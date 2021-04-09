Shayla Reynolds went 3 for 3 with an RBI and was the winning pitcher as Albert Gallatin defeated visiting Laurel Highlands, 7-3, in non-section softball action Thursday.
Reynolds allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in five innings.
Gianna Krofchek had two hits and two RBIs and Lily Wilson doubled for coach Larry Flowers’ Lady Colonials (2-0). Olivia Goodwin singled and drove in two runs.
The Fillies held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the third when Albert Gallatin surged in front with a six-run rally.
Kaelyn Dewar and Peyton Vitikacs each had a hit and an RBI for Laurel Highlands. Briana Hunt was the losing pitcher.
Brownsville 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — Kendra Franks drove in two runs with a pair of hits and was the winning pitcher in Brownsville’s non-section win over host Jefferson-Morgan.
Samantha Tressler singled and had two RBIs for the Lady Falcons (2-2). Aubri Hogsett doubled and singled and Brooke Evanchak also doubled for Brownsville.
Franks limited the Lady Rockets (2-2) to four hits. Payton Farabee had two of those hits, including a double, and had three RBIs. Kayla Larkin was the losing pitcher.
Yough 5, Penn-Trafford 2 — Kaylynn Odelli’s three-run homer propelled the Lady Cougars to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Warriors.
Penn-Trafford scored once in the first, Yough got a two-run single from Alli Augustine in the second and the visitors tied it with a run in the third.
Odelli snapped the tie with her home run in the fifth to put the Lady Cougars in front, 5-2.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustine coughed up just one earned run on four hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
Allison Prady had two hits for the Lady Warriors (1-3). Losing pitcher Mia Smith allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Charleroi 7, McGuffey 4 — Jocelyn Polonoli knocked in three runs with a home run and two doubles to key Charleroi’s non-section victory at McGuffey.
Ella Sypolt tripled and singled and Riley Jones had three hits, including a double, for the Lady Cougars (2-3), who also got a run-scoring hit from McKenna DeUnger. Winning pitcher Sofia Celashi allowed four hits and struck out 11.
Clara Barr led the Lady Highlanders (1-1) with a double and a single. Losing pitcher Shelby Dobrzynski struck out 12.
Baseball
Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 4 — Ben Zimmerman delivered a two-run single and winning pitcher Brock Potoka sruck out 10 as the Scotties (3-1) topped the Centurions in a non-section game.
Dylan Sebak doubled and had two RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1).
