Jefferson-Morgan rode the big bats of freshmen Deakyn Dehoet and Dayten Marion to a 13-9 comeback victory at California, knocking the Trojans out of a first-place tie in Section 1-A baseball action on Tuesday.
Dehoet drove in three runs with a triple and two singles for coach John Curtis’s Rockets. Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 2-4) also got three hits, including a double, and two RBIs from Marion.
John Woodward, also a freshman, was the winning pitcher.
The Rockets jumped out to a 7-0 but California scored six runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to go up 8-7. Jefferson-Morgan surged back in front to stay with six runs in the sixth.
Aidan Lowden knocked in three runs with a triple and a double for California (3-1, 3-4) which also got two singles and two RBIs from Kris Weston. Addison Panepinto took the loss.
Latrobe 4, Laurel Highlands 2 -- Jacob Cramer singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and the Wildcats went on to beat the Mustangs for the second day in a row in Section 2-AAAA action.
Cramer had two RBIs and Louie Amatucci knocked in one run for Latrobe (2-0, 4-2).
Laurel Highlands trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Paxton Patronas drew a one-out walk, took second on Noah Lion's infield hit and scored on Parker Hoff's single to tie it and force extra innings.
Hoff had two hits and Frank Kula reached base four times with a double and three walks for Laurel Highlands (0-2, 0-2) which also got two hits from Lion who took the loss in relief.
Uniontown 19, Albert Gallatin 1 -- The Red Raiders routed the host Colonials (0-2, 0-5) to sweep their two-game Section 2-AAAA series.
Tate Musko, Clay Dean and Wyatt Nehls each had three RBIs for Uniontown (2-0, 2-1).
Carmichaels 11, Fort Cherry 0 -- Patrick Holaren tossed a two-hitter and doubled as the host Mikes completed a two-game sweep of the Rangers (0-2, 1-4) with a five-inning victory to take over sole possession of first place in Section 1-A.
Tyler Richmond knocked in four runs with a double and a single for unbeaten Carmichaels (4-0, 5-0).
Waynesburg Central 13, Brownsville 2 -- Lincoln Pack doubled, knocked in three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Raiders rolled past the host Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Derek Turcheck also doubled and had two RBIs for Waynesburg (2-2, 2-3).
Rylan Johnson hit a two-run homer for Brownsville (0-4, 1-5).
Ringgold 6, Belle Vernon 1 -- Lorenzo Glasser's sacrifice fly broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and Mason Suss hit a two-run homer later in the frame to cap a five-run rally as the Rams topped the host Leopards in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Gianni Cantini fired a three-hitter with seven strikeouts to earn the win for Ringgold (1-1, 2-3) which got a triple from Hunter Mamie and doubles from Alex Kolano and Glasser.
Tanner Steeber and Austin Hoffman both doubled for Belle Vernon (1-1, 2-2) and Max Kostelnick had the Leopards' lone RBI. Parker Lind was the losing pitcher.
Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 4 -- Brock Henderson broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in a six-run seventh inning to propel the Cougars past the host Bulldogs in a Section 1-AA game.
Tyler O’Neil had two hits and two RBIs for Charleroi (2-2, 3-2) which also got a double and a single from Ethan Hadsell. Kaden Woods earned the win.
Dom Revi had two RBIs for Beth-Center (2-2, 3-5) which got doubles from Gavin Durkin and losing pitcher Ethan Varesko who struck out seven.
Bentworth 7, Frazier 3 -- Lucas Burt had two hits, three runs and two stolen bases as the Bearcats beat the visiting Commodores in a Section 1-AA game.
Gavin Linton-Rush had two RBIs for Bentworth (3-1, 5-1) and Benjamin Hays and Landon Urcho each knocked in one run. Christian May was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit in five innings.
Chase Fulmer hit a two-run single for Frazier (1-3, 1-4). Logan Brown took the loss.
McGuffey 4, Mount Pleasant 1 -- Ryan Keith broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning and Jacob Ross added an RBI single to lift the Highlanders over the host Vikings in a Section 4-AAA game.
Mount Pleasant (1-1, 2-2) trailed 1-0 when Cole Chatfield hit a run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Levi Hixon took the loss.
Brogan Meighen allowed one run in seven innings to earn the win for McGufffey (4-1, 3-1). Ross relieved in the eighth and recorded the final three outs to earn the save.
Bishop Canevin 11, Monessen 0 -- Winning pitcher Kole Olszewski threw a five-inning shutout with nine strikeouts as the Crusaders (3-1, 3-2) cruised by the visiting Greyhounds (1-3, 1-5) in a Section 3-A game.
Greensburg Salem 12, Southmoreland 0 -- Owen Tutich hit a two-run homer as the Lions (4-0, 6-1) blanked the visiting Scotties (0-4, 0-6) in a Section 4-AAA game.
West Mifflin 7, Elizabeth Forward 5 -- Zane Griffaton and Aidan Munsie both doubled as the unbeaten Titans (2-0, 4-0) triumphed over the host Warriors in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Cy Herchelroath stroked a two-run double for Elizabeth Forward (0-2, 0-2).
High school softball
Carmichaels 12, Uniontown 2 -- Bailey Barnyak fired a five-inning no-hitter and Carys McConnell knocked in three runs with a home run and two singles and scored three times as the visiting Lady Mikes remained perfect with a non-section win at Uniontown.
Kendall Ellsworth tripled and also had three RBIs and Barnyak doubled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels (6-0) which got run-scoring doubles from Kaitlyn Waggett, Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer.
Barnyak walked four and struck out 13.
Sequoia Dunlap walked twice, stole four bases and scored a run for the Lady Raiders (2-2).
West Greene 4, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Taylor Karvan had a triple, single, RBI and two runs to help the Lady Pioneers hold off the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert allowed six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts and helped her own cause with a double and an RBI for West Greene (3-0, 6-3). London Whipkey and Lexi Six each drove in one run.
Ava Wood had two hits for Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 3-3) and Payton Farabee knocked in her team's only run. Losing pitcher Kayla Larkin surrendered just four hits and one walk.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 2-2).
Mapletown 2, Brownsville 1 -- Krista Wilson's tie-breaking RBI double in the sixth inning lifted the host Lady Maples to a non-section victory over the Lady Falcons.
Winning pitcher Devan Clark gave up just three hits and a walk for Mapletown (2-3) which got two hits and an RBI from Marley Shiflett.
Losing pitcher Ava Clark struck out 10 for Brownsville (0-2).
Waynesburg Central 5, Keystone Oaks 3 -- Dani Stockdale doubled and singled and the Lady Raiders pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning on their way to a Section 4-AAA win over host Keystone Oaks (0-2, 0-4).
Waynesburg led 2-1 when Riley Reese hit an RBI single in the seventh to start a three-run rally for a 5-1 advantage.
Hannah Wood and Kayleigh Varner both doubled for the Lady Raiders.
