Andrew Mackey's two-run single ignited a five-run seventh inning as visiting Ringgold rallied past Laurel Highlands for a key 5-3 Section 2-AAAA baseball victory Monday.
The loss knocks third-place Laurel Highlands (4-3, 4-7) two games in back of first-place Latrobe and leaves it just a game in front of fourth-place Ringgold (3-4, 5-8) and Belle Vernon. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.
The Rams trailed 3-0 after six innings before loading the bases in the seventh with Mackey's clutch hit and Remington Lessman's sacrifice fly tying it. Spencer Behrendt's RBI groundout put Ringgold in front and Lorenzo Glasser's run-scoring single capped the rally.
Glasser pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to earn the win. Gianni Cantini got the final two outs with strikeouts to earn the save.
Devan Krivosky took the loss for the Mustangs, who scored twice in the first inning and once in the second. Frank Kula doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for LH which also got three hits and an RBI from C.J. Gesk.
Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 1 – Colton Lee tossed a one-hitter and Austin Hoffman knocked in three runs with a double and a single as the Leopards beat the visiting Colonials in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Jake Gedekoh homered and Adam LaCarte had three RBIs for Belle Vernon (3-4, 6-6) which also got two hits apiece from Lucas Judy and Jake Wessel.
Brenden Duranko was the losing pitcher for Albert Gallatin (0-7, 0-11).
Latrobe 5, Uniontown 2 -- Winning pitcher Logan Bradish pitched into the sixth inning and had eight strikeouts to help lead the Wildcats past the host Red Raiders in a battle for first place in Section 2-AAAA.
Jacob Cramer had two hits for Latrobe (6-1, 8-5) which takes over sole possession of the top spot in the standings.
Wyatt Nehls had two hits for Uniontown (5-2, 7-4).
Carmichaels 4, Avella 3 -- Dom Colarusso hit a pair of doubles and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Mikes stopped a three-game losing streak with a key Section 1-A win over the visiting Eagles.
Avella led 3-2 after six innings but Patrick Holaren singled and Colarusso doubled in the seventh and both scored on a wild pitch followed by an error to give the Mikes (5-2, 9-3) the walk-off victory.
Liam Lohr earned the win in relief of Holaren.
Carmichaels held a 2-0 lead when the Eagles (6-3, 9-3) surged in front with three runs in the fifth inning. Brian Humensky hit an RBI double and Colton Burchianti's two-out grounder resulted in a throwing error that allowed two runs to score to make it 3-2.
Gavin Frank took the loss in relief of starter Isaiah Bradick.
California 12, Beth-Center 1 -- Brody Todd and Cam Scrip both had two hits and two RBIs and Addison Panepinto pitched a five-hitter as the Trojans thumped the host Bulldogs in a non-section game.
Dom Martini had a double and two RBIs, Caden Powell and Aidan Lowden both doubled and singled and Caden Monticelli knocked in two runs for California (8-7) which also got a double from Ricky Lawson.
Dom Revi had two hits for Beth-Center (3-10). Jackson Nopwaskey took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 0 -- John Woodward pitched into the seventh inning and drove in two runs to help the Rockets blank the visiting Maples (1-6, 1-8) in a Section 1-A game.
Woodward gave up three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. Brock Bayles finished up in the seventh to complete the combined shutout for Jefferson-Morgan (3-6, 4-9) which got a double from Dayten Marion and two RBIs from Drew Adams.
Charleroi 9, Frazier 0 – Kaden Woods twirled a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the host Cougars down the Commodores in a Section 1-AA game.
Tyler Oneil and Ethan Hadsell both had two hits and two RBIs for Charleroi (7-2, 9-3) which also got a double and two RBIs from Nico Rongaus.
Aidan Hardy’s single was the lone hit for Frazier (2-5, 6-7). Logan Brown was the losing pitcher.
Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4 -- Evan Holewinski drove in three runs to lead the visiting Black Hawks past the Falcons in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Ryan Petras had three hits for Bethel Park (6-1, 9-4).
Kace Shearer and Beau Bigam had two hits apiece for Connellsville (2-5, 5-8).
