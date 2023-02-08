Quinton Moore scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds Tuesday night to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 72-42 Section 3-AAAA victory at Albert Gallatin.
Belle Vernon improves to 5-4 in the section and 10-10 overall, and closes the season Friday against Elizabeth Forward.
The Leopards scored 50 points in the middle two quarters to pull away after leading 18-7 after the first quarter.
Zion Moore also scored 23 points for Belle Vernon. Trevor Kovatch added 12.
Blake White scored 10 points for the Colonials (0-9, 3-15).
Laurel Highlands 57, Southmoreland 35 -- The Mustangs pulled away with 24 points in the second quarter for a Section 3-AAAA home victory over the Scotties to keep their section title hopes alive.
Mason Bolish and Rodney Gallagher shared scoring honors for Laurel Highlands (8-1, 18-2) with 14 points apiece. Keondre DeShields finished with 11 points and Patrick Cavanagh added 10.
Noah Felentzer scored 17 points for the Scotties (2-7, 12-9).
Ringgold 57, Connellsville 54 -- The Falcons held a 44-40 lead after three quarters in their bid for the first win of the season, but the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 1-AAAAA road victory.
The Rams' Lorenzo Glasser scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.
Connellsville (0-9, 0-21) led 23-16 after the first quarter and 32-31 at halftime.
Aiden Angotti led Ringgold (2-7, 4-17) with 17 points. Daryl Tolliver finished with 13 points and Jake Pehowic added 11.
Anthony Piasecki paced Connellsville with a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers and 4-of-6 from the foul line.
Mount Pleasant 71, Waynesburg Central 14 -- The Vikings led 33-1 at halftime and then rolled to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Yukon Daniels paced Mount Pleasant (4-7, 5-15) with a game-high 19 points. Braydon Caletri added 18.
Alex VanSickle scored 10 points for the Raiders (1-9, 3-16).
Yough 50, McGuffey 42 -- Terek Crosby poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the first-place Cougars to a Section 4-AAA road victory.
McGuffey rallied for a 24-22 halftime lead, but Yough (9-2, 14-7) regained the lead after three quarters, 35-31.
Philip McCuen and Ayden Cunningham both scored nine points for the Highlanders (5-6, 11-10) who still clinched a playoff berth thanks to Charleroi's loss at Brownsville.
Burgettstown 68, Frazier 43 -- The Blue Devils built a 24-point halftime lead to cruise to Section 4-AA home victory.
Keyshaun Thompson paced the Commodores (1-10, 2-19) with 15 points. Brennen Stewart finished with 10 points.
Andrew Bredel scored a game-high 19 points for Burgettstown (8-3, 12-8). Caleb Russell (18), Zack Schrockman (15), and James Leuice (10) also finished in double figures.
Fort Cherry 77, Carmichaels 36 -- The first-place Rangers blew the Section 4-AA game open with 35 points in the third quarter for a road victory at Carmichaels.
Aydan Adamson scored 10 points for the playoff-bound Mikes (5-6, 12-9).
Owen Norman led the way for Fort Cherry (11-0, 19-2) with a game-high 29 points. Shane Cornali scored 12 points and Matt Sieg added 10.
Bentworth 80, Beth-Center 61 -- Landon Urcho finished with a double-double to lead the Bearcats over the host Bulldogs in their Section 4-AA finale to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Bentworth's postseason fate is now in the hands of Carmichaels. A Mikes home loss to second-place Chartiers-Houston on Thursday would drop them into a fourth-place tie with the Bearcats (5-7, 11-10) and both would qualify for the playoffs. A Mikes win over the Bucs would eliminate Bentworth.
The Bearcats scored 20 points in each quarter against B-C.
Urcho scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cristian May also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Chris Harper added 10 points.
Brody Tharp led the Bulldogs (0-11, 1-20) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Dom Revi and Jonah Sussman both finished with 13 points, and Jason Zellie added 11.
Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40 -- The third-place Rockets led 24-10 at halftime and then held on for a Section 2-A home victory over West Greene, eliminating the Pioneers from playoff contention.
Troy Wright paced Jefferson-Morgan (6-3, 12-9) with 16 points. Jordan Jacobs scored 10.
Lane Allison led the Pioneers (1-7, 3-16) with a game-high 19 points. West Greene had reached the postseason a school-record seven straight seasons.
Monessen 61, Mapletown 44 -- The Greyhounds returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Monessen (8-1, 18-2) led 15-12, 35-27 and 49-31 at the quarter breaks.
Lorenzo Gardner led the way for the Greyhounds with a game-high 24 points. Dante DeFelice scored 15 and Rodney Johnson added 10.
Braden McIntire scored 14 points for the Maples (3-6, 8-11). Cohen Stout finished with 12 points and Landan Stevenson added 10.
Geibel Catholic 78, California 60 -- Jaydis Kennedy and Tre White combined for 49 points to lead the Gators to a Section 2-A road victory.
Geibel improves to 7-1 in the section and 13-6 overall.
Kennedy scored a game-high 27 points and White finished with 22. Jeff Johnson (11) and Kaiden Grady (10) also finished in double digits.
Jacob Ziolecki led the Trojans (1-8, 6-14) with 17 points. Noah Neil scored 11.
Girls basketball
Monessen 59, Mapletown 26 -- Sidney Campbell scored 18 points and the Lady Greyhounds clinched at least a share of the Section 2-A title with a win at Mapletown.
Monessen (8-1, 14-4) held the Lady Maples to single digits in all four quarters in securing its first section championship in 11 years.
Madison Johnson tallied 11 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Krista Wilson played a strong all-around game in defeat with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Maples (2-7, 6-13).
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21 -- The Lady Pioneers scored 22 points in the first quarter in rolling past the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game to keep their hopes alive of claiming a seventh consecutive section title.
West Greene (7-2, 11-9) remains one game behind Monessen and would need a win over Mapletown on Friday along with a loss by the Lady Greyhounds to visiting Avella on Thursday to force a tie for first place.
Kasie Meek finished with 13 points and Taylor Karvan added 11 for the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Rockets slide to 0-9 in the section and 0-21 overall.
Carmichaels 55, Frazier 50 -- Sophia Zalar nearly outscored the Lady Commodores by herself for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Zalar pumped in a game-high 36 points for the Lady Mikes (5-6, 7-14). Megan Voithofer finished with 14 points.
Madelyn Salisbury led Frazier (5-6, 7-14) with 12 points. Allie Yauch and Delaney Warnick both scored nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.