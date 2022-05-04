Jefferson-Morgan needed to work overtime Tuesday afternoon to clinch a Section 2-A baseball playoff berth, escaping a bases-loaded situation to hold on for a 9-8 victory at Mapletown.
The Rockets finish 5-5 in section play and improve to 6-5 overall. The Maples close with an 0-10 record in the section.
Jefferson-Morgan broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the eighth inning, the first two scoring on Easton Hanko’s single.
The Maples fought back in the bottom of the inning, drawing to a run with one out and the bases loaded.
However, the Rockets came up with a defensive gem, a 1-2-3 double play to end the game. Liam Ankrom fielded a comebacker to the mound, fired to catcher Patrick Holaren, and Holaren completed the game-ending double play with a strike to first baseman Mason Sisler.
“I wish I had radar gun on (Holaren’s throw) to first base. It was a pea,” said Jefferson-Morgan coach John Curtis.
Jefferson-Morgan led 1-0 after one inning and 2-1 after three innings. Mapletown rallied for a 4-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning and the Rockets forced extra innings with two runs in the top of the seventh inning on Brenton Barnhart’s two-run single with one out.
Brody Ross earned the win with two innings for work, allowing three runs with one strikeout and one walk.
Ankrom picked up the final two outs for the save.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson, who went 5.1 innings as the starter, went 3-for-5 with a double and two singles. He drove in two runs and scored three.
A.J. Vanata, Clay Menear and Zach Brewer all had two hits. Jeremiah Mick doubled.
Holaren had a solid game at the plate with a double, two singles, three stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored. He also caught the first 7.1 innings of the game.
Ankrom finished with a pair of singles, two runs scored and two RBI. The Rockets had nine stolen bases.
Laurel Highlands 10, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Devan Krivosky threw a five inning no-hitter to lead the Mustangs to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the Warriors.
Laurel Highlands improves to 7-3 in the section and 10-4 overall. Elizabeth Forward is 4-6 in the section and 6-6 overall.
Krivosky walked three and struck out four, and the Mustangs played error-free baseball behind him.
Laurel Highlands put the game away early with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Mustangs scored once in the bottom of the third and four more in the sixth inning.
Ty Sankovich belted a home run, singled, drove in two runs and scored three runs in the victory. Braeden O’Brien finished with a double, single, scored two runs and drove in a pair. Joe Chambers had a pair of singles, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Pat Cavanagh added two RBI.
The Mustangs host Hempfield today in a non-section game. The team will retire the late Scott DeBerry’s No. 24 before the game.
Connellsville 10, Albert Gallatin 0 — The Falcons clinched a playoff berth in fourth place and won their third game in a row behind JimBob Domer’s 2-hit pitching.
Connellsville improves to 4-6 in Section 4-AAAAA and 7-9 overall. The Colonials fall to 1-9 in the section and 1-13 overall.
Domer struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game victory in five innings. He allowed singles to Nick Pegg and Caleb Matzus-Chapman.
Zakary David scored on a wild pitch to give Connellsville a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The Falcons added three runs in the third inning, two scoring on Beau Bigam’s two-run single and the other came home on an error.
Connellsville invoked the mercy rule with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bigam brought home the first two runs with a bases-loaded single. Jake Puskar’s second single of the game scored a run, and the final three runs scored on two errors.
Yough 7, Southmoreland 1 — The Cougars clinched the Section 4-AAA title with a road victory over the Scotties.
Yough improves to 7-2 in the section and 8-5 overall.
James Shoman allowed one unearned run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Southmoreland (5-5, 6-6) led 1-0 in the bottom of the first on Ty Keffer’s single that was misplayed.
Dom Maroney’s single tied the game in the top of the second inning and Yough took the lead on a two-run error. Yough added single runs in the third and fourth innings, and two more in the fifth inning.
Mount Pleasant 11, Ligonier Valley 1 — The Vikings needed only five innings to secure a Section 3-AAA victory against the Rams.
Mount Pleasant improves to 6-4 in the section and 9-4 overall.
Lane Golkosky finished with two singles, a double and five RBI. Jeremy Kitz had two singles and drove in two runs. Aaron Alakson and Rege Sofranko both had a double and single.
Connor Drzal struck out six for the win.
The Vikings play Connellsville this afternoon.
California 15, Frazier 2 — Hunter Assad drove in four runs to lead the Trojans to a Section 1-AA victory.
Assad had two doubles and a single as California improves to 7-3 in the section and 7-5 overall. Aidan Lowden added a triple and three RBI.
Brock Alekson had a single and drove in a run, and Dan Olbrys doubled for Frazier (1-9, 3-11).
Greensburg C.C. 14, West Greene 2 — The Centurions breezed to a Section 2-A victory over the Pioneers.
Wade Boyle had three singles for Greensburg C.C. (7-3, 8-4). Ethan Brody allowed four hits in the victory.
Hunter Hamilton doubled for West Greene, who close section play at 9-3 and go to 11-4 overall.
Uniontown 5, Ringgold 4 — Wyatt Nehls and Clay Dean had two-run doubles with the Red Raiders picking up a key Section 3-AAAA victory against the Rams.
Uniontown improves to 6-4 in the section and 7-4 overall. Ringgold slips to 3-7 in the section and 5-8 overall.
Hunter Chaikcic earned the victory and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Hunter Mamie singled and drove in a run for Ringgold.
Washington 2, Bentworth 0 — Wayne Sparks-Gatling allowed just one hit the the Section 1-AA game called after five innings because of rain.
Washington improves to 3-6 in the section and 6-5 overall.
Seth Adams had the lone hit for the Bearcats (5-4, 6-5).
High school softball
West Greene 18, Avella 0 — The Lady Pioneers only had seven hits, but received 22 walks for an easy Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene improves to 8-0 in the section and 9-3 overall.
Payton Gilbert allowed only two hits for her first varsity win. She struck out five and walked four.
The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Lampe walked four times, drove in two runs and scored three times. London Whipkey finished with a triple, two singles and four RBI.
West Greene’s Taylor Karran had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Lexi Six, Olivia Kiger and Anna Durbin all had two RBI.
Waynesburg Central 8, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Raiders put the Section 3-AAA game away with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Kylee Goodman, Hannah Wood, Kayleigh Varner, and Morgan Stephenson all drove in a run for Waynesburg (6-4, 7-3). Kendall Lemley allowed only two hits in the victory.
The Lady Falcons slip to 0-10 in the section and 0-13 overall.
Charleroi 14, Washington 0 — Riley Jones and Madalynn Lancy both hit home runs to lead the Lady Cougars to a Section 3-AA victory.
McKenna DeUnger had a triple and Ella Sypolt finished with two doubles for Charleroi (6-2 6-5).
Washington falls to 1-8 in the section and 1-9 overall.