Waynesburg 9, Southmoreland 3 -- Lincoln Pack knocked in three runs with three hits, including a double, and was the winning pitcher as the visiting Raiders triumphed over the Scotties in a Section 4-AAA game.
Austin Surber doubled and Alex VanSickle had two hits for Waynesburg (3-4, 5-5).
Joey Bentz took the loss for Southmoreland (1-8, 1-10).
Yough 7, Mount Pleasant 5 -- Gavin Roebuck and Zander Aird each had two RBIs and Jack Sampson tripled as the first-place Cougars (7-0, 10-3) topped the host Vikings (3-4, 4-6) in Section 4-AAA game.
Wining pitcher James Shoman allowed five runs in four innings. Carson Pasinski followed with three scoreless inning to earn the save.
Ryan McKula had a double and two RBIs for Mount Pleasant (3-4, 4-6).
Burgettstown 6, Bentworth 1 -- Brodie Kuzior pitched into the seventh inning and had two hits and two RBIs as the host Blue Devils beat the Bearcats in a Section 1-AA game.
Kozior gave up two hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts in going 6 2/3 innings for Burgettstown (6-1, 7-2) which got doubles from Tristan Roach, Jacob McNabb, Matthew Bredel and Wyatt Stevenson.
Landon Urcho took the loss for Bentworth (3-6, 7-7).
Chartiers Valley 5, Elizabeth Forward 1 -- Wining pitcher Joseph Vanzin struck out 13 as Chartiers Valley (7-0, 10-3) defeated the host Warriors in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Charlie Nigut had two hits for Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 5-7).
Fort Cherry 11, West Greene 1 -- Blake Sweder had three doubles and Adam Wolfe hit a first-inning homer as the Rangers defeated the visiting Pioneers in a Section 1-A game.
Ryan Steele was the winning pitcher for Fort Cherry (3-4, 6-7).
Morgan Kiger doubled for West Greene (3-4, 7-6).
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4 -- The Highlanders scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nip the visiting Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Ross tripled and singled twice for McGuffey (5-2, 9-3) which also got doubles from Cameron Dames and winning pitcher Reno Presto.
Davey Timko knocked in two runs with a triple and a single for Brownsville (1-8, 2-10).
High school softball
Brownsville 4, Seton LaSalle 3 – Mia O’Hern drove in two runs with a home run and a single and winning pitcher Ava Clark struck out 13 as the Lady Falcons held on for a Section 4-AAA victory at Seton LaSalle.
Clark allowed three walks and seven hits and the freshman recently went over the 100 strikeout mark for the season. Kami Franks doubled for Brownsville (2-4, 3-7).
Kiara Cerminara had two hits and Mallory Daly homered for the Lady Rebels (3-4, 3-8). Gina Ferrieri took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Avella 6 -- Kayla Larkin bashed a pair of home runs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Rockets beat the host Lady Eagles in a Section 2-A game.
Payton Farabee doubled and singled twice for Jefferson-Morgan (5-4, 7-5) which also got a double from Addie Larkin.
Ava Frank and Taylor Shirley both doubled for Avella (0-9, 1-11).
West Greene 12, Mapletown 1 – Lexi Six knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles and scored three times as the Lady Pioneers rolled past the visiting Lady Maples in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out nine and walked two in 4 1/3 innings, coming with Lilly Melodia on a one-hitter. Melodia also doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Greene (5-2, 8-5).
Isabella Garnek had the only hit and scored the only run for Mapletown (3-5, 5-8).
Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 1 – Adoria Waldier homered, singled and scored all three of the Lady Cougars’ runs and Sidney Bergman outpitched Cheyenne Piper in host Yough’s Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Abbey Zuraw had a double and an RBI for the Lady Cougars (5-2, 7-2). Bergman threw a five-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Piper, who singled and scored a run, allowed two earned runs on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts for Ligonier Valley (4-3, 6-4) which also got two hits and an RBI from Neve Dowden.
Belle Vernon 14, Greensburg Salem 2 – Katie Sokol knocked in five runs with two doubles and a single and Gracie Sokol homered, singled and had two RBIs in the Lady Leopards’ five-inning Section 2-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Lions.
Maren Metikosh tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Belle Vernon (7-1, 10-3), which also got three hits and two RBIs from Lauren VanDivner and, two hits from Lexi Daniels and two RBIs from Mia Zubovic.
Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz allowed two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Giannah Ruffner and Heather Bolen accounted for the only runs for Greensburg Salem (3-5, 6-7) with solo home runs. Kaidence Thomas was the losing pitcher.
Frazier 17, Leechburg 2 – Delaney Warnick blasted a grand slam and Emi Bednar hit a two-run homer as the first-place Lady Commodores hammered second-place Leechburg in a Section 3-A game.
Maria Felsher had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs and Grace Vaughn had three hits and three RBIs for host Frazier (7-0, 8-1) which also got three hits from Maddy Salisbury, a triple and single from Jayanna Ciferno and two hits apiece from Claire Domonkos and Gracen Hartman.
Winning pitcher Madison Bednar allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
Addie Zanotto homered for the Lady Blue Devils (5-2, 5-6) who got a triple from Karli Mazak and a single and an RBI from losing pitcher Anna Cibik.
Albert Gallatin 13, Laurel Highlands 3 -- Leah Myers had a double, two singles and two RBIs and Hannah Dunham tripled and doubled as the host Lady Colonials cruised past the Fillies in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Winning pitcher Ashley Metts tossed a three-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts for AG (4-5, 7-5). Alexis Metts had three hits and Mya Glisan doubled and singled.
Harlie Dirda took the loss for Laurel Highlands (2-7, 2-8).
Charleroi 17, Beth-Center 0 -- Riley Jones knocked in four runs with a pair of triples and Lyla Brunner tossed a two-hit shutout as the Lady Cougars romped over the host Lady Bulldogs (0-8, 0-13) in a four-inning Section 3-AA game.
Emma Stefanick doubled and McKenna DeUnger singled twice for Charleroi (5-2, 10-2). Brunner walked none and struck out six.
Southmoreland 10, Mount Pleasant 1 -- Gwen Basinger had a double and three RBIs and Kaylee Doppelheuer added a double and two RBIs as the host Lady Scotties (5-1, 7-2) knocked off the Lady Vikings in a Section 3-AAA game.
Gianna Stanek singled twice for Mount Pleasant (4-3, 9-6).
Upper St. Clair 8, Connellsville 1 -- Sydney Fisher knocked in five runs with two triples and a double as the host Lady Panthers (8-4, 4-3) defeated the Lady Falcons in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Maggie Orndorff stroked a triple for Connellsville (2-5, 2-9).
Waynesburg Central 10, Keystone Oaks 2 -- Hannah Woods smashed a pair of home runs and a double in going 4 for 4 with five RBIs as the Lady Raiders cruised past visiting Keystone Oaks in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley gave up one earned run with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Emma Zehner and Kayleigh Varner also hit home runs for Waynesburg (7-0, 10-2) which also doubles from Abby Davis and Dani Stockdale.
Addisyn Schmid hit a double for Keystone Oaks (0-7, 0-9).
Chartiers-Houston 19, California 0 -- Lauren Rush hit for the cycle and had eight RBIs as the Lady Bucs pummeled the host Lady Trojans in a three-inning Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Meadow Ferri had four hits and three RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (6-2, 7-5).
Harley Harkins doubled twice for California (1-6, 2-8).
Fort Cherry 10, Bentworth 8 -- Kaylee Weinbrenner tripled and Mylee Johnson doubled as the Lady Rangers held on for a Section 3-AA victory over the host Lady Bearcats.
Adryonna Herbst was the winning pitcher for Fort Cherry (5-4, 6-6).
Sofia Gaussa tripled and singled and Willow Eckels doubled and singled for Bentworth (5-3, 5-5) which also got two hits apiece from Kyleigh Glaze and Sydney DiNardo.
Nora Lindley took the loss.
Monessen 12, St. Joseph 10 -- Deztyni Hall had two doubles and a single as the Lady Greyhounds edged visiting St. Joseph in a Section 3-A game.
Sidney Campbell, Kendra Jones and Joey Hurst each doubled and singled for Monessen (5-4, 5-5) which also got two hits from Lillie Mackey. Joey Hurst was the winning pitcher.
Taylor Hunkele homered for St. Joseph (2-6, 2-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.