had seven different players score in the fourth quarter. Davontae Clayton also tallied 15 points for the Greyhounds and Daniel Dozier contributed 13 points.
Dom Colarusso led Carmichaels with a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, before fouling out. Liam Lohr and Tyler Richmond each had 11 points for the Mikes who made just one of eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Beth-Center 37 -- Troy Wright scored 24 points in the Rockets' non-section victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-3) took an 11-7 lead in the first quarter and remained in front 20-16 at halftime and 37-27 after three frames.
Hunter Guesman added 10 points for the Rockets.
Brady Tharp tied for game-high scoring honors with 24 points for Beth-Center (1-4).
Mapletown 57, Frazier 51 -- The Maples rode a big third quarter to a non-section victory over the Commodores.
Frazier was up 15-11 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime before Mapletown surged to a 37-33 lead with a 19-5 advantage in the third. The Maples (1-3) held a 20-18 edge in the fourth to pull out their first win of the season.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown with 26 points. Braden McIntire and Roger Gradek chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Keyshaun Thompson tossed in a game-high 28 points for the Commodores (1-4) who also got 14 points from Brennan Stewart.
Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42 -- Shea Champine poured in a game-high 41 points with seven 3-pointers as the Crusaders erupted for 30 points in the first quarter in rolling past a Leopards squad still awaiting the return of its football players who recently won the PIAA Class 3A championship.
Bishop Canevin (3-0), which led 30-13, 51-22 and 66-39 at the breaks, also got 10 points from Marc Leonard.
Zion Moore paced Belle Vernon (1-4) with 21 points and six rebounds. Trevor Kovatch followed with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and also had five assists.
Southmoreland 44, Yough 36 -- The Scotties improved to 4-0 with a non-section win at Yough.
Ty Keffer topped Southmoreland in scoring with 14 points and Noah Felentzer had 12 points in a balanced attack.
The Scotties outscored the Cougars (4-2) 15-4 in the second quarter for a 30-16 halftime lead and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Yough's Terek Crosby and Austin Matthews tied for game-high honors with 14 points apiece.
Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55 -- The Spartans rallied from a seven-point deficit by outscoring the Colonials 19-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up the non-section win.
Carter Betz led all scorers with 25 points for Brentwood (3-2) and Ian Harrington had 16 points.
Blake White scored 13 points for Albert Gallatin (2-3) which also got 12 points from Aiden Black and 10 from Greyson Jarrett.
Norwin 42, Mount Pleasant 28 -- Adam Bilinsky scored 12 points as the host Knights improved to 5-0 with a non-section win over the Vikings.
Brayden Caletri led Mount Pleasant (0-5) with 10 points.
Other boys scores: Elizabeth Forward 62, Ringgold 39; South Side Beaver 74, Bentworth 65.
Girls basketball
Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37 -- Delaney Warnick scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Commodores defeated the host Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
Frazier (2-2) built a 29-12 halftime lead and held off Jefferson-Morgan (0-4) from there. Chloe Harger added 11 points for the Lady Commodores.
Kayla Larkin and Ava Wood each had 10 points for the Lady Rockets.
Albert Gallatin 67, Southmoreland 30 -- The Lady Colonials' one-two punch of Gianna Michaux and Mya Glisan proved to be too much for the Lady Scotties in a non-section clash.
Michaux and Glisan tossed in 22 points apiece as AG improved to 2-2. Courtlyn Turner added 12 points for the Lady Colonials.
Maddie Moore paced Southmoreland (1-3) with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.